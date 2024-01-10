Neighbours Spoilers – Leo and Krista’s relationship comes under threat

Next week on Neighbours, Paul enacts a plan to keep Leo and Krista apart, but he fails miserably as they decide to give things a shot.

Recent episodes have seen Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) growing ever closer, despite David’s (Takaya Honda) best efforts to convince them that Krista needs to refrain from relationships while she continues to recover.

At the end of this week (Thursday 11th January), the pair’s budding romance looks set for a big stumbling block, when Leo learns that Sadie (Emerald Chan) left Krista alone with his daughter Abigail (Nikita Kato) while she was meant to be babysitting her.

The trio of Sadie, Krista and Abigail head to the park, but it seems Sadie finds reason to leave Krista alone with Abigail, something which Leo later discovers.

In the aftermath, his subconscious feelings over Krista’s drug-addled past rise to the surface.

In the middle of The Waterhole, he gives Sadie an angry spray, calling her reckless for leaving her alone with a recovering addict. He reveals his deep-seated mistrust of Krista, unaware that she’s just entered and can hear every word.

Next week, Krista is left hurt after overhearing Leo’s true feelings on her parenting capabilities, and Leo is left distraught when he learns that his potential love interest overheard everything he said.

Thankfully, he’s quickly able to mend fences with Krista, as he explains that his overreaction was a consequence of losing Britney in tragic circumstances, and that he’s simply ultraprotective of his daughter as a result.

For those who need reminding, Abigail’s mum Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) was killed during the Erinsborough storm back in January 2022, which hit during Kyle (Chris Milligan) and Roxy’s (Zima Anderson) wedding.

Their afterparty was in full swing inside the tiny cramped Flamingo Bar, as the weather outside rapidly worsened, bringing gusts of up to 100km/h.

As a bolt of lightning hit a telegraph poll, it fell, smashing through the corrugated roof of the bar and killing Britney.

Krista accepts Leo’s apology, but when Leo accidentally calls Krista by Britney’s name shortly after, Paul realises the true nature of their relationship.

He suggests that Leo sees Krista as a way to make up for his failings with Britney, which Leo immediately denies.

However, when Paul tells Krista his thoughts, she thinks he might be onto something. She’s left shaken by the idea that Leo sees her as a project and that their friendship isn’t genuine.

Unnerved, she turns away from Leo and instead seeks support from Remi, admitting that she hasn’t been able to eat or drink anything since the spiking incident because she’s paranoid it’s going to happen again.

The following day, in the wake of Paul’s ‘revelation,’ Krista attempts to put her feelings for Leo to one side.

David, meanwhile, confronts both Paul and Leo, frustrated that they’re subjecting Krista to a continual barrage of stress, but he’s unsure of how effective his warnings will be.

Despite everything, by next Wednesday’s episode (17th January), Krista and Leo decide to give it a shot as a couple.

They agree to take things slow and keep it on the down low from Paul, but it remains to be seen how successful they’ll be… nothing stays a secret for long in Erinsborough.

Meanwhile, as Krista continues trying to settle into her new role at Lassiters, she suggests that they rehire Byron (Xavier Molyneux) as a concierge.

Paul, however, pulls rank and refuses, leaving her disheartened and feeling like she’ll always be battling against Paul.

Leo encourages her to listen to her own instincts and stand up to Paul. Off the back of his encouragement, she ignores Paul’s disapproval and hires Byron back, asserting herself to Paul and reminding him that he’s done much worse than Byron in his time.

What will Paul’s next move be?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next few weeks:

Wednesday 10th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

Monday 15th January (Episode 8972 / 69)

Nicolette finds herself caught in a dangerous web.

Paul attempts to drive a wedge between Leo and Krista.

Aaron and David partake in some fun and games.

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8973 / 70)

Paul’s interference causes a hurdle for Leo and Krista.

Aaron considers his future with David.

Nicolette puts her cards on the table, but her humiliation is far from over.

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8974 / 71)

Leo hides the truth from Paul.

Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.

Melanie puts herself out there.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8975 / 72)

Melanie’s ordeal leads to a surprise decision.

Haz’s vulnerability paves the way for an important conversation.

The Varga-Murphy family welcome a new arrival.

Monday 22nd January (Episode 8976 / 73)

New arrival, Chelsea, attempts to hide her secret agenda.

Karl questions the impulsiveness of Melanie’s decision.

Haz makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Tuesday 23rd January (Episode 8977 / 74)

Nicolette sets up a risky meeting.

Chelsea charms JJ into making a move.

Haz reaches his breaking point.

Wednesday 24th January (Episode 8978 / 75)

Nicolette comes under threat.

Paul makes a strategic move against Krista.

Mackenzie comes to the rescue.

Thursday 25th January (Episode 8979 / 76)

Melanie finds herself in a precarious situation.

The sharehouse embraces a new chapter.

Aaron and David consider what’s next.

