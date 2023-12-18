Neighbours has released its first spoilers and pictures for 2024, as it confirms that the show will air on New Year’s Day and continue without a break throughout January 2024.

26 new photos show what’s coming up in Erinsborough the first two weeks of January, including the beginning of a new mystery surrounding Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) as she gets a suspicious delivery.

Photos show her examining a delivery of underwear, with seemingly no idea who’s sent them. The delivery comes after recent episodes saw her confused to discover a mysterious key in the doorway of her home at No. 24.

Later, her past catches up to her as the brand new photos show her being followed by an as-yet-unknown figure, named Veronica McLain (Ellen Grimshaw).

Just what does Veronica want with Nicolette, and does it explain the ongoing secrecy over why she broke up with ex-girlfriend Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson), the reason for which only Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Nicolette appear to know?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) begins to grow concerned over Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) feelings for his ex-wife Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), as the spoilers tell us that she’s confronted by an emotional truth.

Later, Toadie is forced to face his past and grapple with his true feelings, before he debates coming clean. Is he really beginning to have feelings for Melanie again… if they ever went away?

Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Cara (Sara West) also concoct a plan, which appears to be a way to unite partners David (Takaya Honda) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina).

In recent episodes, Remi learned that David refused to treat Gareth Bateman (Jack Pearson), the ex-boyfriend of Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) last year (or two years ago in the Neighbours universe), leading to him losing his medical licence.

She deemed his actions unforgivable, and it seems that Aaron and Cara team up to try and smooth the tensions between the pair.

They’re desperate to resolve the issues now that they’re neighbours, after David took a job with Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), leading to him, Aaron and Nicolette moving back onto Ramsay Street.

There’s also an intriguing mystery in store for Haz (Shiv Palekar) after Byron (Xavier Molyneux) discovers something surprising about Haz’s mischievous dog Trevor.

Plus, Leo (Tim Kano) puts things in jeopardy when he makes an awkward faux pas involving Krista.

The photos show Krista and Sadie (Emerald Chan) looking after Leo’s daughter Abigail (Nikita Kato) at the park. Shortly after, Krista appears to overhear Leo giving Sadie a serve in the Waterhole.

Just what has Krista overheard?

Here’s the full look at what’s in store in January, in 26 pictures:

Monday 1 st January (Episode 8964 / 61)

Melanie and Krista face up to their past mistakes.

Nicolette puzzles over a mysterious gift.

Terese is confronted by an emotional truth.

Tuesday 2 nd January (Episode 8965 / 62)

Terese nurses a quiet discomfort.

Karl is concerned about Holly’s relationship.

Aaron and Cara concoct a cunning plan.

Wednesday 3 rd January (Episode 8966 / 63)

Karl’s concerns are amplified after he sees something he shouldn’t.

Melanie and Terese make loaded assumptions.

Paul puts the pressure on Krista.

Thursday 4 th January (Episode 8967 / 64)

Krista finds herself in danger.

Sadie and Wendy are at odds.

Nicolette is startled by a confronting delivery.

Monday 8 th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9 th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10 th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11 th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

Before then, we’ve got two more week of Neighbours, as the residents of Erinsborough celebrate Christmas.

For the first time since 2019, the show will air on Christmas Day itself.

A new teaser trailer shows the residents of Ramsay Street getting into the Christmas spirit, but the festivities don’t reach everybody. Paul Robinson faces spending Christmas Day alone, and Holly’s life is in danger after an argument with Mackenzie sees her fall into the pool at No. 32, with nobody to rescue her.

Here’s what’s ahead:

Monday 18th December (Episode 8956 / 53)

Paul finds a new target to fixate on.

Nell’s birthday brings unanticipated challenges.

A familiar face returns with a startling new appearance.

Tuesday 19th December (Episode 8957 / 54)

Back in town, a familiar face ruffles some feathers.

Holly’s emotions get the better of her.

Chloe and Elly reassess their future.

Wednesday 20th December (Episode 8958 / 55)

Holly finds out the hard way that actions have consequences.

Erinsborough reels after a shock confession.

Jane and Terese put their best foot forward.

Thursday 21st December (Episode 8959 / 56)

Jane and Terese face a moral dilemma.

Byron is tempted by a blast from the past.

Aaron takes pity on Paul as he faces Christmas alone.

Monday 25 th December (Episode 8960 / 57)

It’s Christmas on Ramsay Street, but not all are in the mood for celebrating.

Terese and Jane have a difficult decision to make.

Mackenzie’s emotions lead her to an impulsive decision.

Tuesday 26 th Dec (Episode 8961 / 58)

Susan uncovers a terrible secret that threatens to cause a rift in her family.

Paul sets an impossible challenge.

A tragic accident leads to a shocking ultimatum.

Wednesday 27 th Dec (Episode 8962 / 59)

Haz faces a difficult choice.

David’s concern gets him into trouble.

Chloe and Elly’s plans are thrown into doubt.

Thursday 28 th Dec (Episode 8963 / 60)

Love is in the air as the residents of Ramsay Street come together to celebrate a beautiful union.

Melanie must face the fallout of her past decisions.

Nell sets Toadie on a dangerous path.

Leo is confronted.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

