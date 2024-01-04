Next week on Neighbours, a chance encounter on a dog walk could be the beginning of the end for Haz’s beloved dog Trevor.

Be prepared for some upsetting scenes, as Neighbours looks set to air a heartbreaking departure for Trevor the dog, just months after he first appeared on screens.

Trevor has been a regular fixture on the No. 32 sofa since we returned to Erinsborough in September. The house is now home to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and newcomer Haz (Shiv Palekar), who moved to the street at some point in the two years we were away.

He brought with him his cute but troubled dog Trevor, a golden doodle (a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle) with behaviour issues.

Such was Trevor’s separation anxiety that Haz got into the habit of taking him to Harold’s Cafe with him, until more and more customers noticed hairs on their food, in their coffee, pretty much everywhere hairs could get.

Trevor also had a bad habit of ripping things apart when left alone, including a cushion that Sadie (Emerald Chan) bought Mackenzie as a gift.

Haz eventually took Trevor for training and his behaviour improved – even if he was falsely accused of ripping apart a scarf that Mackenzie knitted as a Christmas present for Haz. Thankfully, that turned out to be Holly’s doing, after she became jealousy over Mac’s thoughtful gift.

With Trevor now behaving himself, he’s the least of Haz’s worries – that is, until his world is turned upside down next week.

In next Wednesday’s episode (10th January), when taking Trevor out for a walk, Byron has a chance encounter with a woman who seems very surprised to see him.

She bounds on over, claiming that the dog he’s with is actually Bodie, her family’s beloved groodle who went missing and was never found.

While Byron tries explaining that the dog is actually Trevor, owned by his housemate Haz, the woman’s story does seem convincing, and Byron eventually becomes satisfied that the woman is telling the truth.

Back on Ramsay Street, Byron share the worrying news with Haz, and encourages him to give the woman a call to discuss the matter.

Haz is shellshocked, and flatly denies the woman’s claims, even when Byron and Mackenzie present him with the woman’s irrefutable evidence. No-one is taking his beloved dog!

The following day and Haz is fraught with worry. He makes a big decision – Trevor is now a house dog; he’s staying home and out of sight!

Mackenzie tries to reason with him that he needs to get in touch with the woman whose family has lost their beloved dog, but it just leaves Haz feeling completely unsupported.

Needing someone on his side, he turns to Toadie (Ryan Moloney) for legal advice – can the lawman help keep Trevor on Ramsay Street?

Yet it appears not even Toadie can help. As we revealed earlier this week, new photos from mid-to-late January show what appears to be Trevor’s departure from the street.

Haz and Mackenzie are seen on the verge of tears as Trevor is driven away in a car in the episode airing Monday 22nd January – has his previous family come to collect him?

The synopsis from that episode tells us that “Haz makes the ultimate sacrifice.”

His departure comes shortly after the will-they-won’t-they pairing take Trevor for one last trip to the beach.

Heartbreaking photos show the trio enjoying what appear to be their final moments together, with Trevor shaking himself off after a trip into the sea.

Haz is then seen looking forlorn after the tearful goodbye.

Yet intriguing photos from the following episode (Tuesday 23rd January) show Trevor back in No. 32, just a day after his supposed goodbye.

As the synopsis for that episode tells us that “Haz reaches breaking point,” just who or what brings his beloved Trevor back to the street?

And is it all too good to be true?

All of the doggy drama means that there’s no time to talk about Haz’s growing feelings for Mackenzie, now that she’s back at No. 32 after taking a break from the street following Holly’s (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) Christmas Day accident in the sharehouse’s pool.

Holly confronts Haz about his feelings for Mackenzie next week, pointing out that the pair clearly have feelings for one another.

Haz later apologises to Holly for the mixed messages, but she tells him he needs to sort himself out before he ends up hurting someone else with what are clearly deep-set commitment issues.

Will Haz and Mackenzie ever find their way together?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 8th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

Monday 15th January (Episode 8972 / 69)

Nicolette finds herself caught in a dangerous web.

Paul attempts to drive a wedge between Leo and Krista.

Aaron and David partake in some fun and games.

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8973 / 70)

Paul’s interference causes a hurdle for Leo and Krista.

Aaron considers his future with David.

Nicolette puts her cards on the table, but her humiliation is far from over.

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8974 / 71)

Leo hides the truth from Paul.

Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.

Melanie puts herself out there.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8975 / 72)

Melanie’s ordeal leads to a surprise decision.

Haz’s vulnerability paves the way for an important conversation.

The Varga-Murphy family welcome a new arrival.

