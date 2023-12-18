Neighbours has released a promo for its Christmas week episodes, giving us our first look at Chloe and Elly’s wedding, and festivities on Ramsay Street.

For the first time since 2019, Neighbours will air on Christmas Day – with episodes airing as normal from Monday 25th to Thursday 28th December on both Amazon Freevee in the UK and 10 / 10 Peach in Australia.

A new teaser trailer shows the residents of Ramsay Street getting into the Christmas spirit, as Toadie (Ryan Moloney) comes downstairs dressed as Santa Claus for his first Christmas living with new wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in No. 22.

The newly returned co-parenting trio of David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson), Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and their daughter Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) celebrate alongside Leo (Tim Kano) and his daughter Abigail (Nikita Kato) next door at No. 24.

Over at No. 28, Karl (Alan Fletcher) is driving everyone crazy as he serenades them with a Christmas song, and Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) face says it all.

“Wow, wow,” is how Toadie describes Elly (Jodi Gordon) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), as they step out of a car as they arrive at their wedding.

There’s also cause for celebration over at the No. 32 sharehouse, as Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) celebrate their first Christmas together, with Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) watching on.

However, things are set to take a disastrous turn later on Christmas Day, as Holly fights for her life after falling into the pool.

The promo shows a party at No. 32, which is where the dangerous turn of events begins, as a playfight between Haz and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) ends up with the Christmas Tree falling into the pool.

Landlord Leo looks unamused, but while he’s more worried about the pines clogging the filter, it’s not long until the seemingly harmless merriment puts Holly’s life at risk.

“Merry Christmas,” says Mackenzie, sarcastically, as she takes off her reindeer antlers and places them down on the kitchen counter.

Paul isn’t feeling too merry either.

“This time of year’s not all about joy for some of us,” he tells Nicolette, as the promo shows a photo of him and ex-wife Terese.

Then, in Lassiters, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) tells David, “I want you to go, now!”

David recently took up the job of Krista’s sober companion after she returned from rehab, but what has he done to turn her against him?

The promo ends with the beautiful ceremony of Chloe and Elly, who marry on the final episode of Christmas week, Thursday 28th December, with Susan acting as their celebrant.

Here’s what’s in store on Neighbours‘ Christmas week:

Monday 25 th December (Episode 8960 / 57)

It’s Christmas on Ramsay Street, but not all are in the mood for celebrating.

Terese and Jane have a difficult decision to make.

Mackenzie’s emotions lead her to an impulsive decision.

Tuesday 26 th Dec (Episode 8961 / 58)

Susan uncovers a terrible secret that threatens to cause a rift in her family.

Paul sets an impossible challenge.

A tragic accident leads to a shocking ultimatum.

Wednesday 27 th Dec (Episode 8962 / 59)

Haz faces a difficult choice.

David’s concern gets him into trouble.

Chloe and Elly’s plans are thrown into doubt.

Thursday 28 th Dec (Episode 8963 / 60)

Love is in the air as the residents of Ramsay Street come together to celebrate a beautiful union.

Melanie must face the fallout of her past decisions.

Nell sets Toadie on a dangerous path.

Leo is confronted.

