Neighbours has released new photos showing the wedding of the year, as Chloe and Elly tie the knot in Christmas week, just two weeks after getting engaged.

They say that the path to true love never did run smooth, and the saying couldn’t be more true for Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon).

However, it seems true love has reigned supreme as newly released images show not only Elly getting down on bended knee at Lassiters Lake to propose, but also her and Chloe’s wedding – just two weeks later!

Ever since Chloe returned to Erinsborough, she’s been hiding a secret. After taking a sabbatical from Lassiters Sydney, Chloe came back to her old stomping ground under the guise of giving Paul (Stefan Dennis) a helping hand, and also got roped into Reece’s (Mischa Barton) scheming when she promised that she would keep an eye on Paul whilst Reece was overseas.

However, not long after her return, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) spied Chloe lurking around the corridors of Erinsborough Hospital.

Backed into a corner, Chloe revealed that she was beginning to show signs of her Huntington’s progressing and had returned to Erinsborough for tests. Most significantly of all, she hadn’t yet told Elly.

When Elly arrived in Erinsborough, Chloe tried to put off having the conversation, arousing Elly’s suspicions and making her think that Chloe was having doubts about their relationship. However, it was becoming harder for Chloe to hide her symptoms, and when she spilt a coffee in Harold’s, she finally confessed the truth.

Conscious of the emotional toll watching Fay (Zoe Bertram) deteriorate took on her and her brothers, Chloe offered Elly an “out,” suggesting that they could end their relationship to spare Elly and her young daughter Aster (Amelia Gavin) having to deal with her going downhill.

In today’s episode (Thursday 14th December), Elly is surprised by Chloe’s brashness and takes some time to ponder her request, but in reality she knows there’s no other option – she’s going to be there for Chloe no matter what.

“Chloe’s such a selfless character, she’s always so concerned about putting anyone else out or being a burden, and I feel like it just made Elly fall more in love with her,” Jodi told Back to the Bay. “And really there was nothing to think about, if anything it just solidified their partnership and their love, and the future for them.”

Finding Chloe at Lassiters Lake (ironically just near where Nicolette proposed to Chloe), Elly gets down a bended knee, asking for her hand in marriage.

Naturally, Chloe says yes, and the pair are ecstatic.

April tells Back to the Bay that when Elly tells her she’s sticking with her, she knows that this is it.

“She’s faced her fears,” April explains. “Having some random early Huntington’s symptoms has kind of spooked her, and it really is true love – Chloe had come to Elly and said ‘I’ve got these symptoms and I know it’s going to be a lot, and I want you to not be burdened by this’, basically, and tries to give her an out.

“And Elly, for whom it is true love as well, goes ahead and says ‘No, I want to be with you through this, I’m here to fight this with you,’ and they kind of come together from that place, which I think is really pure and beautiful.

“So I think Chloe is walking down the aisle very happily.”

It seems we won’t have too long to wait for the couple to tie the knot either!

The big wedding itself takes place two weeks later on Thursday 28th December (Episode 8963), which also happens to be the final episode of 2023. It’s the final episode of Neighbours’ Christmas week, which sees the show air on Christmas Day itself for the first time since 2019.

Both dressed in white pantsuits, Chloe and Elly’s wedding is ordained by Elly’s aunt Susan (Jackie Woodburne) with Aster (Amelia Gavin) acting as flower girl.

Susan is delighted, and unlike the recent wedding of Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), she makes no pre-wedding confession of her worries about their compatibility.

She knows that after such a long buildup, these two are truly in love.

The pair say their vows before exchanging rings in front of their loved ones to seal the deal.

As the pair share a kiss, Chloe and Elly are officially married!

The wedding episode sees the two depart on honeymoon – paid for by none other than Paul Robinson – and there’s no word yet on whether they’ll be returning to Erinsborough again in the future.

“[That scene] was was very very emotional, and was actually the last scene that we shot as well,” Jodi tells us. “We don’t know what the future holds for the couple, or when or if we’ll be back, but I certainly hope so.”

