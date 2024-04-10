Neighbours Spoilers – Karl fears Susan won’t return to Erinsborough

Next week on Neighbours, Karl worries that Susan doesn’t want to return to Erinsborough, before he suffers a very public humiliation.

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) should be back on Ramsay Street by now. In fact, she should have been back months ago.

She left for Sydney in December, after the wedding of Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly (Jodie Gordon), to look after Elly’s daughter Aster while the newlyweds went on an extended honeymoon around Europe, very generously paid for by Paul (Stefan Dennis).

While she was only meant to be away for a short while, we learnt in mid-January that Susan had extended her Sydney stay by two months after finding a self-development course she wished to sign up for.

As Susan has been feeling a little listless since taking early retirement from her job as Principal of Erinsborough High – something Karl was partly to blame for – Karl was hardly going to stand in her way, and gave her his full support.

In March, Karl himself headed to Sydney to spend a couple of weeks with Susan, with the plan being for the pair to return to Erinsborough together.

Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) was nervous for their return, as she and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) slept together within days of Karl’s departure. She even sat in front of a photo of the pair, practising how she would explain her actions.

Yet Karl returned alone, explaining that Susan had decided to stay in Sydney for one final week.

But the weeks continue to pass, and Susan is still nowhere to be seen.

In next week’s episodes, Karl talks to Susan on the phone, and is forced to cover his disappointment when it becomes clear that Susan is in no hurry to return to Erinsborough, or to him!

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Melanie attempt to cheer him up by asking him to play his guitar, but Karl quickly realises that their very out-of-character request is just a way of trying to make him feel better.

Embarrassed, Karl insists that he doesn’t need their pity, but the following morning he admits to Melanie that he’s starting to feel like Susan doesn’t want to come home.

Melanie reminds Karl just how much Susan enjoys being needed, and she’s used to handling large amounts of responsibility – she’s probably more needed in Sydney with Elly and Aster to look after, than in Erinsborough where she’s just pottering about in her post-retirement world.

Despite Melanie’s best efforts to make him feel better, Karl is left worrying that he’s not enough for Susan any more.

The Kennedys have been through so much since they first arrived on Ramsay Street in 1994, but will it be Susan’s retirement boredom that finally pushes them apart?

Thankfully, Karl soon gets a much-needed morale boost when Terese organises a gathering to unveil the new billboard for Eirene Rising, introducing the world to the retirement complex’s new health and wellness expert, Dr Karl.

Yet with yesterday’s episode seeing Karl faced with an emergency code brown (thanks for the sound effects, Neighbours, we really needed those!), Karl’s pride at being the face of Eirene Rising may not last long.

Episodes later this month see Karl struggle with a “public humiliation,” as a “persistent rumour follows him like a bad smell.”

From photos for the episode airing Tuesday 23rd April, it appears that someone defaces his billboard outside The 82, as the residents of Ramsay Street look on with a mix of shock and amusement.

Has someone found out what he did?

Thankfully, as Karl is hit hard by his public humiliation, Susan finally returns. Photos from the same episode see her comforting her forlorn husband on the sofa at No. 28.

With a slightly amused look on her face, let’s hope Susan doesn’t remind Karl of a certain durian-related incident from a number of years ago.

For those in need of a reminder, as the pair returned from Thailand in 2017, the durian fruit that Karl was carrying began to ripen, producing a pretty pungent smell.

Rather than explain all to the suspicious customs officers, Karl told them the first thing that popped into his head – that Susan had suffered an accident as a result of her MS!

Karl’s toilet troubles aren’t the only thing worrying Susan when she finally returns to Erinsborough. She’s soon made a tempting offer, and it’s one which could just solve her lack of direction.

Yet it comes with a catch, and she suddenly finds herself struggling with a secret…

What is Susan hiding?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild.

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.