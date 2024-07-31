Neighbours gives first look at ‘Death in the Outback’ week

Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers for Death in the Outback week, along with 28 brand new photos.

At the start of July, Neighbours announced that a huge week of episodes was on the way, set in Australia’s remote, arid and often dangerous outback.

From Monday 19th August, a number of Ramsay Street residents head to the notorious Aussie bush as part of a week enticingly entitled ‘Death in the Outback’… and one of them won’t return!

Producers revealed that the story will involve many of the show’s favourite, with a focus on Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).

Also caught up in the drama is Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida), the former assistant of Conrad Sinclair, the rich father of Krista (Majella Davis) and Reece (Misha Barton) who invested in Lassiters before his death.

Tess is back in Erinsborough along with her second in command Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza), a hunky new arrival who soon grabs the attention of Holly.

With Holly renowned for her poor choice in men, she has no idea that he’s dangerous. As the pair head into the outback together, she faces the double threat of Heath and the unforgiving heat of the outback.

Back in Erinsborough, their friends and family start to get worried when they can’t get in touch with them, and it soon becomes clear that they’re in serious danger.

When Haz and Mackenzie can’t reach Holly, they resolve to catch the next flight out to the outback, adamant something isn’t right.

Meanwhile, ex-husband and wife Toadie and Melanie have disappeared from Erinsborough without a word, causing concern amongst the residents.

When Terese realises that her husband is missing, she can’t help but fear the worst – has Toadie disappeared with his ex for romantic reasons, or is he too in danger?

Now, new teaser spoilers and photos for the dramatic week give us our first look at what’s in store, and reveal for the first time that Toadie and Melanie’s danger begins as they’re caught snooping in an unknown office by a burly gentleman.

What have they found, and what dangers lurk in the aftermath?

The new teaser spoilers reveal that ‘Toadie stumbles into danger,’ while ‘Terese’s trust is pushed to the limit’ by her husband’s actions.

Meanwhile, ‘Danger lurks for Holly’ as she embarks on her trip away with her new lover, while back in Erinsborough a ‘hunt for missing loved ones begins,’ while ‘a shocking discovery leads to Ramsay Street fearing the worst.’

As the days go by, it seems that Holly realises the danger she’s in. A photo from Wednesday’s episode shows Heath ominously lurking behind her as she sends a text from her phone.

As she ‘plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse,’ can she convince Heath not to harm her?

Then, in Thursday’s episode, she’s seen looking panicked and dishevelled as she runs through the bushland – can she find help?

Photos show Karl (Alan Fletcher), Susan (Jackie Woodburne), Leo (Tim Kano), Krista (Majella Davis), Terese and Paul (Stefan Dennis) enduring an anxious wait for news at No. 22.

Terese’s living room was also the epicentre for much of the action in Flashback Week, where we first learnt exactly why Melanie skipped town after her and Paul’s series of bad decisions – will we get just as many bombshell revelations this time around?

Meanwhile, we see Mackenzie and Haz endure an anxious car journey to the airport as they prepare to board a plane to the outback in search of their friend.

With the teasers promising that they’re embarking on a ‘high-stakes adventure,’ what will they find when they get there?

Paul is never far from the action, and the photos show him making a phone call in an as-yet-unseen but very lavish-looking house.

With another photo showing Tess in the same location, it appears to be where Tess and Heath have been staying whilst on business in Erinsborough – but just what is Paul doing there?

Paul’s “handed an opportunity to play God” on the Thursday, the final episode of the dramatic week – will his actions save the day?

Also in the final dramatic episode, ‘a perilous ordeal changes lives forever,’ as ‘one person meets a terrifying fate.’

Just who will meet their match?

While the preview photos show Toadie and Melanie being caught by the burly man as they snoop in an office, they’re not seen in the photos for the rest of the week, with producers remaining tight-lipped on exactly how and why they end up in the outback.

Toadie Rebecchi is set to leave Neighbours in the coming weeks, as Ryan Moloney says goodbye to his iconic character after nearly thirty years in Erinsborough. Could he be the one to die?

He recently revealed to Back to the Bay that he’d be happy for his character to be killed, as long as he’s saving the ones he loves.

“In terms of kind of being killed off, I would be happy,” he laughs.

“I’ve always kind of said that if Toadie was going to get killed off, I’d like him to stop a bomb threat in Ramsay Street by jumping on the bomb and saving the lives of everyone, but him just getting blown to pieces.”

However, Executive Producer Jason Herbison teased “there’s every chance [Toadie] will pop back in the future,” so if it isn’t Toadie who dies in the outback, will it be Holly, Melanie, Heath, Mackenzie, Haz or Tess who don’t return?

The pictures don’t give much away, but check back on Thursday 8th August for a much more revealing second batch of photos as they give us our first look at exactly the danger our Ramsay Street favourites are in.

For now, here are the teasers and first set of photos for the dramatic week of episodes:

Monday 19 th Aug (Episode 9096 / 193)

Toadie stumbles into danger.

Terese’s trust is pushed to the limit.

Mackenzie tries to protect a reckless Holly.

Tuesday 20 th Aug (Episode 9097 / 194)

Danger lurks for Holly.

The hunt for missing loved ones begins.

A shocking discovery leads to Ramsay Street fearing the worst.

Wednesday 21 st Aug (Episode 9098 / 195)

Mackenzie and Haz embark on a high-stakes adventure.

Holly plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Ramsay Street fears for their loved ones.

Thursday 22nd Aug (Episode 9099 /196)

A perilous ordeal changes lives forever.

Paul is handed an opportunity to play God.

One person meets a terrifying fate.

Neighbours: Death in the Outback week airs from Monday 19th August.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.