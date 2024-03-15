Next week on Neighbours, Chelsea makes a drastic move after feeling Paul slip away, Haz is seen smashing up Harold’s, and Melanie refuses to hide away.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 18th to Thursday 21st March.

1) Paul’s opinion of Krista changes

After the Lassiters Lie-In event is a roaring success, Krista (Majella Davis) is surprised when she gets rare praise from Paul (Stefan Dennis), and is later presented with a bouquet of flowers from the businessman.

This leaves Chelsea (Viva Bianca) feeling like she’s losing power, and she tries to gain it back by criticising Krista’s next set of ideas.

However, a newly emboldened Krista shoots her down, telling her that she’ll be working with Paul directly from now on.

Later, Leo (Tim Kano) is delighted to accept Krista’s invite to attend her baby’s ultrasound, and he later gives Paul a brief thank you for accepting her.

As Paul sees that being kind to Krista is his path to winning Leo back, he gives Krista the opportunity to brief Lucy and the Lassiters international team on the Lie-In event, leaving Chelsea completely sidelined.

2) Chelsea plans to get pregnant

Paul organises a thoughtful gesture for Terese, leaving Chelsea feel like her romantic hold on him is slipping away.

She broaches Paul with the idea of taking Terese out of his will, but he dismisses her concerns, and she’s left feeling like he’ll never let his ex-wife go.

When she learns that Paul wants Krista to brief the Lassiters team on her event, she knows she needs to do something drastic to keep him and his money in her life.

Revisiting Paul’s will and absorbing the names of his children and the gifts he’s leaving them, she makes a decisive decision. She disregards her contraceptive pills, before going on the seduction offensive.

She quickly faces a devastating blow as Paul’s thoughts continue to be with his ex-wife.

As Chelsea admits to him that she’s jealous of their connection, she’s left sorely disappointed when Paul describes her as ‘fun’ time only.

Will she get her way and fall pregnant with Paul’s child?

3) Haz’s celebratory mood is crushed

Haz gets some good news next week as he learns that Harold’s has won a council business award.

He’s initially uncomfortable with the attention, but after Jane (Annie Jones) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) give him some words of appreciation, he allows himself to bask in the spotlight.

He and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) then take the next step in their blossoming relationship as they trade their own cute versions of ‘I love you’ on a celebratory picnic.

Things come crashing down the following day as the pair enter Harold’s to find the place completely trashed.

Thankfully, the Ramsay Street residents pull together to clean up the wreckage of their favourite café, and Haz is soon able to reopen the business, as he’s left deeply touched by the community support.

However, a huge development is just around the corner, as Haz is sent a video of himself smashing up his own café!

He turns into a quiet ball of anxiety as he keeps the evidence to himself, as Mackenzie and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) continue to support him.

Mackenzie later realises that Haz faces a potential windfall from his good insurance project, and we’re left wondering whether Haz smashed up the coffee shop as an insurance job.

Yet when the sharehouse residents later discuss Haz’s as-yet-unseen brother, who many describe as ‘exactly like Haz,’ it seems there could be more to the story – was Haz’s identical twin brother to blame?

4) Felix is planning a robbery

This week’s episodes have seen JJ (Riley Bryant) successfully psyche out Slade (Charlie Di Stefano) after using the technique that Felix (James Beaufort) taught him.

He approaches Felix for more self-defence advice, and it hits Felix that JJ is beginning to emotionally rely on him. He’s forced to withdraw, leaving JJ feeling let down.

Later, Felix reveals to his adopted brother Andrew (Lloyd Will) that JJ was asking him for ‘street’ moves, which only reiterates his belief that he’s the ‘bad guy’ in the family, while Andrew has always been the good guy.

The pair talk honestly about their upbringing, and Andrew struggles with the effects that him being the ‘favourite son’ had on his brother.

He agrees to fully commit to helping his brother, unaware that Felix has teamed up with Slade and is teeing up buyers for the construction materials he plans to steal…

While the brothers have bonded over their frank conversation, things take a negative turn after the Harold’s break-in, when procedure forces Andrew to ask Felix of his whereabouts at the time.

Felix isn’t responsible, but he gives an overly defensive reaction, triggered by the feeling that his family are doubting him yet again.

Yet the strong denial leaves Andrew more curious about what his brother is hiding, especially when Felix can’t provide an alibi.

When things erupt during Felix’s ‘Welcome to Ramsay Street’ party, there’s a surprising development as JJ steps in and lies for Felix, claiming that he’s his alibi.

Shocked by JJ’s move, Felix later admits to girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymour) that he’s having second thoughts about the robbery and his plans to skip town as soon as he’s got enough money.

5) Terese and Toadie drift further apart

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) are at breaking point after Terese discovered that Toadie spent the night with his ex-wife Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Toadie left Melanie heartbroken when he confirmed that their night together was a mistake, and he still wants to repair his marriage. Yet that may be easier said than done.

Next week, Paul suggests to Terese that she needs to be surrounded by unconditional love, and encourages her to visit her kids in Adelaide.

When Nell sees that Toadie has accepted defeat, she convinces him to fight. he writes Terese a letter, begging her to meet him at the camping spot where they shared their first kiss.

While waiting at the campsite for Terese, Toadie faces the possibility that his marriage is over, and wonders what it means for his family’s future.

Will Terese join him, or catch her flight to Adelaide?

6) Holly gets her flirt on with Felix

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) was introduced to Felix this week, and liked what she saw.

Next week, she’s keen to make a good impression on the newcomer at his welcome party… is romance on the cards?

7) Melanie refuses to hide away

Holly invites Melanie to the party at No. 26, but she’s unsure as she’s anxious about how the street will treat her following the revelation of her night with Toadie.

When she runs into Wendy (Candice Leask), Melanie sheepishly asks whether she can come. Wendy can’t bring herself to say no, despite feeling uncomfortable when her loyalties lie with Terese, and she warmly welcomes Melanie’s presence.

At the party, awkwardness unfolds as Melanie overhears Wendy voicing her unease to Jane. Despite Wendy’s apology, Melanie ultimately finds her strength.

She decides that she’s fed up of being ashamed of what happened between her and Toadie – she still loves him, and it took two to tango!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.