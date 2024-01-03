Neighbours Spoilers – Toadie and Melanie attend counselling together

Next week on Neighbours, as Toadie and Melanie attend a counselling session together, they both leave feeling bewildered and emotionally raw. Where does this leave Toadie and Terese?

The seemingly inevitable path to a Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) reconciliation continues over the next couple of weeks.

Now that Toadie knows that Melanie didn’t leave him because she wasn’t cut out to be a step mum, but rather in a clumsy attempt at protecting him and his kids from her actions in the UK, he’s grappling with his emotions.

Earlier this week, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) was taken aback to see Toadie’s positive character reference for Melanie, in which he described her as a trusted employee, a wonderful partner and an exceptional stepmother, someone with integrity and unmatched selfishness.

She keeps her feelings to herself, but is growing ever more concerned, especially when Toadie expresses that it would be good for Melanie to have something to keep her occupied – why does he care so much about his ex-wife’s feelings?

In next week’s episodes (Tuesday 9th January), Toadie is taken aback when Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) asks Melanie to come to her next counselling session, but overall he’s supportive – after all, Melanie’s actions are the reason that they’re in family counselling in the first place, so maybe her input could be useful.

During the session, Melanie is caught off guard when Nell finally expresses her deep hurt over Melanie’s decision to leave their family without warning, leaving Toadie, Nell and Hugo to pick up the pieces.

Later, Toadie is surprised when he’s asked to join Melanie for a session himself. He agrees, and surprises himself with an outpouring of deeply held emotion.

In the following episode (Wednesday 10th January), Melanie and Toadie emerge from their counselling session feeling bewildered and emotionally raw, having just bared their souls to the counsellor.

Melanie is feeling at sea as she returns to No. 28. Karl (Alan Fletcher), who’s been offering advice to Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) after an emotionally charged moment with Haz (Shiv Palekar), offers to do the same for Melanie, but she’s in no mood to talk.

Knowing one thing that may just cheer her up, Karl invites Melanie into the garden, where he has a surprise for her.

It’s a horrific pig planter by the name of Elvis, which Karl has been hiding under the house from Susan (Jackie Woodburne) for many years.

Melanie loves it, and cheers herself up even more as she teases Karl about her plans for Elvis’s future now he’s free of the confines of the No. 28 garage.

While Karl may have managed to cheer Melanie up, Toadie is in a much worse state a few doors down at No. 22.

As he returns to his new marital home, Toadie finds Terese desperate to know how things went and what feelings came to the surface. He remains tight-lipped, which only fuels Terese’s ever-growing insecurities.

Later on, as Toadie and Terese head to the Rodwells at No. 26 for a BBQ, everyone hears the sound of Melanie’s distinctive laughter over the fence as she’s greeted with the delightful pig-themed gift from Karl.

As Toadie hears her laugh, he’s unable to keep his emotions in check, and flees… just as Melanie fled when she returned to No. 30 for the first time a few weeks ago.

Now knowing for sure that something’s up, Terese later corners her husband and demands to know exactly how he’s feeling… what will he tell her?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 1st January (Episode 8964 / 61)

Melanie and Krista face up to their past mistakes.

Nicolette puzzles over a mysterious gift.

Terese is confronted by an emotional truth.

Tuesday 2nd January (Episode 8965 / 62)

Terese nurses a quiet discomfort.

Karl is concerned about Holly’s relationship.

Aaron and Cara concoct a cunning plan.

Wednesday 3rd January (Episode 8966 / 63)

Karl’s concerns are amplified after he sees something he shouldn’t.

Melanie and Terese make loaded assumptions.

Paul puts the pressure on Krista.

Thursday 4th January (Episode 8967 / 64)

Krista finds herself in danger.

Sadie and Wendy are at odds.

Nicolette is startled by a confronting delivery.

Monday 8th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

