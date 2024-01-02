Neighbours Spoilers – Wendy and Sadie Rodwell come to blows

Next week on Neighbours, Sadie asks Haz if she can move into the sharehouse after a blowout with Wendy. Are the Rodwells about to be broken apart?

Things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Rodwells since Neighbours returned to our screens in September.

The happy-go-lucky family of three were dealt a bombshell when their new neighbours the Varga-Murphys suddenly became entangled in their life.The rift between the two families began when Wendy (Candice Leask) found herself going head to head with Cara (Sara West) over the facilities manager role at Lassiters.

Determined to jeopardise her rival’s chances of getting the job, Wendy sent daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) to trawl through Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) office in search of Cara’s CV in the hope of uncovering something dodgy.

It was when Wendy made a call – a fake reference check – to the Linwell Brothers, a building company Cara had previously worked for, that she set the two families’ lives on a shocking trajectory.

Following a suspected Anthrax attack by the Linwells, Cara and Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) eldest son JJ (Riley Bryant) blurted out the secret he had been harbouring for months – he believed Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) was his father.

When the truth emerged that Andrew, following the inability to conceive another child with Wendy, donated sperm to his friend Philippa, who, in turn, gave it to Cara to use, a bomb was detonated across the two newest Ramsay Street families.

Wendy and Andrew have been sailing through a sea of uncertainty ever since; Wendy hurt by Andrew’s betrayal all those years ago, and Andrew trying desperately to make it up to his wife.

Next week on Neighbours, Wendy will find herself butting heads with another member of her family – this time, her daughter Sadie.

Having finished high school the previous year, Sadie has been enjoying a gap year, preparing to head off to begin her tertiary studies.

In Thursday’s episode, Sadie announces that she has been offered a place in a childcare degree. It’s something that she’s spoken about for some time now, but with her gap year having drawn to a close, she’s forced to build up the courage to make an admission to her mother: she sees the three years of the degree as a waste of her time and money, with the course costing tens of thousands of dollars.

In fact, what she really wants to do is become a make-up artist – the reward for her will be much greater than anything she could do with childcare.

Finally broaching the topic with her mother, Wendy doesn’t take the news well. The conversation ends in an argument between the pair. Wendy only wants what she believes is best for her daughter… Unfortunately, Sadie doesn’t see it that way.

On Monday 8th January, the episode kicks off with Sadie making her way over to No. 32 following the clash, and asks Haz whether they could fit another person into the share house – she needs out of No. 26!

Meanwhile, Andrew finds himself comforting Wendy in her time of need.

Realising that Wendy’s want for Sadie to “make something of herself” is coming from her own internal worries about her past and what she has done with her career, Andrew finds himself trying to talk his daughter around.

He also gently explains to Wendy that if she has regrets about her own life, they are hers to do something about, and she shouldn’t try to push her daughter down a path she doesn’t want.

On the promise that he and Wendy will support her in anything she chooses to do with her life, with no more pressure, Andrew asks Sadie to reconsider moving out.

However, the question looms: has the Sarge done enough to ensure that his family will overcome yet another hurdle?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 1st January (Episode 8964 / 61)

Melanie and Krista face up to their past mistakes.

Nicolette puzzles over a mysterious gift.

Terese is confronted by an emotional truth.

Tuesday 2nd January (Episode 8965 / 62)

Terese nurses a quiet discomfort.

Karl is concerned about Holly’s relationship.

Aaron and Cara concoct a cunning plan.

Wednesday 3rd January (Episode 8966 / 63)

Karl’s concerns are amplified after he sees something he shouldn’t.

Melanie and Terese make loaded assumptions.

Paul puts the pressure on Krista.

Thursday 4th January (Episode 8967 / 64)

Krista finds herself in danger.

Sadie and Wendy are at odds.

Nicolette is startled by a confronting delivery.

Monday 8th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

