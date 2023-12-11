Neighbours releases Christmas Day spoilers and pictures

Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for Christmas Day and the rest of the festive week.

It marks the first time since 2019 that Neighbours will air on Christmas Day – with episodes airing as normal from Monday 25th to Thursday 28th December on both Amazon Freevee in the UK and 10 / 10 Peach in Australia.

The last Christmas Day episode in 2019 saw Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) held captive by Robert Robinson (Adam Hunter), the birth of Elly’s daughter Aster, and David’s (Takaya Honda) life on the line as Paul (Stefan Dennis) desperately tried to find him a kidney transplant.

The previous year, 2018, saw Paul visited by the ghost of his father, Jim Robinson (Alan Dale), who appeared to him in a bauble.

This year’s Christmas Day episode is a little more full of festive cheer, but it does still see one Ramsay Street resident at risk after an accident leaves their life on the line.

Thanks to an unfortunately timed argument, the injured party is left to suffer alone, and it’ll be an anxious wait until Boxing Day’s episode to see if they survive.

If you can’t wait until then to find out what’s in store, the newly released photos may just give it away… and the accident leads to a shocking ultimatum that may split up one of the Ramsay Street houses for good.

Elsewhere, most of the remaining residents of Ramsay Street are in a joyful mood on the big day, as Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple with kids Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson).

Three doors down at No. 28, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) is now living with Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), and Christmas Day becomes too much for her as she faces another year without Toadie.

We already know that Paul is set for a lonely Christmas, having been disowned by David after the events of Flashback Week.

In the pre-Christmas episode on Thursday 21st December, Aaron (Matt Wilson) takes pity on Paul as he faces spending the day alone, and Paul will get a couple of Christmas Day visitors – but not all of them as accommodating as Aaron.

Thankfully, unlike Paul’s Christmases of yore, none of this year’s visitors will be in a bauble.

Of course, Paul still won’t change his ways, and Boxing Day’s episode sees him set an impossible challenge for his newest business rival – are they up to the task?

Finally, Neighbours’ Christmas week ends on a high with a very special union on Thursday 28th December… but we’re not allowed to talk about that yet 🤫

Rumours are already flying as to the event, but pop back this Thursday 14th December as we reveal all, and present some more very special pictures from the big storyline.

Now, onto the synopses and pics for Neighbours‘ Christmas week:

Monday 25 th December (Episode 8960 / 57)

It’s Christmas on Ramsay Street, but not all are in the mood for celebrating.

Terese and Jane have a difficult decision to make.

Mackenzie’s emotions lead her to an impulsive decision.

Tuesday 26 th Dec (Episode 8961 / 58)

Susan uncovers a terrible secret that threatens to cause a rift in her family.

Paul sets an impossible challenge.

A tragic accident leads to a shocking ultimatum.

Wednesday 27 th Dec (Episode 8962 / 59)

Haz faces a difficult choice.

David’s concern gets him into trouble.

Chloe and Elly’s plans are thrown into doubt.

Thursday 28 th Dec (Episode 8963 / 60)

Love is in the air as the residents of Ramsay Street come together to celebrate a beautiful union.

Melanie must face the fallout of her past decisions.

Nell sets Toadie on a dangerous path.

Leo is confronted.

Before Neighbours‘ big Christmas week, there are still two more weeks of episodes – and the festivities kick off in today’s episode (Monday 11th December) as the Lassiters Christmas Fair begins.

A last-minute cancellation by Santa himself means Paul Robinson has no choice but to dress up. While he’s reluctant, the outfit does give him the chance to get close to his granddaughters, despite promising David that he’ll stay away.

The Christmas cheer also leads to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) getting a little too close – but while they don’t hook up, Haz (Shiv Palekar) jumps to the wrong conclusion when he sees Byron leaving Mac’s bedroom, leading to a huge falling out.

Toadie is also left shaken by powerful memories of his marriage to Mel when he comes across confetti from their big day on Ramsay Street.

Faced with her now back in his life, living just three doors down, are his feelings starting to return?

Plus, photos show that Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) is back in town, and by the looks of it, she’s going to be involved in Lassiters, with one photo showing her in Paul’s office with Leo (Tim Kano).

Just weeks after freeing himself from the ever-watchful eye of Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton), has Paul got himself a new foe?

Here’s what’s in store in the lead-up to Christmas:

Monday 11th December (Episode 49 / 8952)

Byron receives a rude awakening.

Chloe faces a heartbreaking decision.

Paul’s confronted at the Christmas Fair.

Tuesday 12th December (Episode 50 / 8953)

Haz jumps to conclusions after seeing something he shouldn’t.

Terese and Jane navigate uncertain territory.

Cara and Remi discover an unsettling truth.

Wednesday 13th December (Episode 51 / 8954)

Holly faces a new threat following a surprising revelation.

Toadie is left shaken by powerful memories.

A familiar face returns to Erinsborough.

Thursday 14th December (Episode 52 / 8955)

Chloe and Elly make a life-changing decision.

Wendy’s work crisis has an unlikely saviour.

Tensions mount on the street after a change in dynamic.

Karl turns a critical eye towards his daughter’s relationship.

Monday 18th December (Episode 8956 / 53)

Paul finds a new target to fixate on.

Nell’s birthday brings unanticipated challenges.

A familiar face returns with a startling new appearance.

Tuesday 19th December (Episode 8957 / 54)

Back in town, a familiar face ruffles some feathers.

Holly’s emotions get the better of her.

Chloe and Elly reassess their future.

Wednesday 20th December (Episode 8958 / 55)

Holly finds out the hard way that actions have consequences.

Erinsborough reels after a shock confession.

Jane and Terese put their best foot forward.

Thursday 21st December (Episode 8959 / 56)

Jane and Terese face a moral dilemma.

Byron is tempted by a blast from the past.

Aaron takes pity on Paul as he faces Christmas alone.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

