When Home and Away returns on Monday 8th January 2024, the search for missing Eden begins, as 20 new photos show the dramatic storyline kick off.

The 2024 season premiere of Home and Away drama picks up right where yesterday’s epic Australian cliffhanger left off: with Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) desperately searching for his missing girlfriend, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

Having been whisked off on a romantic camping trip at the picturesque Crystal Gorge, Lyrik bass guitarist Eden Fowler was last seen in the final moments of a nail-biting season closer, sneaking into the bush to go to the bathroom.

Her midnight toilet-trek was cut short when she stumbled across two men digging a hole in the dead of night. Caught off guard, Eden was knocked unconscious and bundled into an unknown car.

The men – Wes (Josh McConville) and Mickey (Travis Jeffery) – had earlier been distracted while driving through the bush, leading them to collide with Remi’s (Adam Rowland) motorbike.

Remi had been on his way to pick up Eden, after she had decided the outdoor life wasn’t for her, and wanted to make an early exit from her and Cash’s camping trip.

Remi was knocked unconscious in the crash. Wes checked on him and was unable to find a pulse, leading him to declare that he was dead.

While Mickey implored his friend to call an ambulance, Wes insisted that they needed to bury the body somewhere that nobody would ever find it.

As darkness fell, the pair began digging a hole, before being discovered by Eden, who had left her tent to answer the call of nature.

Panicked, Wes knocked her out, suddenly finding himself with two bodies to deal with. He enlisted Mickey’s help to bundle her into the back of their car, before they drove off.

As the men sped off into the night, Eden came to in the boot of the car and was left reeling when she found herself face to face with the lifeless body of her best friend, Remi.

In Home and Away’s unmissable 2024 season premiere, Cash calls in the SES to help scour the remote bushland for any sign of Eden, with 20 brand new photos showing the search getting underway.

Cash gets increasingly frustrated when the search turns up blank, especially when SES leader Sabrina (Harriet Gordon-Anderson) tells him that she’s calling her team in for a break.

When Cash gets a call from his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), he’s forced to tell her that her best friend is missing, leading to her rushing down to Crystal George to join in the search.

The sombre search party are completely unaware Eden is being held captive in the middle of nowhere at the mercy of the same men who left her best friend for dead.

When she overhears the men making plans to “get rid” of her, Eden is confronted with a terrifying fate: her time is running out.

When Cash later gets a call from Rose (Kirsty Marillier), will it be good or bad news?

Will Cash track down Eden before it’s too late?

2024 also promises new drama, fresh faces and more heart-stopping moments headed to the sandy shores of Summer Bay.

For all the info on what’s coming up next year, read our in-depth 2024 Home and Away Spoilers article here.

Seven – the network on which Home and Away airs in Australia – is encouraging Aussie fans to call 1800-066-816 to hear an exclusive audio message of Cash’s last call to Eden.

Calls to 1800-066-816 from within Australia are toll-free, though mobile services provider fees may apply.

There will likely be charges to call the number from outside of Australia, and international callers will need to prefix the number with +61 or 0061, the international dial code for Australia.

Home and Away returns to 7 and 7Plus on Monday 8th January 2024.

Do Remi and Eden survive? As Home and Away airs its final episode of the year in Australia, we take a look at everything we know about the show’s return in 2024. There are some new faces coming to Summer Bay, along with two surprising new romances, career changes, returnees and a big wedding. Plus, find out if Remi and Eden survive… Read more…