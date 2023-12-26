Chloe Harris leaves Emmerdale after death ultimatum

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale has seen Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) depart the village for good, after issuing a shocking ultimatum to ex-fiance Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb).

Christmas Day had seen a showdown between Chloe’s father Harry (Robert Beck), Mackenzie and Chloe come to an end, when Charity (Emma Atkins) stormed in to stop Harry from shooting Mack.

In the ensuing struggle, Charity got hold of the gun before it accidentally went off. As both Harry and Charity stared at each other in shock, it soon became apparent that Harry had taken the bullet, and he dropped to the floor dead.

Initially in denial that her father was actually going to kill Mack, as the sound of police sirens approached Chloe thanked Charity for freeing her.

She wasn’t talking about being freed from her father however, but from Mack, as she laid down her ultimatum.

If Mack didn’t let Chloe leave the village with their baby Reuben, then Chloe would tell the police that Charity had deliberately gunned Harry down.

Faced with the choice of his wife going away for murder, or never seeing his son again, Mack chose Charity.

Back at the police station, Chloe kept to her word and was determined to leave for good, despite sister Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) trying to convince her otherwise.

After reluctantly allowing Mack to say a final goodbye to his son, Chloe got into a taxi with Reuben outside the police station, and left a devastated Mack behind.

“I’ve had the best two years of my life playing Chloe and being a part of Emmerdale,” Jessie Elland said following her departure from the soap. “Over those two years it never got any less surreal to walk through the stage door at studios or to be stood outside the Woolpack at the village.“

“I feel so privileged to have been given this opportunity and to have been trusted with such wonderful storylines. I really got to tick off the soap bingo card; giving birth, discovering new family members, a big stunt, a soapy slap, and even a classic back of the taxi exit! All while working with, and learning from, incredibly talented people that I’d grown up watching on screen.“

“I’m sure you’ve heard other cast members say that being in Emmerdale is like being part of a big family but it couldn’t be more true,” Jessie continued. “The cast and crew of Emmerdale are some of the nicest people I’ve ever been lucky enough to meet, and they all made Emmerdale feel like a second home to me.“

“What made my time at Emmerdale even more rewarding has been the reaction of the viewers to Chloe and her storylines. Meeting fans of the show and hearing how much it means to them is such a special experience and never fails to make me feel so proud and lucky to be even a small part of something so loved. I can’t say thank you enough for that.“

“It’s really difficult to articulate how much Emmerdale means to me and it was by no means an easy decision to leave such a wonderful place and such wonderful people, I’m going to miss it so much, but I feel unbelievably lucky to be coming away with amazing memories and friends for life!”