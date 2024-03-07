Neighbours Spoilers – Felix plans to break parole and flee Erinsborough

Next week on Neighbours, Andrew’s brother Felix makes a plan to escape Erinsborough, even if it means breaking parole.

Recent episodes have seen Sergent Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) grabble with the decision to become a parole sponsor for his criminal brother Felix (James Beaufort), who has spent the past 18 months behind bars for his part in a series of robberies.

Andrew was unsure how acting as parole sponsor would reflect on his job in the police force, but after some encouragement from wife Wendy (Candice Leask), who reminded him that Felix wasn’t the mastermind behind the robberies, he agreed to do it.

The move also meant that Felix would be coming to live with the Rodwells on Ramsay Street, needing somewhere to stay after his stint at Warrinor Prison came to an end.

However, while Felix’s multiple stints behind bars were cause for concern, Andrew was more worried that his brother may actually be JJ’s (Riley Bryant) dad.

Andrew had learnt that Felix was planning to donate sperm to Phillipa, a mutual friend of his and Cara Varga-Murphy’s (Sara West), who was hoping to start a family. Phillipa didn’t end up using the sperm, but instead gave it to Cara, who was looking to get pregnant herself.

Felix assured Andrew that he didn’t end up making the donation. Felix’s word was enough for Andrew, and he agreed to let his brother move into No. 26 alongside himself, Wendy and Sadie (Emerald Chan).

This week, Felix learns that he may actually be JJ’s dad after discovering that they have matching birthmarks, but it turns out that’s not the only thing Andrew has to worry about.

It seems his brother hasn’t put his criminal past behind him after all.

In next Wednesday’s episode (Wednesday 13th March), the Rodwells are taken aback to discover Felix in the spa with his girlfriend, Jools (Eva Seymour).

Andrew is annoyed that Felix didn’t give them any advanced warning about entertaining a house guest, but he drops his reservations when Felix assures him that Jools is squeaky clean.

Jools continues to acquaint herself with the residents of Ramsay Street as the weeks go by, as later spoiler photos see her getting to know Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) at a garden party at No. 32.

Later, Wendy manages to land Felix a job interview as a labourer at the ongoing Eirene Rising development, which sees Erinsborough High give over some of its land to Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) retirement complex.

Felix, however, is getting increasingly spooked by his proximity to JJ now that he knows that the teen may actually be his son.

He hints to Jools that he plans to skip town as soon as he’s saved up enough money, even if it means breaking parole…

When Felix then makes a fateful decision to commit a criminal act, it seems Andrew’s decision to let his brother stay is about to land the cop in a world of pain.

Despite Felix’s realisation that JJ is probably his son, he and the teen continue to bond next week.

JJ is spooked when he sees his arch-enemy Slade (Charlie Di Stefano) hanging about, after their last encounter saw Slade punch JJ. As he later crosses paths with the gang at the Lassiters complex, he finds himself cornered.

When Slade shoves him, JJ attempts to use the self-defence move that Andrew taught him, but Slade easily blocks it. Just as JJ’s about to get pummelled again, Felix comes around the corner and scares the guys off, earning JJ’s admiration.

Felix finds himself enjoying the role of mentor as he shares with JJ a tactic to psyche out opponents, which goes against his adopted brother Andrew’s teachings.

Felix then suggests that they give Slade a taste of his own medicine and the pair bond as they commit a vengeful act…

Then, in next Thursday’s episode, JJ has another run-in with Slade. This time, he draws on Felix’s advice, standing up to Slade and successfully psyching him out.

Slade flees, and JJ’s left feeling buoyed.

He thanks Felix, but the new arrival is left feeling uncomfortable with the praise as he realises that JJ is growing fond of him.

Knowing he can’t stick around in Erinsborough forever, Felix makes a fateful decision…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 11th March (Episode 9004 / 101)

The residents of Erinsborough come together for the Longest Lie-In, but it’s not long before tensions begin to simmer.

Tuesday 12th March (Episode 9005 / 102)

The reveal at the Lie-in leads to major consequences for those involved.

The Lie-In ends with surprising winners… And losers.

Aaron receives a call that shakes him to the core.

Wednesday 13th March (Episode 9006 / 103)

Toadie struggles with his new reality.

Felix is drawn to JJ, despite his best efforts.

Hugo finds himself in grave danger.

Thursday 14th March (Episode 9007 / 104)

Toadie tries to keep a level head in the face of a terrifying situation.

JJ draws on Felix’s advice.

Felix makes a fateful decision.

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.