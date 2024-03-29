10 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 1st to 5th April

Next week on Neighbours, disaster strikes as Felix carries out his Eirene Rising heist, Jane and Aaron fall victim to a cruel prank, and the walls close in on Chelsea.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 1st to Thursday 5th April.

1) Felix makes things up to Holly

In this week’s episodes, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) embarrassed herself at Felix’s ‘Welcome to Ramsay Street’ party when she asked Felix (James Beaufort) on a date, with no idea that a) he has a girlfriend, and b) Jools (Eva Seymour) was standing nearby, listening in to the whole thing!

Next week, Felix tries to make things up to Holly, feeling bad for how things played out. Yet he messes up again when he manages to spill coffee over her brand new book, making things even more tense between them.

He manages to make it up to her by sourcing a second-hand copy of the book he ruined, and a genuine apology for not telling her about Jools. It seems to do the trick and their friendship is back on track…

There’s just one problem – Felix has managed to leave something rather unfortunate tucked into the book by mistake – his hand-written plans to rob Eirene Rising!

2) Felix enjoys his new paternal role with JJ

Just after Felix ruins Holly’s book, he’s approached by Remi (Naomi Rukavina), who wants his help getting a sullen JJ (Riley Bryant) back on the right track.

Remi and Cara (Sara West) have been unimpressed by his recent bad behaviour and naively think Felix is the man to get him back on the straight and narrow.

Felix doesn’t feel confident, but his efforts work, and as JJ’s behaviour improves, Felix is surprised to find himself enjoying the parental role.

With Felix the only person who knows that he’s actually JJ’s dad, will the positive effects his advice is having on JJ give him the courage he needs to admit the truth?

3) Andrew makes a vindictive move against Byron

Last week saw Andrew (Lloyd Will) walk in on Sadie (Emerald Chan) enjoying a romantic tryst with Byron (Xavier Molyneux), just hours after Andrew turned to Byron for advice in the bedroom.

Despite Andrew being slightly envious of Byron’s skills learnt, it seems he’s not too happy about his daughter dating a former escort!

Wendy (Emerald Chan), however, is much more focussed about regaining membership into her daughter’s inner circle, feeling shut out after Sadie kept her upcoming date with Byron a secret. Yet her attempts to be a ‘cool mum’ end up backfiring when Sadie tells her that she’s being just as intrusive as Andrew is.

While Wendy may be being an embarrassing mum, Andrew has a much more worrying plan up his sleeve. Looking for any excuse to frustrate Sadie’s new love interest, he slaps an ‘unroadworthy’ sticker on Byron’s car, claiming his tyres aren’t fit for purpose.

Sadie is understandably furious when she learns what her dad has done, especially when Byron explains that his mechanic reckons the tyres had at least another 6 months’ use in them.

She confronts her father, accusing him of having a personal vendetta and telling him that he needs to get over the fact that she’s an adult with an adult sex life.

Yet despite Sadie’s words, and Wendy’s attempts to explain that they need to let their daughter live her life, Andrew remains staunchly in the anti-Byron camp.

4) Byron puts the brakes on with Sadie

Sadie was excited for what the future held with Byron, and she’s keen not to let her parents ruin things.

She offers to pay for a new set of tyres, but Byron has something more drastic in mind – he suggests that they take a time-out given how badly her parents are adjusting to them being together.

Feeling hurt and rejected, Sadie ‘thanks’ Andrew for ruining her first big romance.

5) Neighbours begins a ‘deep fake’ storyline

Thursday’s episode of Neighbours saw Aaron (Matt Wilson) experience the shock of his life when he took a phone call from David (Takaya Honda)!

It was his husband’s voice down the line, and the two had a full-blown conversation. The only problem – David died in early February.

Next week, Aaron is rocked by his conversation with his boo, but when he tells Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), they’re sceptical and attempt to rationalise it as a grief response.

Their lack of belief hurts Aaron, as he insists that he had a two-way conversation, and that it wasn’t a hallucination or a dream. Jane (Annie Jones) is the only one to take him seriously, as she offers for them to find a logical explanation together.

Yet Jane is in for a huge shock of her own, as a video begins to circulate depicting her in a sexy video chat with fiancé Mike (Guy Pearce). At Erinsborough High, the students begin sending the video to each other, and taunt a confused Jane by imitating her pealing a banana, and leaving a banana on her desk.

Dex (Marley Williams) wants to speak up and tell Jane what’s going on, but JJ (Riley Bryant) insists that they’re better off staying out of it. However, Dex’s conscience eventually gets the better of him and he shows Jane the saucy video.

Nicolette, who last week suggested to Jane that she make such a video to keep the spark alive in her relationship, laments not warning her mum to be more careful with ‘private content’. Jane is appalled that her daughter thinks the video is real, and it soon dawns on Jane, Nic and Aaron that both the video and Aaron’s phone call are deep fakes.

But who is behind the cruel prank?

6) JJ discovers Felix has teamed up with Slade

Despite losing his handwritten map for the robbery, Felix presses ahead next week, as he and Slade cement the final plans.

Cara and Remi decide to soften their stance on JJ spending time with Felix after seeing what a good influence he’s been on the teenager. However, as JJ seeks Felix out, he’s stunned to find him with Slade!

