Neighbours Spoilers – Terese discovers that Toadie cheated on her

Next week on Neighbours, Terese learns that Toadie cheated on her with Melanie, leading to a dramatic showdown. Is this finally the end of Toadie and Terese’s fragile marriage?

Ever since Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) returned to Erinsborough, there’s been an underlying tension between her and former husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

At the beginning, it was anger.

As Melanie revealed the truth about why she made a sudden exit from Ramsay Street a year after her wedding to Toadie, it seemed clear that the love that once was could never be again.

Toadie was furious by Melanie’s decision to abandon him and the kids, considering he would have stood by her if she’d only been honest with him about her involvement with Krista (Majella Davis) and Eden (Costa D’Angelo).

However, with time comes reparation and over the last several months, things have been thawing between the two ex-lovers. So much so that Toadie’s new wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been left wondering whether something was going on between them.

However, Terese has been having doubts of her own, constantly finding herself drawn to her own ex-husband Paul (Stefan Dennis). After David’s (Takaya Honda) death and the revelation that Paul was partly to blame, she was the only one to feel sympathetic, and has spent the past few weeks trying to comfort him.

In today’s episode, after Terese cancelled a date night with Toadie in favour of spending yet more time with Paul, Toadie found himself seeking comfort from his ex-wife yet again.

Melanie questioned Toadie on why he kept turning to her of all people, and as often happens on Ramsay Street, the pair crossed the line… big time!

The pair kissed in the Kennedys’ back garden, and while we didn’t witness the aftermath, a promo after Thurday’s dramatic episode showed Toadie in No. 28 as Melanie asks him what happens next.

Next week, Toadie finds himself struggling to keep the truth to himself as guilt consumes him.

The drama kicks off in next Monday’s episode (11th March) as the Erinsborough Longest Lie-In begins.

Toadie avoids Melanie, refusing to talk about their rendezvous the night prior. Despite Toadie’s reticence, Melanie has a spring in her step and decides to enter last minute to the special Lassiters event.

Toadie finds himself throwing himself at Terese in an unspoken attempt to reconcile his guilt. It’s this that Melanie clocks whilst at the Lie In, and it begins to get under her skin.

As Melanie realises she can’t bear to see the love of her life with his new wife, she bails on the Lie In, raising more questions. Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) follows, and questions Melanie’s odd behaviour.

Back into a corner, and emotional, Melanie reveals all: she and Toadie kissed.

Yet while Melanie confesses all to Holly, things are about to get a lot worse as Terese learns the truth too!

Terese reels from the news, as her worst fears come true.

Nine years ago, she learnt that her husband Brad (Kip Gamblin) had been having an affair with his ex-girlfriend and neighbour Lauren (Kate Kendall). Ever since Melanie returned to the street, she’s feared that history would repeat itself, and now it has!

Leaving the Lie In, Terese rushes back to her house and reaches out to the only person who could possibly bring her comfort in this situation: Paul (Stefan Dennis).

Meanwhile, following the revelation, it’s not just colleague Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) giving Toadie the third degree.

Melanie finds herself confronting Toadie, hopeful that their night together will be the reconciliation that she – and so she had thought, Toadie – were wanting. In her mind, this could be the beginning of the next chapter for both of them and the start of their happily ever after…

Unfortunately, Toadie doesn’t see it that way and as the pair engage in a war of words, Toadie finds himself on the receiving end of a slap from Melanie!

Immediately regretful, she finds herself apologising to Toadie, for the slap, but not for hoping for a future together. After all, when the going got tough with Terese, he only had one person to turn to again, and again.

The reality for Toadie is that he’s stuck – he finds himself loving both women, for very separate reasons.

Melanie doesn’t see that, instead affirming that whilst her actions resulted in the end of the marriage, Toadie can’t turn to her when he needs solitude. At the end of the day, she feels like he is using her, and she won’t have a bar of it.

Finally remembering that he has children to worry about, Toadie then finds himself having a difficult conversation with Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson).

Of course, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Terese with the two kids. Nell, especially, found it difficult to accept that Melanie was gone, and used every single tool at her disposal to drive a wedge between her father and his new wife, albeit unsuccessfully.

As the questions from the kids come rolling in, Toadie’s forced to admit that he and Terese are taking a break.

It doesn’t take long for street-savvy Nell to put the pieces of the puzzle together and call Toadie’s bluff, asking whether he cheated on Terese with Melanie…

With nothing else to say, he’s forced to confirm.

Nell’s quick to back one of the women – this time, Terese. After having a go at Melanie for once again ruining her family, she rushes to Terese’s side to check on her.

With tensions reaching boiling point, Melanie and Terese’s respective tracks in the wake of heartache lead them into each other’s path and sparks fly…

At breaking point, Toadie finds himself confiding in best friend Andrew (Lloyd Will), who reveals he is hopeful that he and Terese will be able to find a way to move forward.

Will Terese be able to move past another husband cheating on her and find a path to forgiveness?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 11th March (Episode 9004 / 101)

The residents of Erinsborough come together for the Longest Lie-In, but it’s not long before tensions begin to simmer.

Tuesday 12th March (Episode 9005 / 102)

The reveal at the Lie-in leads to major consequences for those involved.

The Lie-In ends with surprising winners… And losers.

Aaron receives a call that shakes him to the core.

Wednesday 13th March (Episode 9006 / 103)

Toadie struggles with his new reality.

Felix is drawn to JJ, despite his best efforts.

Hugo finds himself in grave danger.

Thursday 14th March (Episode 9007 / 104)

Toadie tries to keep a level head in the face of a terrifying situation.

JJ draws on Felix’s advice.

Felix makes a fateful decision.

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.

