Neighbours Spoilers – Melanie in danger as date goes wrong

Next week on Neighbours, Melanie finds herself in danger as she tries to get back on the dating scene.

It’s been some time since Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has wanted to dip her toe back into the dating game.

After the demise of her marriage with Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), Melanie kept a low profile, not wanting the truth about what happened two years ago to emerge.

However, some months ago the truth was revealed and Melanie was forced to accept her new life, with her loved ones knowing the trouble she’d found herself entangled in.

Since then, she’s found herself back on the Street and living with the Kennedys, thanks to an injury during the protest to save Erinsborough High from closure.

It’s been some time since she’s felt herself, but as always, time heals all wounds.

The only downside of having moved into No. 28 to aid in her recovery from a shoulder reconstruction is her constant having to see Toadie all loved up with his new wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Next week, Melanie decides that enough is enough – she’s going to get back out in the dating game. After all, if Toadie can find love again, what is stopping her?

Following in the footsteps of the youngsters on the street, Melanie finds herself downloading a dating app. Naturally, she’s doubtful about what the future will hold, but when she is quickly contacted by a match, she decides to go for it.

Deciding to treat herself, Melanie goes out and buys a new dress after organising to meet at the Tram for the first date.

With the time fast approaching, Melanie finds herself a nervous wreck, not knowing what to expect, but she’s in for a nice surprise when former stepdaughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) arrives, wanting to help her get ready to dip her toe back in the bond.

As she heads to the Tram, she anxiously waits for her suitor to arrive. Time slowly ticks away and it soon becomes clear that Melanie’s date is a no show. Deflated, Mel reaches out to him.

When he responds letting her know that he’s got a flat tyre and is still on his way, Melanie decides to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Unfortunately, her trustful nature proves wrong: after waiting around until it’s very clear he’s not going to turn up, Melanie faces facts – she’s been stood up.

Bailing on the Tram, a lacklustre Mel finds herself walking home in the dark by herself. She’s in her own head, wondering why he never arrived. She’s confused, and of course, upset.

However it seems danger might be imminent. As she continues on through Lassiters, she’s approached by a souped-up car that pulls up near her, with its headlights blaring.

The calls from the car leave Melanie vulnerable, and as she rushes to get away, it seems she might be in more trouble than she realises…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next few weeks:

Wednesday 10th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

Monday 15th January (Episode 8972 / 69)

Nicolette finds herself caught in a dangerous web.

Paul attempts to drive a wedge between Leo and Krista.

Aaron and David partake in some fun and games.

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8973 / 70)

Paul’s interference causes a hurdle for Leo and Krista.

Aaron considers his future with David.

Nicolette puts her cards on the table, but her humiliation is far from over.

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8974 / 71)

Leo hides the truth from Paul.

Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.

Melanie puts herself out there.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8975 / 72)

Melanie’s ordeal leads to a surprise decision.

Haz’s vulnerability paves the way for an important conversation.

The Varga-Murphy family welcome a new arrival.

Monday 22nd January (Episode 8976 / 73)

New arrival, Chelsea, attempts to hide her secret agenda.

Karl questions the impulsiveness of Melanie’s decision.

Haz makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Tuesday 23rd January (Episode 8977 / 74)

Nicolette sets up a risky meeting.

Chelsea charms JJ into making a move.

Haz reaches his breaking point.

Wednesday 24th January (Episode 8978 / 75)

Nicolette comes under threat.

Paul makes a strategic move against Krista.

Mackenzie comes to the rescue.

Thursday 25th January (Episode 8979 / 76)

Melanie finds herself in a precarious situation.

The sharehouse embraces a new chapter.

Aaron and David consider what’s next.

