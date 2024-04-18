Next week on Neighbours, Susan is conflicted when a job offer means she may end up as Karl’s boss. Can the Kennedy marriage survive this?

With Eirini Rising now full steam ahead, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) finds herself battling not only a recruitment issue, but also some unresolved personal feelings she’s been harbouring for some time.

With construction firmly underway for the new retirement village, Terese is in desperate need to finalise her senior staff, and is on the search for an Operations Manager who will look after the complex day to day.

This week, Terese finds herself offered a helping hand by her ex-husband and former colleague Paul (Stefan Dennis). Although she’s grateful, she turns him down, under the belief that all is well in the world of Human Resources.

In fact, she notes that she’s been contacted by a young man, Miles Wilcox (Victor Gralak) who saw the development online and wanted to offer his assistance.

Paul asks whether she wants him to sit in, but with some gentle pushing by Jane (Annie Jones), Terese concedes that she has the matter handled. Following the interview, Terese is thrilled that she found someone she thinks would be perfect for the role.

However, after Paul does some digging, he uncovers some red flags. Armed with the knowledge that he’s got loads of experience, Paul points out that numerous checks found that he’s a nightmare to work with, hence why he’s got so much experience – and a glowing reference is only evidence of that – his boss wants him gone!

After the candidate search fizzles out, Terese accepts Paul’s help, and he graciously offers use of Lassiters’ recruitment agency to engage the perfect person for the role.

In the episode airing next Monday 22nd April, Terese grows increasingly worried that she’s not going to be able to find someone, and with the opening date looming closer, Paul realises that Terese needs his help more than ever.

Unfortunately, working so close with her ex-husband again pushes Terese back into a place that she has long left behind – the world of relying on Paul.

Taking some time to have a nap, Terese is plagued with dreams of their past, and reminded of why they broke up in the first place – Paul covering up a murder.

It’s a prominent reminder of why she chose to cut ties, but will Terese be able to push her feelings aside for the sake of Eirini Rising?

Meanwhile, it seems Terese’s feelings haven’t gone unnoticed by Chelsea (Viva Bianca) who for the last few weeks has been desperately vying for Paul’s attention as he begins to circle back into Terese’s orbit.

Wanting to make him aware of the fact that he will never get from Terese what they once had, Chelsea plants seeds of doubt in his mind.

Paul soon realises that she may be onto something when Terese, rattled by her unsettling dream, starts to pull away, desperate not to fall back into the world she chose to leave more than a year ago.

Pushing forward with her hunt, Terese seems to be facing roadblocks at every avenue. However, when Susan (Jackie Woodburne) returns to Erinsborough following a four month sojourn in Sydney in Tuesday’s episode, Paul suddenly has a spark of genius.

As everyone congregates for the unveiling of the new billboard with Karl as the lead talent, Paul begins to wonder if the perfect candidate is right under their nose.

Heading straight to Terese, Paul makes a suggestion of who might be the best person for the job – Susan!

With Karl (Alan Fletcher) already on board as the Resident Doctor, Paul believes that Susan’s involvement, given her history as both principal of Erinsborough High and editor of the local newspaper, puts her in good stead to run this new faction of the Erinsborough community.

Terese believes it’s a great idea and doesn’t spare a moment in pitching it to Susan, who is flattered. However, it would mean that she would end up being Karl’s boss.

With such a rocky history between the pair, especially recently considering her retirement was brought on by Karl investing a large portion of their super in shonky businesswoman Montana’s (Tammin Sursok) schemes, Susan worries that being Karl’s superior could spell issues for them down the track.

Susan is happy to consider the offer, with Terese wanting her to have time to talk things over with Karl, but with him not being in the right frame of mind following poo-gate, Susan doesn’t think the timing is right.

Yet Susan finds herself backed into a corner – while Terese agrees to give her a bit more time, she needs an answer soon!

Will the pair’s marriage be strong enough to handle the power imbalance?

Plus… Harold’s back! With the opening of Eirini Rising seemingly imminent, Neighbours has potentially revealed the first resident of the new development. Fifteen years after leaving Erinsborough, everyone’s favourite ‘Jelly Belly’ is moving back to Erinsborough! Read more about Harold Bishop’s (Ian Smith) return to Erinsborough…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.