Neighbours Spoilers – JJ faces expulsion from Erinsborough High

Next week on Neighbours, JJ is forced to face the harsh reality of his relationship with Felix.

Trouble seems to follow JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) everywhere he goes, and it seems like it’s only the beginning.

Ever since duping his mothers Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) into moving to Erinsborough in a secret bid to track down his father, JJ has seemed to be the victim of trouble.

Firstly, it was his family being tracked down by the Linwell Brothers, a shonky building duo who Cara ratted out for unsafe work practices.

Then, it was driving a wedge further between his mothers and neighbours Wendy (Candice Leask) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) when he revealed he thought Andrew was his father.

And who could forget the whole Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano) fiasco?

With all the bad luck that seemed to follow JJ, it seemed he had a reason to look toward a brighter future when Andrew’s younger brother Felix (James Beaufort) arrived in Erinsborough, holding the key to JJ’s true paternity.

Unfortunately, all Felix’s arrival seemed to do was draw JJ further into danger, and this time it became criminal.

When Harold’s store was trashed some weeks back, Andrew found himself forced to ask his brother the tough questions about whether or not Felix was involved. He was quick to make it known that he was questioning all known criminals in the local area, but Felix didn’t take too kindly to his brother’s insinuation.

Thinking quickly on his feet, JJ provided Felix with an alibi, stating that he was with him at the time of the break-in. It was a bald-faced lie on JJ’s behalf, but Felix appreciated the sentiment.

The pair’s relationship grew stronger as a result, but it meant that JJ got pulled further into Felix’s web.

As it happened, Felix wasn’t devoid of criminal rumblings since his release from prison. Instead, he’s roped Slade into helping him complete a robbery at the Eirini Rising worksite, where Felix had landed himself a job.

Last week, JJ found himself caught up in the robbery, and in his and Felix’s attempt to escape, JJ accidentally knocked over some scaffolding, which landed on Andrew and put him in hospital.

Now, things are going from bad to worse for JJ.

In next Tuesday 16th April’s episode, JJ is set to reap the consequences of his actions, with him getting news that he is facing minor charges over the botched robbery.

Yet what’s more concerning is the troubled teenager’s future at Erinsborough High.

Following his bringing a knife to school as a self-defence tactic, JJ has been skating on thin ice and the robbery gone wrong, Jane (Annie Jones) believes, is enough to see him expelled from the local high school.

As news of his potential expulsion spreads, Cara and Remi find themselves appealing to Jane’s kind nature.

Thankfully, the pair are able to win the school principal over, but that doesn’t mean that the Department of Education will take the view.

With a meeting organised, the Varga-Murphy mothers wait with bated breath for their son to make an appearance. However, it seems he’s once again – in true JJ style – done a runner.

Following the incident at Eirini Rising, Cara and Remi decided to stop JJ from contacting Felix. While he may be his father, he’s a bad influence on JJ, and Cara and Remi can’t think of anyone worse for their son to be around.

As Wednesday’s episode airs, JJ finds himself confiding in Andrew, who plants a seed in JJ’s head.

JJ decides to reach out to Felix’s girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymour), who is seemingly the only person who is still talking to Felix. When JJ does hear from Jools, it’s far from the reception he’d hoped for.

Jools elaborates that Felix’s intention behind the robbery was to get money so he could get as far away from JJ as possible.

Divulging the truth – that Felix never wanted to be a father – Jools hopes that by playing cruel, JJ will take a hint and cease contact with Felix for good.

Turning to the only father figure he knows, JJ seeks solace in Andrew, who gives him fatherly words of wisdom – JJ needs to take a deep breath and think about what his future looks like. What sort of person does he want to become?

With that thought in mind, Andrew forces the disgruntled teen to ask himself – is Felix really the sort of person who can help him get there?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

