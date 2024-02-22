Next week on Coronation Street, there’s a triple whammy for Daisy, as her Rovers Return ownership is uncovered, her affair becomes front page news, and a familiar face returns to the cobbles.

Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) has been loving being back at the helm of the Rovers Return following her and Jenny’s (Sally Ann Matthews) purchase of the pub late last year, though getting Jenny to view her as an equal rather than staff has been somewhat tricky.

This hasn’t been helped by the fact they’ve had to hide Daisy’s involvement in the purchase from everyone, after she successfully managed to gain access to the late Stephen Reid’s (Todd Boyce) bank account and transfer the money that he stole from Underworld into her own account.

Daisy convinced Jenny that she was entitled to use that money after what Stephen had put her through, and the pair have further justified it to themselves by knowing the money is being used for the entire street in re-opening their local.

“Daisy is viewing the money as Stephen’s money instead of Carla’s money, otherwise it’s a bit too personal and a bit too close to home,” Charlotte Jordan explains. “If she looks at it as Stephen’s money that she’s stolen, then she thinks he was a bad guy who didn’t deserve it anyway and at least Daisy can put it to good use, which is ultimately going to help herself as well as the community.”

Following the purchase, Jenny has failed to secure a deal with former owners Waterfords in order to stock Newton and Ridley brews, much to the disappointment of Tim (Joe Duttine) and other punters.

With Jenny’s alternative local offering—Nun’s Temptation, a beer brewed by former Strangeways inmates—not proving popular, Daisy suggested that she try talking to Waterfords herself. However, Jenny was quick to dismiss the idea that the brewery would take Daisy seriously.

Next week, deciding to be assertive in her role, Daisy arranges to meet someone from Waterfords at the Chariot Square Hotel. As sod’s law would have it though, Carla (Ali King) happens to be meeting a client there at the same time.

Chatting to the Waterfords rep as they both wait, Carla learns that he’s waiting for Daisy, the owner of the Rovers. Carla doesn’t think much of it, figuring he’s just got the names mixed up, but finds herself intrigued when she later spots Daisy’s arrival.

When a triumphant Daisy returns to the Rovers and tells Jenny that she’s scored a deal to stock Newton and Ridley once more, Jenny is annoyed that Daisy went behind her back. Daisy is quick to remind Jenny that she is co-owner of the Rovers, but is horrified when she realises that Carla has entered the pub behind her, and has heard every word!

“She’s terrified of Carla finding out that she’s committed fraud in order to get the Rovers,” Charlotte tells us. “It’s very high stakes, obviously Daisy does not want to go to prison!”

If the threat of Carla edging closer to the truth wasn’t enough, Daisy then has to deal with the shame of her catfishing saga becoming front page news!

Bethany (Lucy Fallon) had already managed to get on Daisy’s bad side, after getting together with their mutual ex Daniel (Rob Mallard) on her return to the street. But when Bethany found herself desperate for work, hearing about the Daisy/Daniel/Ryan (Ryan Prescott) saga got her creative juices flowing after she was pointed towards gossip mag Chit Chat as a source of income.

When a furious Daniel found out, Bethany tried in vain to get the article pulled, but the editor was unwilling to budge. Bethany attempted to try and sweeten up Daisy, but couldn’t bring herself to admit to what she’d done.

When Daniel asks Daisy to look after Bertie next week, she gazes longingly after Daniel, remarking to Glenda that she feels like there’s still something between them and hoping that they can one day reunite.

“I think she’s always hopeful that eventually he will forgive her and they can pick up where they left off,” Charlotte sighs. “She’s giving him some space and time to feel out this relationship with Bethany, but I don’t think she’s taking it that seriously.”

As the street later gathers in the Rovers to celebrate Rita’s (Barbara Knox) 92nd birthday, Mary (Patti Clare) receives a message on her phone that she then inadvertently airdrops to the entire pub.

As Daisy opens up her phone, she’s horrified at the headline staring back at her—”I Had a Torrid Affair with my Acid Attack Hero“.

Although Bethany has changed the names, there’s no mistaking who the article is about!

“The article validates all of Daisy’s assumptions about Bethany in the first place, and all of her opinions have been proven right,” Charlotte continues. “She thinks that she is a little snake who is only out for herself and doesn’t really care who she hurts in the process – which actually sounds like Daisy describing herself so maybe they have a lot more in common than they think…”

Daniel later tries to apologise to Daisy for not warning her about the article in advance, but she rebuffs him.

Bethany soon feels the brunt of Daisy’s anger when she receives a call from the editor at Chit Chat, who informs her that she’s been sacked! It appears to have come full circle, after Daniel had Ryan sacked from his gym job in retaliation for his sleeping with Daisy.

“I think if the seed was planted from Daniel then that was a subconscious choice that she’s made, but I don’t think she actually intended for her to be sacked,” Charlotte says. “I think Daisy just wanted to be as spiteful as she could be to Bethany and try to get a bit of revenge.”

Bethany confronts Daisy in Victoria Street, claiming that she’s sabotaged her career, which quickly attracts the attention of Daniel.

As tempers flare, Daisy decides it’s time to reveal another home truth. She tells Daniel that the only reason Lauren (Cait Fitton) turned to him for tutoring is because she was blackmailing Daisy and Ryan over their affair, and spending time with Daniel was a way of piling the pressure onto Daisy into coughing up cash.

Back at home, Daisy is brooding when Jenny reveals that she has a visitor. Daisy isn’t in the mood, but is stunned when Ryan walks in!

Ryan was last seen leaving the cobbles two months ago, for a new life in Glasgow with girlfriend Crystal after losing his job at the gym.

“Daisy fully assumes that Ryan is living his best life in Glasgow and is happy with Crystal, so I think this will be a real shock to her system,” Charlotte reveals. “Daisy feels really isolated, especially from Daniel with Bethany coming back, so losing Ryan to Crystal also left her even more isolated. I definitely think Ryan will be welcomed back into Daisy’s life with open arms…”

With everything now out in the open, will the two be tempted to rekindle their relationship?

“I don’t know how healthy it is but I do think they need to make a go of it so that they can come to the realisation that it may not be that healthy… or maybe it will be!” Charlotte ponders. “So yeah, I would like to see them give it a go and see what happens.”

Whilst Daniel may now have some questions for Lauren, he’ll have to join the back of the queue after the 18-year-old mysteriously disappeared from her precinct flat.

Having been forced to sack Lauren from the cafe, Roy (David Neilson) had dropped around to give Lauren her wages and to check she was okay. Lauren revealed to him that she was planning on leaving Weatherfield, and that was the last we saw of her.

When Bobby later called at the flat, he was puzzled to find the door unlocked, the radio blaring, and a bacon sandwich sitting on the counter waiting to be eaten.

Next week, with no further sign of Lauren, a concerned Bobby makes the decision to report Lauren as a missing person.

Bobby tells Craig (Colson Smith) all he knows, and he promises to make enquiries.

Will Craig be able to track her down?