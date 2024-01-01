Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for mid to late January 2024, as Nicolette is in deep trouble, and Haz makes a devastating sacrifice.

As we enter the new year, Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) troubles continue. This week’s episodes will see her come face to face with a mystery woman, Veronica McLain (Ellen Grimshaw), as we learn more about the real reason that Nicolette and Kiri split. It has something to do with a man named Sasha McLain, but just who is he?

At the end of this week, Byron hands over a key he discovers under Nicolette’s front door step, along with an address for an apartment in Melbourne’s docklands. As Nic heads there to investigate, she finds a deserted apartment with a bag from a lingerie company in the middle of the room, as Veronica watches on.

Now, new photos from mid to late January show Nicolette caught in a dangerous web, as Veronica arrives in Erinsborough and confronts Nicolette, leaving her fearing that her life is about to be made a living hell.

Just what is Nicolette hiding, and what does Veronica want?

As the threat escalates over the fortnight, David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette end up in the now familiar confines of Erinsborough Police Station. Are they reporting a crime, or being charged with one…?

The photos also show Leo (Tim Kano) spending more time with Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), despite her overhearing something she shouldn’t in upcoming episodes, leading to a tense confrontation between the pair.

With both Paul (Stefan Dennis) and David fearful of Leo and Krista developing feelings for one another (and we suspect it’s a little later for that), Paul attempts to drive a wedge between them… but from the looks of the spoiler photos, Krista soon sends him packing.

And what causes Krista to turn to Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) for support, when she already has David as her sober companion?

There’s also a devastating time ahead for Harold’s Cafe owner Haz (Shiv Palekar), with heartbreaking photos appearing to show him parting with his beloved dog Trevor.

Just what causes the tearful goodbye, and does it have anything to do with the troubling news about Trevor that Byron (Xavier Molyneux) is set to discover in upcoming episodes?

Either way, get the tissues at the ready; it’s going to be an emotional month for the No. 32 sharehouse!

Things have been a little tense between David and Aaron since their return to Ramsay Street, not helped by David falling out with Remi, or his complete refusal to have anything to do with Paul.

Thankfully, things ease up in late January, as he and Aaron settle back into a more relaxed relationship, causing an unfortunately eye-opening moment for Jane (Annie Jones).

What has she walked in on, and is it really possible for them all to live under the same roof?

We also welcome a new arrival on Ramsay Street, as Chelsea (Viva Bianca) causes havoc for the Varga-Murphys.

She comes to town with a secret agenda – but then again, who doesn’t? – and also appears to run her own business, with the photos showing her and Sadie (Emerald Chan) at a ‘UNISON by Chelsea’ popup stall at the Lassiters complex.

With the memory of dodgy beauty businesswoman Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) still ringing in our ears, just what is Erinsborough’s newest business mogul here for?

And however she’s related to the Varga-Murphys, it’s fair to say Remi doesn’t look too happy to have the newcomer in her house.

Here are the full synopses and photos for the last two weeks of January:

Monday 15th January (Episode 8972 / 69)

Nicolette finds herself caught in a dangerous web.

Paul attempts to drive a wedge between Leo and Krista.

Aaron and David partake in some fun and games.

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8973 / 70)

Paul’s interference causes a hurdle for Leo and Krista.

Aaron considers his future with David.

Nicolette puts her cards on the table, but her humiliation is far from over.

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8974 / 71)

Leo hides the truth from Paul.

Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.

Melanie puts herself out there.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8975 / 72)

Melanie’s ordeal leads to a surprise decision.

Haz’s vulnerability paves the way for an important conversation.

The Varga-Murphy family welcome a new arrival.

Monday 22nd January (Episode 8976 / 73)

New arrival, Chelsea, attempts to hide her secret agenda.

Karl questions the impulsiveness of Melanie’s decision.

Haz makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Tuesday 23rd January (Episode 8977 / 74)

Nicolette sets up a risky meeting.

Chelsea charms JJ into making a move.

Haz reaches his breaking point.

Wednesday 24th January (Episode 8978 / 75)

Nicolette comes under threat.

Paul makes a strategic move against Krista.

Mackenzie comes to the rescue.

Thursday 25th January (Episode 8979 / 76)

Melanie finds herself in a precarious situation.

The sharehouse embraces a new chapter.

Aaron and David consider what’s next.

Before then, there’s still two weeks of January to go:

Monday 1st January (Episode 8964 / 61)

Melanie and Krista face up to their past mistakes.

Nicolette puzzles over a mysterious gift.

Terese is confronted by an emotional truth.

Tuesday 2nd January (Episode 8965 / 62)

Terese nurses a quiet discomfort.

Karl is concerned about Holly’s relationship.

Aaron and Cara concoct a cunning plan.

Wednesday 3rd January (Episode 8966 / 63)

Karl’s concerns are amplified after he sees something he shouldn’t.

Melanie and Terese make loaded assumptions.

Paul puts the pressure on Krista.

Thursday 4th January (Episode 8967 / 64)

Krista finds herself in danger.

Sadie and Wendy are at odds.

Nicolette is startled by a confronting delivery.

Monday 8th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.