Felix is forced to reveal that Slade is helping him with the Eirene Rising heist as it needs two people to pull it off. JJ has a hard time staying angry when Felix adds that he’s offering Slade a cut on the proviso that he leaves JJ alone once and for all.

Things soon go south when Cara and Remi spot Slade at the tram, and after Cara performs a citizen’s arrest, they cart him down to the police station.

JJ and Felix can only watch on shock as they realise the plans for the heist are now in jeopardy.

JJ, who believes Felix is carrying out the robbery for the right reasons, offers to step in, and insists they’ve got each other’s backs. Seeing how determined JJ is, a desperate Felix finally concedes.

7) JJ and Felix carry out the robbery together

The big day arrives next Wednesday 3rd April, and with Slade out of the picture, it’s on secret father and son JJ and Felix to carry out the Eirene Rising robbery.

Felix has doubts as he gives JJ a final run-through of the plans, but JJ insists he can handle it.

When Felix organises a final dinner with Wendy and Andrew – not mentioning that he’s planning on skipping town the next day – he’s clearly sad about leaving the Rodwell family unit behind.

He later sees JJ bonding with Cara and begins to feel guilty, telling JJ that he doesn’t need him, he’s found someone else to help out.

Yet the next day, JJ turns up at Eirene Rising anyway, having figured out that Felix was lying.

Meanwhile, Holly discovers the map of the complex that Felix accidentally left in her book. She shows it to Andrew, worried that it might have something to do with Felix’s work, and Andrew feels obliged to look into it.

Andrew heads down to the Eirene Rising site, just as Felix and JJ have finished the robbery. Yet while the pair are almost in the clear, a misunderstanding sees JJ get into the van and knock over some scaffolding, which collapses on Andrew.

After the accident, Felix urges JJ to call for an ambulance and flee the scene, while he waits with Andrew.

Fearful of what will happen to both him and JJ, Felix begs his brother to pretend he never saw them there. Yet before Andrew can respond, he passes out…

8) Melanie fears Karl wants her gone

Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) feared that Karl (Alan Fletcher) would rip into her when he returned from his trip to Sydney, but while the tension is palpable, he’s stayed remarkably calm.

Next week, things are still tense between the pair, when Melanie discovers a newspaper with a number of vacant apartments circled. She becomes convinced that Karl wants her out of the house, and Krista (Majella Davis) tells her to combat this by being the perfect housemate.

Melanie launches a spring clean offensive, which comically makes things worse.

Finally, Melanie confronts Karl about her fears, and Karl reveals that the newspaper had previously belonged to someone else. He’s got no intention of kicking Melanie out – while he’s disappointed in the way she and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) acted, he’d never turn his back on either of them. They’re family.

9) Chelsea starts to panic

Paul (Stefan Dennis) continues to try to get to the bottom of why Krista ended up trapped in the sauna.

As he pushes Chelsea (Viva Bianca) for answers, she stalls, explaining that she’s arranging for Cara to fix it, but that the main suspect – recently fired employee Penny – is overseas.

Later, Paul asks Leo (Tim Kano) to move back into the penthouse after Leo recently softened towards his father. When Leo tells him that he’ll consider it, Paul tells Chelsea that it looks like his family is getting back together again.

When he adds that Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is about to return, Chelsea begins to panic.

What next in her plot to get Paul all to herself?

10) Andrew refuses to keep Felix’s secret

When Andrew wakes up in hospital, he tells Wendy what happened, and assures her that he’s not going to grant Felix’s request to pretend he never saw anything.

However, he’s going to hold off on giving a statement until he can speak to JJ. He knows that JJ has been exploited by Felix and wants to at least warn him of the consequences he faces for teaming up with his criminal brother.

Hanging his head in shame, JJ later pays Andrew a visit at the hospital where he apologises, and tells him he’s going to confess all to his parents. Cara and Remi are stunned when they learn what their son has done, but as they find him at the scene of the crime, they offer him nothing but love and support.

Meanwhile, Wendy returns home to Ramsay Street where she snoops through Felix’s bag and finds the missing pages of Phillipa’s diary, which detail how Felix did donate his sperm after all.

It looks like the truth about JJ’s parentage is one step closer to coming out!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 1st April (Episode 9016 / 113)

Felix faces a setback.

Wendy and Andrew struggle to accept their evolving relationship with Sadie.

Aaron deals with a fresh wave of grief.

Tuesday 2nd April (Episode 9017 / 114)

Jane is cruelly targeted.

Andrew oversteps the mark.

JJ steps up for Felix.

Wednesday 3rd April (Episode 9018 / 115)

JJ’s decision has catastrophic consequences.

Felix is focused on his endgame.

Melanie reads between the lines.

Chelsea makes an inspired declaration.

Thursday 4th April (Episode 9019 / 116)

The Rodwell family process Felix’s deception.

Chelsea’s jealousy blooms.

JJ prepares for a tough conversation.

Monday 8th April (Episode 9020 / 117)

JJ joins the dots.

Andrew makes a difficult decision.

Terese goes into damage control.

Karl ramps up his health kick.

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell.

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.