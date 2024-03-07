Next week on Neighbours, as the Lassiters Longest Lie-In gets underway, secrets are exposed, while Chelsea’s attempts to sabotage the event backfire.

The Longest Lie-In event finally gets underway next week, an event dreamt up by Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) and the late David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).

After David’s death, Krista was unsure whether to continue with it, but Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Leo (Tim Kano) gave her their blessing, knowing that David would have wanted it to go ahead.

Chelsea (Viva Bianca) did her best to sabotage the event when she falsely told Krista that Paul (Stefan Dennis) had ordered it to be cancelled, as she set about pushing her weight around after promoting herself to Lassiters’ Acting General Manager.

Thankfully, Krista bypassed Chelsea and went straight to Paul for clarification. Although he was surprised that Chelsea had claimed he’d cancelled the event, the grief-stricken dad didn’t have the energy to question Chelsea too much, but did give the green light for the event to go ahead as planned.

He gave Krista the go-ahead on one condition: that she help him get back into Leo’s good books.

Leo, Aaron and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) have all cut Paul out of their lives since learning that he was ultimately the cause of David’s death, after telling Eden (Costa D’Angelo) the location of the holiday resort where Krista was staying with David, Aaron, Leo and Nicolette.

Next week, Krista is nervous but excited as she puts the finishing touches to the event.

She reassures Paul that everything is in place, but what she doesn’t know is that Chelsea has already made plans to disrupt the event by changing the roster, ensuring that they’re understaffed.

As things get underway, Krista proves herself a capable events manager as she thinks on her feet, handing out walkie-talkies to ensure that the limited staff she does have can work as efficiently as possible.

With the staffing issues sorted, Krista declares the event underway, with the participants aiming to stay in bed for as long as possible.

A friendly rivalry gets underway among the residents of Ramsay Street, as Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) Varga-Murphy do their best to psych out new couple Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

Elsewhere, Byron (Xavier Molyneux), who’s working as a waiter at the event, flirts with Sadie (Emerald Chan) as he serves her, much to his sister Nicolette’s bemusement.

Sadie and Byron slept together earlier this week, and while it initially looked set to destroy their friendship, the pair are rapidly developing feelings for each other, and the Lie-In looks set to bring them even closer.

Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton) makes a return to Neighbours next week as she takes part in the competition, but she proves to be her usual overbearing self, and it’s on Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) to plot Vera’s early demise from the contest to get her out of everyone’s hair.

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) take part in the event together, sharing a double bed, much to the annoyance of Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Unbeknownst to Terese, Melanie has just slept with her former husband in a shocking development in the ongoing love quadrangle between Toadie, Melanie, Terese and Paul.

The first night of the contest sees some surprising losers, as Melanie is overcome by emotion and quits the event.

She opens up to Holly about her night of passion with Toadie.

Despite the Melanie’s dramatic exit, the Lie-In continues, with most people surviving the first night.

The following day, we get the surprise return of Haz’s ex-girlfriend Billie Alessio (Georgia Walters). Billie was last seen in late October, when Haz broke up with her after learning that she had locked his beloved dog Trevor in the garden of No. 32 overnight.

Billie returns with a plan to sabotage Haz and Mackenzie’s budding romance, but it backfires on her, as she inadvertently manages to bring the pair closer together.

As the contestant numbers dwindle, the winners are finally announced, and Chelsea is left riling by the resounding success of the event, all due to Krista’s hard work.

Aaron, meanwhile, gives the Lie-In a wide birth due to his ongoing conflict with Nicolette, and spends the time with Isla instead.

However, after a series of reminders about David’s involvement in the event, he finally gives in and takes Isla to the complex.

It leads to a small thaw with Nicolette, and Aaron takes comfort in reminiscing with his family about David.

Has the Lie-In event finally helped Aaron deal with his grief and end his feud with Nicolette?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 11th March (Episode 9004 / 101)

The residents of Erinsborough come together for the Longest Lie-In, but it’s not long before tensions begin to simmer.

Tuesday 12th March (Episode 9005 / 102)

The reveal at the Lie-in leads to major consequences for those involved.

The Lie-In ends with surprising winners… And losers.

Aaron receives a call that shakes him to the core.

Wednesday 13th March (Episode 9006 / 103)

Toadie struggles with his new reality.

Felix is drawn to JJ, despite his best efforts.

Hugo finds himself in grave danger.

Thursday 14th March (Episode 9007 / 104)

Toadie tries to keep a level head in the face of a terrifying situation.

JJ draws on Felix’s advice.

Felix makes a fateful decision.

Monday 18th March (Episode 9008 / 105)

Krista feels empowered following her string of wins.

Felix makes an admission to his brother.

Paul paves his path back to Leo.

Tuesday 19th March (Episode 9009 / 106)

Feeling threatened, Chelsea doubles down on her plans.

Mackenzie makes a grand gesture.

Toadie and Terese struggle to make amends.

Wednesday 20th March (Episode 9010 / 107)

Toadie is at a crossroads.

Haz is the target of a terrible attack.

The neighbours band together for a good cause.

Thursday 21st March (Episode 9011 / 108)

Felix is backed into a corner.

Haz hides a terrible truth.

Melanie walks into an awkward situation.