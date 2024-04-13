Neighbours is set to bring back a fan favourite and a new face is set to grace Ramsay Street, as Harold Bishop returns and Haz’s sister Amira arrives.

Plus, it’s rumoured that Harold won’t be the only familiar face returning to the show this year…

Harold Bishop returns

On Monday, the Neighbours social media accounts announced that Ian Smith would be reprising the role of Harold Bishop in the months to come.

While there’s no official word as to whether he’ll be back full-time or as a recurring guest, it was confirmed that he would be back in the show’s opening titles, “where he belongs”.

The reason for Harold’s return hasn’t yet been revealed, but with Terese’s Eirene Rising development set to open in a matter of months, fans are speculating that Harold will become one of the first residents of the new retirement community.

While Harold will be added to the opening titles, this doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll be a full-time character.

Characters such as Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) have previously been featured in the titles despite being recurring guest characters, popping up as and when required by the storylines.

Harold was a mainstay on Ramsay Street from 1987 until 1991, when he was swept out to sea after the character was written out.

He was presumed dead, but returned in 1996 where it transpired he had been rescued by a sea trawler and taken to Tasmania. He had suffered amnesia as a result of his ordeal at sea, and, with no memories of his past life, had begun a new life under the name of Ted.

He remained in Erinsborough until 2009, but has returned on several occasions since – first in 2011, then in 2015, before his more recent returns in 2022 and 2023.

His return in 2015 formed part of the show’s 30th anniversary, which saw various old faces reappear. He arrived back for the wedding of Daniel (Tim Phillipps) and Amber (Jenna Rosenow), where it was revealed that he had recently separated from Carolyn (Paula Duncan), who he married in 2011.

Despite having found love again, he was still struggling to get over the death of his beloved Madge (Anne Charleston), who passed away in emotional scenes in 2001.

Harold returned to Ramsay Street in 2022 along with a host of ex-characters who were brought back for the show’s then-final episodes.

That return saw him clash with Melanie over her upcoming wedding to Toadie, doubting that she was the right person for him. He also comforted Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) after Hendrix (Ben Turland) passed away, regaling his own experience of grief after the death of his beloved Madge.

Harold’s many years on Ramsay Street left their mark, and the ‘General Store’ in which he previously worked was renamed as ‘Harold’s Store’, later ‘Harold’s Cafe’, in his honour.

When Neighbours returned in September last year, Harold was staying with Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), and it wasn’t long before Karl noticed that Harold was having memory issues.

As the weeks went by, Harold urgently encouraged his friends to update the Ramsay Street history book. When he panicked after briefly leaving it in the coffee shop, it became clear that Harold was relying on it to remember facts about those closest to him – without it, he couldn’t remember who lived where, or important developments in their lives.

Harold eventually underwent a series of cognitive tests, fearing the worst as he embraced the possibility that age had finally caught up with him.

Thankfully, his tests came back with good news – he wasn’t developing Alzheimer’s – but it still left us wondering what was going on.

A chance encounter with Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) at Harold’s Café revealed that it was his medication was to blame, and Remi spotted that he was taking statins.

“These statins can have serious side effects when mixed with other medications,” Remi explained.

A quick change of medication and it wasn’t long until Harold was feeling much better. Having realised the fragility of life, Harold then told Karl and Susan that he was planning on embarking on a train tour of Australia.

“All this health talk has given me the jolt I need,” Harold explained.“There’s been a train tour that I’ve been eying up for some time. From Brisbane to Cairns, and you can stop along the way, break it up.”

While he was off on the adventure of a lifetime, Harold did give some thought to what the future held for him, perhaps giving us our first hint of what was to come.

“And the time will come when I have to move into age care, I’ll have to find a place close by for Sky and Lana.”

Harold may not be the only old face returning to Erinsborough as part of the Eirene Rising storyline.

Executive Producer Jason Herberson recently hinted to TV Tonight that the development could be a way of bringing back some “older cast members from yesteryear.”

“I love creating new workplaces and this one has the potential to fold in several members of the street.” he explained. “It’s also been an ambition of mine to find an organic way to reintroduce some older cast members from yesteryear who I believe still have so much to offer.”

Late last year saw a brief return for Hilary Robinson (Anne Scott-Pendlebury), as Terese presented her development plans, seeking the blessing of the woman who was employed as Erinsborough High’s school’s librarian for many years.

Could Hilary be set to become another new resident of the retirement complex when it opens in the months ahead?

Haz’s sister arrives

From Harold to Haz.

Haz’s sister Amira Devkar is set to arrive in Erinsborough in the coming weeks.

Played by Maria Thattil, the new guest character is described as “the older and sometimes bossy sister” of Haz.

We’ve recently learnt more about Haz’s backstory, as it was revealed that he has a shady past in IT, and previously ran a company helping their clients out of sticky situations with some dodgy tactics.

The decision cost him his family, and he revealed to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) that he hadn’t seen his parents or siblings in years.

The initial release announcing Amira’s arrival was made back in December, before the latest revelations.

It teased that it’ll be an emotional reunion for the siblings who have had challenges with their strict parents, but we don’t yet know how Amira feels about her brother’s dodgy past.

With Haz set to be hospitalised in May after being knocked down by a car, could his health scare be what reunites the estranged brother and sister?

Despite having her brother Haz’s best interests at heart, we also know that not everyone on Ramsay Street will be thrilled with Amira’s arrival.

Maria said: “I’m so excited to be heading to Ramsay Street to bring Amira to life, and best believe she’s coming in with a bang! It’s a pretty surreal thing to get to play a queer woman of colour on one of the most iconic shows in Australia, as seeing that representation was unheard of when I was growing up.

“I couldn’t be prouder to join the Neighbours cast and I can’t wait to stir up a little fun.”

Maria is a published author, speaker and actor, has appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2020.

She also uses her voice to campaign for change, having headlined global campaigns for inclusivity and LGBTQIA+ rights, and received Marie Claire’s 2023 The Voice of Now Award.

In a post on Instagram announcing the news, Maria said:

“I’m SO excited to be heading to Ramsay St in 2024! Get ready to meet Amira Devkar.

“I couldn’t be more proud to join the beautiful Neighbours cast at a time when the show is evolving to tell even more Australian stories. Imagining 10 year old me turning on the telly to see herself is pretty surreal … even more so because I can’t remember ever seeing a gay female South Asian character on an Australian TV show. Can you?

“Grateful to @neighbours & @channel10au for the honour of being authentic representation of what we’ve been missing. And to do it with a bang ??

“See you in 2024! #NEIGHBOURS“

Amira’s little brother Haz Devkar was one of the new characters who formed part of the newly revived Neighbours when it returned last year.

The new manager of Harold’s, he’s currently living in the No. 32 sharehouse alongside Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

He and Mack began dating a few months ago, but the recent revelations about Haz’s past have proven a stumbling block, and it’s not yet clear whether they’ll survive.

More new faces and returnees…

We can also reveal that another new arrival will shake things up on Ramsay Street in just a few weeks’ time, and at least one familiar face is set to make another appearance…

Plus, a sudden departure takes the residents of Ramsay Street by surprise – who is saying goodbye?

In more positive news, Trevor the dog also makes a long-awaited return to screens in May! Haz almost lost Trevor, his beloved golden doodle who he got from a rescue centre, earlier this year when his old owners turned up.

Despite Trevor’s old owners eventually deciding that Haz and the No. 32 sharehouse residents could keep the dog they had fallen in love with, he hasn’t been seen on screens since.

Welcome back, Trevor!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.