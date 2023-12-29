Next week on Neighbours, Nell’s actions may have jeopardised Melanie’s chances of freedom, while Terese discovers Toadie’s true feelings towards his ex.

As Neighbours‘ dramatic Flashback Week revealed, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) left husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and his kids Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) a little over a year ago, after Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) made an unexpected appearance in Erinsborough.

Melanie had been working as an au pair for the Sinclair family when she lived in London, where her role involved caring for a teenage Krista. Sadly, Krista got in with the wrong crowd and became addicted to drugs.

Wanting to do the right thing by the teenager, Melanie took the fall for the drugs when Krista was caught with them.

With Mel’s face all over the CCTV footage, she was the one who copped the blame.

As her passport still had her maiden name – Pearson – on it, Melanie was able to flee the country and continue a low-profile life back in Australia.

She found love with Toadie, and the two married in July last year (which is now two years ago in the Neighbours timeline).

Years later, Melanie was tracked down to Erinsborough by the wayward teen, who was now a full-fledged adult and in need of money.

With the truth now out, both Melanie and Krista face the prospect of being sent back to the UK to face charges. Recent weeks have seen Melanie preparing to face court in Australia, where it would be decided whether she was to be sent back to Britain.

Her lawyer asked her to begin collating character references, and – unaware of her and Toadie’s now fractured relationship – told her she was lucky to have the lawyer on her side, as a positive reference from him would certainly help her case.

In recent episodes, Nell realised that Melanie needed a character reference from Toadie. Despite Melanie pleading with her not to mention anything to her dad, Nell did so anyway, leaving Toadie with the mistaken impression that Melanie had asked Nell to request it on her behalf.

In an angry and frustrated state in the aftermath of Nell’s birthday, Toadie quickly wrote out a reference – but it soon becomes clear that it was anything but positive.

In the show’s New Year’s Day episode (Monday 1st January 2024), Melanie is shocked to learn that Nell asked Toadie for a reference against her wishes, and gives the teenager a serve.

Back on Ramsay Street, Toadie is already regretting the harsh reference he sent to Melanie’s lawyer the previous night, and is doubly ashamed when he learns not only did Melanie not ask for it, but that Nell was the one to blame.

He quickly writes an updated letter, while Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) takes Nell and Hugo out to give him space.

Terese does her best to explain to Nell why she shouldn’t have done what she did – Melanie needs to find happiness on her own terms, and Nell shouldn’t be taking on the adult role in her relationship with her former stepmother.

As Melanie’s hearing rolls around, she’s gutted when she reads Toadie’s scathing assessment of her. She fires her lawyer on the spot and prepares to face her punishment, accepting that she’s going to be sent back to the UK.

Luckily, Toadie arrives mid-interview and hands over his new reference, as he explains his incorrect assumptions and encourages Melanie not to give up.

Moved by Toadie’s actions, Melanie has a renewed vigour and re-hires her lawyer. Will Toadie’s glowing character reference be just the ticket to secure her freedom?

While Toadie’s actions may be about to help Melanie, they could take him one step closer to destroying his relationship with new wife Terese…

At No. 22, Terese comes across Toadie’s laptop, still open on the table. After briefly trying to resist temptation, she wakes the laptop up and reads the revised reference, which describes Toadie’s ex-wife as a trusted employee, a wonderful partner and an exceptional stepmother, someone with integrity and unmatched selfishness.

Terese is stunned, realising just how strongly Toadie feels towards Melanie, and very conscious of the fact that he’s still coming to terms with having her back in his life.

In next Tuesday’s episode, Terese nurses her discomfort over Toadie’s letter, but Toadie doesn’t pick up on it.

Things go from bad to worse when they get some “good news” – Melanie isn’t being extradited, meaning she’ll be sticking around in Ramsay Street.

When Toadie tells her that he wants Mel to have something positive to focus on, Terese finally confronts him about being too involved with his ex…

The following day, Melanie gets a big surprise – someone has re-bought her old Drinks Diva van and delivered it back to Ramsay Street. While there’s no clue who bought it, both Melanie and Terese are convinced they know who it was – Toadie!

How will Terese react to this overly generous act of kindness?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 1 st January (Episode 8964 / 61)

Melanie and Krista face up to their past mistakes.

Nicolette puzzles over a mysterious gift.

Terese is confronted by an emotional truth.

Tuesday 2 nd January (Episode 8965 / 62)

Terese nurses a quiet discomfort.

Karl is concerned about Holly’s relationship.

Aaron and Cara concoct a cunning plan.

Wednesday 3 rd January (Episode 8966 / 63)

Karl’s concerns are amplified after he sees something he shouldn’t.

Melanie and Terese make loaded assumptions.

Paul puts the pressure on Krista.

Thursday 4 th January (Episode 8967 / 64)

Krista finds herself in danger.

Sadie and Wendy are at odds.

Nicolette is startled by a confronting delivery.

Monday 8 th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9 th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10 th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11 th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

First Neighbours storylines and pictures for January 2024 revealed 26 new photos show what’s coming up in Erinsborough the first two weeks of January, including the beginning of a new mystery surrounding Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) as she gets a suspicious delivery. Read more…