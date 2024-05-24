Next week on Emmerdale, Ethan uncovers a shocking secret shortly before collapsing, Leyla is determined to uncover Ella’s secret, Tom tries to regain control, and Cain considers leaving the village for a fresh start.

1) Ethan uncovers a secret

Ethan’s life is in danger (Emile John) next week when he suddenly collapses at home, but not before he uncovers what looks to be a shocking secret between two residents.

Ethan is currently facing court after leaving the scene of an accident which left Nicky (Lewis Cope) in an induced coma. Knowing he had been over the limit at the time of the crash, Ethan moved Nicky from the car and legged it when he saw Moira (Natalie J Robb) approaching.

As Ethan’s guilt ate away at him, particularly after visiting Nicky in hospital, he finally confessed what he’d done to dad Charles (Kevin Mathurin). Feeling his son should face up to his responsibilities, Charles informed the police himself who promptly came to arrest Ethan.

Nicky’s parents Caleb (Will Ash) and Ruby (Beth Cordingly) were shocked when they realised Ethan had been the driver who’d abandoned their son, and as the wider Dingle clan came to know the news, there was no shortage of suspects when Ethan was run down by a car just outside the village.

A bloodied Ethan managed to stagger back to the village before collapsing, and when he came to he told his family that he did not see who was driving the car.

We later learnt this to be untrue however, when Ethan returned home to find Ruby waiting for him.

A shaken Ethan told Ruby that he knew it was her that hit him, but she said that was the point, warning him that if Nicky didn’t make it, she’d be back to finish the job.

Next week as his court appearance approaches, Ethan has to prepare for what looks to be the inevitable, that he’ll probably be facing prison time. After initially turning against Charles, Ethan came to realise that he did the right thing, and Charles is there to support his son knowing that these could be his last days of freedom.

“They’re quite united now, though it had been really turbulent,” Kevin Mathurin tells us. “It was very rocky on whether they’d come back together from Charles’s decision, but they’ve dealt with it as a family.”

“At first Ethan was thinking more about his career, and that being a lawyer in prison could be quite troublesome. But after speaking with his father and having grown up with a lot of morals he realised that whatever the consequences, doing the right thing comes first.”

Ethan’s faced with another moral dilemma when he overhears a very odd conversation between Ruby and recent arrival Rose (Christine Tremarco) in the churchyard.

The fact that the two apparently know each other is enough of a curiosity, but what Ethan hears shocks him, and leaves him wondering if he should tell Rose’s daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley).

Dawn is already having to deal with the return of Rose, who she’s been estranged from since she was five-years-old, as well as the recent leukaemia diagnosis for baby son Evan.

Ethan turns to Charles, saying there’s a friend that he’s concerned about.

“He’s very vague about it,” Kevin explains. “He doesn’t give the full details, just enough for Charles to give some sound advice and suggestions on the matter. It coincides with ‘doing the right thing’, which is the moral of the whole storyline really.”

Deciding to tell Dawn about what he heard, Ethan leaves her a voice message with Charles’s encouragement.

2) Ethan collapses

Later, Ethan is all suited up ready to head to court and has a heartfelt conversation with Charles, knowing that it could be the last time they’re alone together for some time.

Charles briefly steps into the kitchen as he tries to reassure Ethan that he’ll be out of prison before he knows it, before realising that he isn’t getting any response.

Charles returns to the living room and is horrified to find Ethan collapsed on the floor!

Charles raises the alarm as he tries to revive Ethan, but it’s not looking good.

“Charles is panicking,” Kevin reveals. “He knows a bit of CPR but Ethan isn’t responding, so he’s a bit relieved when Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) turns up and she can go a better job. But I think due to the time that’s elapsed Charles is a bit more panicked and stressed about the situation.”

Will Ethan pull through, and if not how will the family cope with this latest blow?

“People have come in and out of the family, and each time someone’s left it’s kind of broken them,” Kevin reminds us. “They’re just finding and putting the pieces together again at the moment, even Manpreet and Claudette (Flo Wilson) are bonding. All seems to be going well and then this happens!”

3) Leyla investigates Elle’s past

Elsewhere in the village, the mystery of Ella (Paula Lane) continues to cause intrigue, with Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) determined to get to the bottom of her past.

Manpreet realised that Ella wasn’t all she appeared to be when she found the receptionist sleeping in her car last week. After boyfriend Liam offered Ella the spare room at Tenant House, there was a curious moment when Mandy (Lisa Riley) saw a childhood photo of Ella, only for Ella to panic and snatch it out of her hands.

Last night’s episode saw Ella visiting an elderly lady named June Phillips (Tina Gray) in a nearby care home.

Although we didn’t learn the nature of their relationship, Ella was happy to sit with a dementia-stricken June and repeatedly look through a photo album. Manpreet happened to be there visiting a patient and saw Ella, who was quick to confront her and ask if she was following her.

Ella gave Manpreet a lift back to the village and whilst refusing to elaborate on who June was, Ella tearfully confirmed that she was the most important thing in her life, and was cherishing what little time they may have left.

Manpreet promised not to say anything to Liam.

Next week, a nosey Leyla is suspicious after searching the web for Ella and finding she has no social media presence whatsoever, and is determined to try and track down at least some information on her ex-husband’s new partner.

When Manpreet tells Liam a certain piece of information about Ella, he decides it’s time to take action himself.

Will Ella open up to Liam?

4) Tom tries to regain control

Elsewhere in the village, after the shocking events of the past week, which saw Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) finally stand up to Tom (James Chase), her situation has only been made worse.

Having suffered months of coercive behaviour from her new husband, and now brutal physical abuse, Tom has managed to manipulate the situation to the extent that Belle’s family are worrying that Belle is the one with the problem, after her past mental health issues.

Next week, with Belle having taken a step which has foiled Tom’s plans, he is concerned by what could happen whilst he’s not pulling the strings.

Miffed when he hears that Belle has requested Lydia (Karen Blick) visit her, and not him, Tom comes up with a chilling solution to gain back control…

5) Cain considers leaving Emmerdale

Also, after hearing that Kyle is being bullied again at school Cain (Jeff Hordley) wonders whether it’s time to move and give his son a fresh start.

Will the family choose to leave Emmerdale?