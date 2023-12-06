Coronation Street and RSPCA join forces for new dog-themed storyline

Coronation Street has joined forces with the RSPCA in a new storyline which highlights the issue of illicit puppy breeding.

As we discussed last week, Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) and daughter Cassie (Claire Sweeney) are set to face danger in a storyline which will see Evelyn confront a man she believes is mistreating his dog.

The man in question, Terry Fensley (Jamie Foster), was spotted by Evelyn outside Roy’s Rolls on Victoria Street in tonight’s episode, and she had no hesitation in remonstrating with him over his bullying ways.

Roy (David Nielson) became involved when he came to Evelyn’s aid, but was terrified when Terry then turned on him instead. Roy videoed Terry and the dog using Evelyn’s phone, before Tyrone (Alan Halsall) later calls the police to report him.

Later this week, Evelyn comes across the man again at the precinct, and decides that she has to tackle the situation – putting herself in danger. When she watches Terry shut the dog inside his van before leaving it on its own.

Evelyn can’t stand by as she hears the dog’s whimpering, and so she makes a bold decision, rescuing the dog, before suggesting that Tyrone takes him in.

“First of all, she lets the dog out, and takes it home and tries to persuade Tyrone that he should have a dog,” Maureen Lipman explains. “I mean that’s not entirely sensible really, the house is crammed full anyway and she has come home with a stolen dog!

“Cassie and Tyrone are a bit incredulous at what she has done and decide that the dog needs to go to the rescue centre.”

Evelyn’s actions are the beginning of the storyline which will see Evelyn and Cassie determined to get to the bottom of what the dog’s owner is up to. They will discover he is breeding and selling puppies out of a puppy farm at his home, and will attempt to bring him to justice.

“All the people who care about her are trying to stop her from following him because he threatens Evelyn twice and he is pretty dangerous and thuggish,” Maureen adds. “The actor who plays him is very good. We have a couple of scenes where we had a fight arranger standing by. Evelyn’s obviously scared to her boots but she’s not admitting that.

“But when he threatens to hurt Tyrone if she continues it is a real dilemma as she is so fond of Tyrone. She realises she has to take a step back to protect her family.”

The storyline has seen Coronation Street working closely with the RSPCA, ensuring both the accuracy of the storyline and the welfare of the dogs being used for filming. The RSPCA’s inspector and performing animal welfare expert Herchy Boal was on set at all times.

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod said: “It was hugely important to us to work with the RSPCA on this storyline, both in terms of the accuracy of the on-screen narrative and also the welfare of the animals on set during filming. It is a really important story to tell, but it was also vital to make sure it was fun for the actors’ canine co-stars – and as all our behind-the-scenes footage shows, it certainly was!”

Herchy Boal said: “Sadly, our frontline officers too often see the negative impact that illicit puppy breeding can have on animal welfare. Too often, unscrupulous breeders disregard the welfare of pups all to make a quick grubby buck – and dogs pay the price

“That’s why it’s so important that Coronation Street has focussed on this important storyline – demonstrating the lengths underground breeders can go to make money, and the impact on the dogs and owners involved.

“It’s all the more vital to raise awareness of this ahead of Christmas – when many people might be considering adding a pet to the family.

“The team at Coronation Street were fantastic – showing great patience, listening to our advice and always putting the welfare of the puppies first – even pausing filming for long periods whenever the pups needed a nap!

“As this storyline airs, we’d always urge anyone who has done the research and is thinking of adding a pet to the family to choose adoption. There’s so many animals in our centres looking for a chance of forever home happiness. But for those wanting to buy a puppy, the Puppy Contract is a great tool to help spot rogue dealers and contains a checklist to make sure a breeder is doing the right things.

“Christmas is a really tough time for animals and with the cost of living crisis continuing to bite, too many animals face a bleak winter. As the RSPCA works tirelessly to bring animals to safety, we need our supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue, so we can raise funds and come together for the animals who need us.”

Dr Ros Clubb, Head of Wildlife and RSPCA, added: “It’s been fantastic for the RSPCA to be involved in this important Corrie storyline.

“Our performing animals team not only helps with the realism of animal storylines, but crucially advises on how to best protect the welfare of animals used on set – and we were delighted to work closely with ITV to ensure this.

“We are proud to have a dedicated team leading on this work, supporting producers and helping to keep animals safe.

“It was so important to deliver this storyline in a welfare-friendly way, which we hope will highlight to a mass audience the risks to animal welfare of elicit, underground puppy breeding – and the actions owners can take to ensure that if adding a pet to the family, they do so in a responsible way.”

RSPCA has tips on buying a puppy here, and encourages people to give a rescue pet a new home instead of buying one, with a Find a Pet website available here.

The organisation advises potential dog owners to “do lots of research and ensure you can commit to a dog before getting one; ask the breeder lots of questions, visit the puppy multiple times and ask to see paperwork (licensing, health checks, vaccination records etc),” and to “see the pup’s mum and watch her interacting with the litter.”

