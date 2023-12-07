Next week on Neighbours, as Melanie moves back onto Ramsay Street, are memories of the past stirring up old feelings in Toadie?

In today’s (Thursday 7th November), Toadie (Ryan Moloney) reluctantly suggests that Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) move back onto Ramsay Street, so she can recover from her recent accident with the Kennedys at No. 28.

The initiative was Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) idea, having felt guilty that her plans to redevelop Erinsborough High School as a retirement village led to this week’s protest, which in turn led to Mel’s accident.

Melanie is struggling to negotiate her feelings for ex-husband Toadie, and asked him to leave when he came to visit her when she was in hospital.

Despite that, today sees her agree to Toadie’s request that she move back to the street to stay with Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) – but are Toadie’s own feelings for his ex about to cause problems?

In next Wednesday’s episode, as Toadie and Terese join Wendy (Candice Leask) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) for dinner and mini golf, Toadie admits to Andrew that he’s worried about Melanie’s imminent arrival on Ramsay Street, and that he’s taking solace in the fact it’s only a short-term stay.

Meanwhile, Terese starts to open up to Wendy about her previous marriage breakdown, which saw her then-husband Brad (Kip Gamblin) cheat on her with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Turner (Kate Kendall), who had moved onto the street with her husband Matt (Josef Brown).

The following day, when Wendy pops round to No. 22. to continue the conversation, Terese tells her that she’s determined not to let her jealousy and insecurities undermine her relationship with Toadie.

She trusts Toadie wholeheartedly, and won’t make the mistakes she made in the past.

However, when Toadie stumbles upon some confetti (yep, it’s still turning up!) from his and Melanie’s street party, he’s transported back to their wedding day and the feeling of marital bliss they briefly experienced, and he’s left shaken by the powerful memories of the past.

In Thursday’s episode (14th December), on the eve of Nell’s 15th birthday party, Mel’s return to Ramsay Street begins on a positive note when she gives Nell a framed ticket of a wrestling match as a present.

Mel understands that she can’t be at the party the following day, and while she’s sad to miss it, she doesn’t want to get in the way of the new family dynamic over at No. 22.

However, Terese can’t help but feel threatened when she finds out what Mel bought Nell, when she realises that her own gift of a wrestling t-shirt pales in comparison.

Toadie reassures her that Nell will adore the t-shirt – or at least the thought behind it – but he’s secretly concerned too, knowing just how much Nell is enjoying spending time with her ex-step mum, and how fearful she was of losing her after her accident.

Melanie’s happiness at being back on Ramsay Street is short-lived when she realises she needs a prescription for her pain medication. She pops over to the Varga-Murphy house – her and Toadie’s former marital home at No. 30 – to ask Remi (Naomi Rukavina) to write her one, but is panicked when she’s overcome with emotion as she enters her old home.

She runs out into the street, where she finds herself coming face-to-face with Toadie in the front yard of No. 22.

As the pair make eye contact, Melanie rushes into the safety of the Kennedy household, leaving Toadie even more worried.

The following week, pictures show an intriguing beach trip, with Toadie seen having pained conversations with both his ex-wife and current wife.

How long until the two ex-lovers confront their lingering feelings for one another, and where does this leave Toadie and Terese’s less-than-3-month-old marriage?

Elsewhere next week, Wendy and Andrew are planning some much needed time away, to allow them to reconnect after their own marital woes.

Wendy assures Lassiters boss Paul (Stefan Dennis) that she has everything under control and that the Waterhole is running like a well-oiled machine, despite it being nearly Christmas.

However, when a staff member calls in sick, Wendy struggles to find a replacement.

Her pre-Christmas holiday plans are in serious jeopardy, until Aaron (Matt Wilson) – newly unemployed after moving back to Erinsborough with David (Takaya Honda) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) – steps in to save the day, offering to work the shift.

Has former-model-cum-gym-owner-cum-holiday-resort-owner Aaron just found himself a new job?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 11th December (Episode 49 / 8952)

Byron receives a rude awakening.

Chloe faces a heartbreaking decision.

Paul’s confronted at the Christmas Fair.

Tuesday 12th December (Episode 50 / 8953)

Haz jumps to conclusions after seeing something he shouldn’t.

Terese and Jane navigate uncertain territory.

Cara and Remi discover an unsettling truth.

Wednesday 13th December (Episode 51 / 8954)

Holly faces a new threat following a surprising revelation.

Toadie is left shaken by powerful memories.

A familiar face returns to Erinsborough.

Thursday 14th December (Episode 52 / 8955)

Chloe and Elly make a life-changing decision.

Wendy’s work crisis has an unlikely saviour.

Tensions mount on the street after a change in dynamic.

Karl turns a critical eye towards his daughter’s relationship.

Monday 18th December (Episode 8956 / 53)

Paul finds a new target to fixate on.

Nell’s birthday brings unanticipated challenges.

A familiar face returns with a startling new appearance.

Tuesday 19th December (Episode 8957 / 54)

Back in town, a familiar face ruffles some feathers.

Holly’s emotions get the better of her.

Chloe and Elly reassess their future.

Wednesday 20th December (Episode 8958 / 55)

Holly finds out the hard way that actions have consequences.

Erinsborough reels after a shock confession.

Jane and Terese put their best foot forward.

Thursday 21st December (Episode 8959 / 56)

Jane and Terese face a moral dilemma.

Byron is tempted by a blast from the past.

Aaron takes pity on Paul as he faces Christmas alone.

