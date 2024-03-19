Next week on Neighbours, as JJ provides Felix with a fake alibi, he’s faced with the prospect of lying about Felix’s criminal plans.

Felix (James Beaufort) arrived on Neighbours just a couple of weeks ago, but he’s already gaining fans across the street.

He’s fresh out of prison after serving time in Warrinor Prison for his part in a number of robberies, but claims that he’s now on the straight and narrow, and is living with his brother Andrew (Lloyd Will), sister-in-law Wendy (Candice Leask) and niece Sadie (Emerald Chan).

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has developed a crush on him, and heads to Felix’s “Welcome to Ramsay Street” party later this week, keen to make a good impression on the newcomer.

Sadly, her attempts at asking him on a date are interrupted by the arrival of Felix’s possessive girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymour), who quickly puts Holly in her place.

Felix has also inadvertently struck up a friendship with JJ (Riley Bryant), who may or may not be his son.

Felix recently discovered that he and JJ share matching birthmarks on their back, almost certainly confirming that they are indeed father and son, but while Felix is keen to put some distance between them, it’s proving easier said than done.

JJ has been looking for self-defence advice to help ward off bully Slade (Charlie Di Stefano), and when the moves that Andrew teaches him prove useless, JJ turns to ‘bad boy’ Felix for some more advice.

Felix teaches him some psychological tricks that he learnt behind bars, which are designed to psych out your opponent, and they work wonders as Slade finally leaves him alone.

Unbeknownst to everybody, Felix isn’t as squeaky clean as he’s been making out.

As we learnt in last week’s episodes, He’s planning on working with Slade, and wants to get together as much money as possible before leaving Erinsborough, even if it means breaking parole.

What’s more, Wendy has secured him a job interview for a construction role at Eirene Rising, and he’s already lining up buyers for the construction materials that he plans on stealing from the site.

With JJ growing increasingly fond of Felix, he soon makes a shock move as he provides Felix with a fake alibi when the police come knocking.

Tomorrow’s episode sees Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) enter Harold’s to find the place trashed, and it’s on Andrew to investigate the break-in. Despite trusting his brother, Andrew is forced to interrogate him, asking him where he was when the crime was committed.

Andrew insists that he’s just following protocol, as Felix is on parole and living in the area, Felix takes it as another example of his family doubting him. While he strongly denies being involved, he’s unable to give a watertight alibi.

Things erupt at Felix’s welcome party, as the two brothers get into an argument, but there’s a surprise development when JJ pipes up and dishonestly states that he’s Felix’s alibi!

In next Monday’s episode (25th March), Wendy and Andrew are keen to hear JJ explain himself, unaware that Felix is just as shocked by the alibi announcement as they are.

While he didn’t ask JJ to do it, Felix goes along with the story, and his connection to JJ grows ever stronger.

Later, Felix admits to Jools that he’s having second thoughts about the robbery and his plan to hightail out of Ramsay Street.

While it seems like JJ could be the one to get Felix onto the straight and narrow, JJ soon discovers Felix’s planned robbery, and struggles to decide whether to keep it a secret.

His decision is made even more difficult when Cara and Remi call a family meeting to discuss honesty… or JJ’s recent lack of.

The parental intervention has the opposite effect on him, and, deciding that his mums are hypocrites, JJ agrees to keep Felix’s secret.

Like father, like son?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.