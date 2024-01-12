The new series of Married at First Sight is just around the corner, and the show has announced its return date to Australian screens.

The 11th series of Australia’s most popular dating show is just weeks away. The show begins at Monday 29th January at 7:30pm on Nine and Nine Now.

Nine has teased that the new season will be its most polarising yet, with “next-level drama and a whole lot of love.”

20 singletons will get their chance at love as they get married seconds after meeting for the first ever time, watched on by their closest friends and family – well, other than the ones who refuse to support their decision to marry at first sight!

According to Nine, the 11th season of Married at First Sight Australia will feature “one of the most diverse cast ofbrides and grooms, a more age diverse mix including our oldest ever participant, and a same sex couple. Together, these loveable, relatable, everyday couples will bare their souls in the name of love.”

Promising to bring a fresh take on the series, which has captivated viewers and seen numerous spinoffs around the world, 2024’s season of MAFS will “push the limits on everything viewers think they know about the series.

“There will be even more heart-pounding romance and highly addictive drama with twists, turns and shocks – even beyond Final Vows – and rivalries, betrayals and heartbreak that will divide friendships and rock the experiment from beginning to end.

“This year’s experiment will test the participants in ways they have never imagined.”

The channel has also released a couple of intriguing promos for the new season, giving us our first look at the brides and grooms who’ll capture our attention for two whole months.

“Remember that time we first laid eyes on each other?” says Andrea, 51, to laughs from everyone around. “I just knew you were going to be my husband.”

“Estoy encantado conocerte, mi amor,” says Tim, 30, beginning his vows in Spanish to an impressed laugh from his bride.

Tristan, 29, stumbles and stutters through his vows as he begins, “because we’re strangers, I suppose I should tell you a little bit about me…”

“I’m dinner, and a show, and dessert,” says Lucinda, 43.

“I’m nervous,” adds Tristan.

“It may be controversial to say, but I don’t believe in love at first sight,” says Eden, 28. Based on the 10 series that have come before, she might be onto something.

“I vow to be a constant presence by your side,” Natalie, 32, tells her about-to-be-husband.

“I promise to laugh with you, cry with you,” says Cassandra, 30.

“I will respect you and support you, but probably not obey you,” are the words of Lauren, 32.

62-year-old Richard tells his bride that while he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, “f**k them, I drink coffee anyway.”

“Which is why I’m willing to jump in the deep end and commit myself to this relationship,” is what Ellie, 32, tells her suitor.

“…in the hope of finding my solemate and the person who I spend the rest of my life with,” says Jayden, 26.

“Here’s to hopefully finding our happily ever after,” says Sara, 29.

Another clip shows bride Lucinda, 43, pull out an entire scroll of wants when expert John Aiken asks her what she’s hoping for, as the promo’s voiceover tells us “you’ve never met anyone who shines like Lucinda.”

“Confident, generous of spirit, who knows himself. Evolutional living.”

“We’ve got some work to do,” says John with a smile.

The promo then shows her wedding day descend into chaos as a storm rolls in, sending the bride, groom and guests flying.

“I think it’s better” is Lucinda’s response as she’s asked if this is how she imagined her ceremony! We also see her tell her new husband that he’ll “meet the damsel in me who wants you to rub my body.”

It’s going to be a firey season, that’s for sure.

The series looks to be keeping things the same as in previous years. The same trio of experts return, so prepare to welcome relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling back into your living rooms, alongside certified sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

They’ll first pair and match the singles entering the experiment – definitely based on compatibility, and totally not on potential for drama – before “guiding them through their journey and putting them to the ultimate test of developing genuine and long-lasting relationships. “

Expect breathtaking weddings, sizzling honeymoons, and the usual explosive dinner parties and confronting commitment ceremonies.

Will any of this year’s contestants find everlasting happiness, and will we get through a series without any partner swapping and cheating? We don’t have long to wait until we find out.

The Aussie version of MAFS is hugely popular in the UK too, where it typically airs a couple of months after its debut down under.

No UK air date has currently been announced, but last year the show started on Monday 6th March, after starting in Australia on Monday 30th January.

It’s highly likely that we’ll see a similar pattern this year, so expect the series to hit UK screens on E4 in early spring.

Married at First Sight Australia begins on Monday 29th January at 7:30pm on Nine and Nine Now.