“Yes, we’re very much open to it,” April adds. “We don’t know anything jut yet, but I mean, Chloe and Elly were off on a big fat long honeymoon courtesy of Paul Robinson, so I think they’re going to be milking that for a while to be honest.”

As the pair head off together, it’s not the first time Elly has been “Mrs Brennan”…

Chloe and Elly: A History

When Chloe arrived in Erinsborough in 2018, Elly was already in a relationship with Chloe’s older brother Mark (Scott McGregor). Although the pair had had a turbulent relationship up to that point, they were blissfully happy for quite some time.

Chloe found herself growing quietly infatuated with Elly, and even though she knew Elly was off limits, she struggled to keep her feelings under control.

When Jane (Annie Jones) was faced with needing to lose a teacher due to low enrolment numbers at Erinsborough High, Elly’s head was on the chopping block, and she lost her job. Down for the count, Chloe found herself comforting Elly and kissed her.

Not long after, Mark found himself going through testing to learn if he too had inherited the Huntington’s gene.

It was whilst he awaited his test results that Elly popped the question to Mark, and he said yes. The pair were engaged and Chloe was distraught.

A drunken Chloe revealed her true feelings to Elly during her and Mark’s engagement party, but soon after reneged, stating that she gets affectionate when she’s had too much to drink.

However, a Christmas card from her revealed the extent of her feelings: she was in love with Elly. The pair were held hostage not long after and found themselves to be each other’s support as they navigated the fallout.

When dear friend Sonya (Eve Morey) was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Mark began to shut himself off from Elly and following her death, fled town, calling the wedding off via text.

It was another blow for Elly, who found herself once again turning to Chloe. This time, another kiss was shared, and the pair slept together.

Mark returned, apologising for his behaviour, and asked Elly to reconcile. They did and soon after, bee-lined to the altar where the pair were declared husband and wife.

However, it was only a matter of hours before Elly revealed the truth to Mark, and detonated their marriage.

“I slept with your sister,” she said, through a wave of tears.

Some months later, Elly found herself pregnant – the paternity is a whole other story – and she and Chloe struck up a relationship.

It was short-lived, and Elly left town the following year, with the two remaining cherished friends.

Two years later, Chloe visited Elly in Sydney and the pair found old feelings flooding back. They decided to give their relationship another shot following Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) wedding and the rest, as they say, is history!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 18th December (Episode 8956 / 53)

Paul finds a new target to fixate on.

Nell’s birthday brings unanticipated challenges.

A familiar face returns with a startling new appearance.

Tuesday 19th December (Episode 8957 / 54)

Back in town, a familiar face ruffles some feathers.

Holly’s emotions get the better of her.

Chloe and Elly reassess their future.

Wednesday 20th December (Episode 8958 / 55)

Holly finds out the hard way that actions have consequences.

Erinsborough reels after a shock confession.

Jane and Terese put their best foot forward.

Thursday 21st December (Episode 8959 / 56)

Jane and Terese face a moral dilemma.

Byron is tempted by a blast from the past.

Aaron takes pity on Paul as he faces Christmas alone.

Monday 25 th December (Episode 8960 / 57)

It’s Christmas on Ramsay Street, but not all are in the mood for celebrating.

Terese and Jane have a difficult decision to make.

Mackenzie’s emotions lead her to an impulsive decision.

Tuesday 26th Dec (Episode 8961 / 58)

Susan uncovers a terrible secret that threatens to cause a rift in her family.

Paul sets an impossible challenge.

A tragic accident leads to a shocking ultimatum.

Wednesday 27th Dec (Episode 8962 / 59)

Haz faces a difficult choice.

David’s concern gets him into trouble.

Chloe and Elly’s plans are thrown into doubt.

Thursday 28th Dec (Episode 8963 / 60)

Love is in the air as the residents of Ramsay Street come together to celebrate a beautiful union.

Melanie must face the fallout of her past decisions.

Nell sets Toadie on a dangerous path.

Leo is confronted.