Next week on Coronation Street, Maria learns the full extent of Liam’s bullying, while Dylan is stitched up. Elsewhere, Adam has an attack of conscience, with dangerous consequences.

Maria (Samia Longchambon) and Gary (Mikey North) are dealt another blow next week, when they learn that Liam’s (Charlie Wrenshall) torment at the hands of school bully Mason (Luca Toolan) was even more terrifying than they’d been led to believe.

Liam finally came clean to his mum and stepdad about both Mason and former friend Dylan’s (Liam McCheyne) relentless campaign against him, after they discovered he’d been searching ways to end his life online.

Gary and Maria have kept Liam out of school, whilst also looking at other local schools, as they await headteacher Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) to take action against Mason. But it’s slow progress as she continues to try and find evidence to expel him.

In the meantime, Gary and Maria have vowed to protect Liam, who is living in fear knowing that he could bump into Mason at any time.

When the pair take Liam for a milkshake at Roy’s Rolls next week, who should walk in but Mason.

Whilst Gary manages to keep his cool this time around the ever-cocky schoolboy, it’s Maria who lashes out, forcing Gary to restrain her.

Later that evening, Liam confides in brother Jake (Bobby Bradshaw) that he saw Mason picking on another young boy whilst waiting outside Crawshaw’s office earlier.

Jake thinks Liam should report it, but it’s the last thing Liam wants to do, not wishing to give Mason even more reason to come after him.

After Jake lets slip to Gary and Maria, Liam is later forced to reveal to them that Mason had once threatened him with a zombie knife.

Jake had heard about the incident at the time and took it upon himself to inform the police, but with Mason having already disposed of the evidence by ordering Dylan to take it off his hands, Craig’s (Colson Smith) search proved fruitless.

Gary and Maria take Liam to the police station to tell them about the incident, and officers are soon knocking on the door of No.11—much to the horror of Sean (Antony Cotton), Eileen (Sue Cleaver) and Dylan—explaining that they’re searching for a zombie knife.

Whilst Dylan knows that the weapon is still in his possession, fearful of going against Mason, he has taken steps to ensure the police don’t find it.

Mason later orders Dylan to retrieve the knife and meet him at the precinct, but as he arrives he’s accosted by Craig who’s received another tip-off.

As a nervous Dylan watches, Craig opens his bag and finds the weapon inside. Craig has no choice but to arrest Dylan, who realises with horror that Mason has stitched him up!

Solicitor Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) is called in as Sean meets his son at the police station. She implores Dylan to be completely upfront with the police about what Mason has been up to, but will he have the courage?

Dylan’s arrest brings a lot of questions from Eileen and George (Tony Maudsley), as Sean tries desperately to defend his son. Dee-Dee warns Dylan to think carefully about how he’s going to plea, and when Dylan later bumps into Liam he’s given a harsh reality check.

Apologising to Liam for what he’s put him through, Dylan’s horrified when Liam tells him he had contemplated taking his own life as a result of his and Mason’s bullying.

As they later meet up in Victoria Gardens, Dylan feels nothing but contempt for Mason as he’s thanked for ‘taking the rap’.

Dylan appears to have a card up his sleeve however—his knowledge that Mason was also responsible for stealing Tyrone’s (Alan Halsall) car back in September, and subsequently knocked down young Eliza (Savannah Kunyo) at the precinct as he sped past.

How will Mason react when Dylan tells him that he’s also informed the police about the hit and run?

“The way it was written was that Mason wasn’t too bothered about the hit and run coming out,” Luca Toolan recently told EverySoap and other media during a press event. “But, and hopefully this comes across on screen, I tried to play it in a way that he came across like he wasn’t bothered, but deep down internally he was.”



“It’s all a facade with Mason, he’s not a proper hard man really is he? He’s putting on this bravado but deep down he’s just a scared little boy.”

Other than the fact that Mason is from the dodgy Paul Robeson estate and his family is best avoided, little is known about the Radcliffes.

“He doesn’t have a father figure present which explains a lot,” Luca reveals to us. “He has a lot of masculine influence which doesn’t provide him an outlet to discuss or talk about his feelings whatsoever.

“In fact, it’s quite the opposite. He’s encouraged to suppress them, and I think it’s like when you shake up a can of coke. When you have stuff going on it builds up this pressure.”

“I think his way of alleviating that pressure is then taking that out on Liam and Dylan. It’s just a ticking time bomb, it’s just getting worse and worse, and the anger inside him is just like an acid that eats him up. So I can’t really see it getting any better.”

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Adam (Sam Robertson) is feeling down after signing his divorce papers, causing him to have an attack of conscience.

Enraged at the fact that dodgy Damon (Ciaran Griffiths) has now shacked up with estranged wife Sarah (Tina O’Brien), the solicitor has struck a deal with Damon’s imprisoned brother Harvey (Will Mellor) to have him disposed of.

In return, Harvey has instructed Adam to raise an appeal for his conviction for killing Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac), having paid off terminal cancer patient John (Ian Peck) to confess to the crime.

The only issue is that there is CCTV footage from a local shop, proving that John has an alibi for the time of Natasha’s death. Adam is now in possession of said footage, with the intention of destroying it.

However, now feeling guilty about his actions, Adam decides to instead delete Harvey’s appeal documents, and places the footage in a jiffy bag ready to send to the police.

Harvey is fuming when he soon realises that Adam has double-crossed him, and warns him that he should watch his back. When Adam later calls in on Sarah, he declares that he doesn’t want to go through with the divorce after all—he still loves her and wants her back.

“It’s a massive mix of emotions,” Tina O’Brien tells us. “Secretly deep down I think she might be having doubts herself, not because she hasn’t got feelings for Damon, I just think she’s just got such a strong connection with both of them.

“She’s really conflicted because she’s aware that yes she still loves him but so much has happened that she’s not sure they can ever come back from it.“

As a confused Sarah exits the flat, daughter Bethany (Lucy Fallon) heads over, curious as to why Sarah seems upset. But as the three talk out on Victoria Street, a car accelerates straight towards them.

“Sarah’s got her back to the car so she doesn’t see it coming but it’s flying towards her,” Tina explains. “As a viewer, knowing what Adam’s got himself involved in, you know this driver is coming right for her.”

Adam tries to push Bethany and Sarah out of the way, but will all three come out of this unscathed?