Next week on Neighbours, Byron is left devastated when Reece ends their relationship, leading to a heated moment between him and Mackenzie.

Less than two weeks ago, Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton) returned to the US to be with her father Conrad Sinclair, after he suffered a stroke.

Reece – whose family recently bought a stake in the Lassiters hotel – had been in Erinsborough searching for her sista Krista (Majella Davis), who reappeared during the show’s Flashback Week.

While in Erinsborough, Reece fell for the hotel’s then-bellboy, Byron (Xavier Molyneux), and the pair began a whirlwind romance.

While they both confessed their love for one another, Reece admitted to Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) that she wasn’t sure when she’d be returning to Erinsborough, setting alarm bells ringing that perhaps she wasn’t as invested in the new relationship as Byron was.

Byron has been struggling to get hold of Reece since she returned to the US, but next week he’s thrilled when he finally prepares to book a trip overseas to visit her.

Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), however, is doubtful of the pair’s relationship, worried that Byron’s feelings may not be reciprocated.

She’s not sure whether to voice her fears, but decides to do just that when Byron suggests that he’s planning a long-term stay in the States.

Byron is annoyed when Mackenzie suggests that he and Reece may not be on the same page, and dismisses her concerns.

Yet very shortly after, Mac is proved correct. Byron receives a star chain necklace from Reece – a breakup present, confirming that they’re over.

Later that day, at the Lassiters Christmas Fair, Byron and Mackenzie lean on each other for support, leading to a charged moment between them.

Mackenzie struggles at the festive event when she sees Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) loved up in matching Christmas jumpers, and her jealousy grows.

Mac had a crush on Haz ever since he moved to Erinsborough, but hasn’t been able to tell him how she feels.

After believing that she was finally ready to begin dating again, Mackenzie was crushed when her first potential suitor turned out to be Holly’s ex-boyfriend Eden Shaw (Costa D’Angelo), who was trying to get close to anyone he believed had money.

Swearing off dating once again, Mackenzie decided to give Haz and Holly her blessing, but seeing them together is proving more painful than she anticipated.

As the mulled wine flows, and with both Byron and Mac in an emotionally vulnerable state, the housemates get closer than ever before.

As they’re caught in a heated moment, are the two friends about to hook up?

Pictures from next Tuesday’s episode show the pair together in the same bedroom in their No. 32 sharehouse, as Mac continues to comfort Byron.

Just what happened between them?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Neighbours December Spoilers – Elly returns and Christmas arrives Neighbours has released its next batch of spoilers and pictures, covering episodes airing up until Thursday 21st December – and it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit! Read more…

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 4th December (Episode 45 / 8948)

Crowds descend on Erinsborough High, in a last ditch effort to ‘save our school’.

Tuesday 5th December (Episode 46 / 8949)

The residents of Ramsay Street face the devastating consequences of their protest.

David makes a tough confession.

Wednesday 6th December (Episode 47 / 8950)

Toadie struggles with a web of complex emotions.

Nicolette’s future is thrown into uncertainty.

Wendy and Andrew reach breaking point.

Thursday 7th December (Episode 48 / 8951)

Toadie is forced to reassess his comfort zone.

Terese has a surprising proposal for Jane.

Wendy gets a new perspective on her feelings.

Nicolette confronts Chloe.

Monday 11th December (Episode 49 / 8952)

Byron receives a rude awakening.

Chloe faces a heartbreaking decision.

Paul’s confronted at the Christmas Fair.

Tuesday 12th December (Episode 50 / 8953)

Haz jumps to conclusions after seeing something he shouldn’t.

Terese and Jane navigate uncertain territory.

Cara and Remi discover an unsettling truth.

Wednesday 13th December (Episode 51 / 8954)

Holly faces a new threat following a surprising revelation.

Toadie is left shaken by powerful memories.

A familiar face returns to Erinsborough.

Thursday 14th December (Episode 52 / 8955)

Chloe and Elly make a life-changing decision.

Wendy’s work crisis has an unlikely saviour.

Tensions mount on the street after a change in dynamic.

Karl turns a critical eye towards his daughter’s relationship.