Next week on Neighbours, Andrew turns to Byron for advice on spicing up his love life, oblivious to the fact that Byron is sleeping with his daughter.

It’s only been a matter of weeks since Sadie (Emerald Chan) lost her virginity to Byron (Xavier Molyneux), but the teen is now enamoured by her crush.

After a push from Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall), Sadie had initially planned to ask Byron to take her virginity simply because of his past experience as an escort, but as the days went by, she began to realise that she was developing a crush on him.

She abandoned her plans, not wanting to risk their friendship, but then the pair organically came together at a sharehouse party, when a game of truth and dare saw them get closer than ever before, prompting Sadie to lean in for a kiss.

They spent the night together in the No. 32 sunroom, and while both of them wanted to explore things further, their awkwardness saw them both confess that they were better off remaining as friends.

Thankfully, they soon plucked up the courage to confess their feelings for one another, and next week sees the pair go on their first date together.

In next Monday’s episodes, Sadie keeps her upcoming date with Byron a secret from parents Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy (Candice Leask), but she’s about to have a big problem on her hands when her family learn of Byron’s sordid past.

Thanks to a cheeky interference from Byron’s sister Nicolette (Hannah Monson), it’s Andrew’s brother Felix (James Beaufort) who first learns of Byron’s past employment.

As the intrigued newcomer drills Byron for details, Andrew plays third party to the uncomfortable conversation, and his ears perk up.

Andrew and Wendy have had their issues in recent months, with the arrival of JJ Vagra-Murphy (Riley Bryant) forcing Andrew to reveal that he’d once donated his sperm to Phillipa, an old friend from his home town of Werribee.

Wendy was never a fan of Phillipa’s, and the revelation that Andrew had wanted another child nearly broke them in two.

While the pair are now back on solid ground, with Wendy confronting her own insecurities about her supposed lack of success by enrolling on a teaching course at university, we soon learn that things have become a bit stale in the bedroom department.

In an effort to spice up his marriage, Andrew seeks advice from ex-escort Byron, oblivious to the fact that Byron has been utilising his skillset on Sadie. Although it’s awkward, Byron obliges and passes on some useful pearls of wisdom.

It seems the advice hits the spot for Wendy, and Andrew is delighted with his newfound skills.

Yet as if that wasn’t awkward enough, the storyline reaches its climax as Andrew faces an unexpected confrontation – Sadie and Byron enjoying a hot and heavy moment of their own 😳

How will Andrew and Wendy respond to the revelation that their daughter is dating a former escort?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.