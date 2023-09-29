Home and Away Spoilers – Harper struggles to keep Dana hidden

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Harper struggles to keep fugitive sister Dana hidden at the Beach House – will Cash or Irene catch them out?

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) had come to the bay to seek help from old friend Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) in clearing her sister Dana’s (Ally Harris) name, after she was set up by ex-boyfriend Olly for stealing medication from the hospital where she worked.

Although Harper has given Cash the lowdown on Dana’s case, she hasn’t gone as far as revealing that she is hiding Dana, instead claiming that she has no idea where she is.

Next week, with the pair having got rid of Dana’s phone to avoid her being traced, Dana is caught searching for Harper’s own phone, hoping to call Olly. Harper reminds her that he was the one who got them into this mess in the first place by lying to the police, but Dana is sure things can be sorted out if she can just talk to him.

As the two argue, Cash knocks on the door unexpectedly. Dana retreats into the bedroom whilst Harper tells Cash she was on the phone to a telemarketer. Cash has little updates as yet, he’s requested to see Dana’s case file but hasn’t had a response from the local area command in the city.

There’s a close call for the pair when Irene (Lynne McGranger) hears the shower running and presumes Harper is in there, only for Harper to emerge from her room. Making an excuse about waiting for the shower to come up to temperature, Harper apologises to Irene as she’s reminded that the water bills don’t pay themselves.

When Dana later overhears Cash telling Harper that the city LAC are now being purposely reluctant in handing over the case file, Dana spots Harper’s phone unattended and starts writing out a message to Olly. Harper returns and stops her in the nick of time—”Do you want to be caught?!”

Fed up with being told what to do, Dana leaves the house for some fresh air, taking a huge risk in being spotted and carted off by the police.

Thankfully Harper convinces Dana to return to the house before she draws any attention, and Dana remains holed up in the bedroom that evening as Irene invites Cash over to dine with them.

There’s a reprieve for the pair the following day when Irene suddenly announces that she’s going away for a while to visit her granddaughter (see below), who is heavily pregnant with twins.

In the meantime, Cash returns having finally gotten hold of Dana’s file, and he can clearly see that there are plenty of question marks. The whole case hinges on the fact that Dana’s work pass was used to access the drug store, which Olly could easily have stolen from her, and the only CCTV in the vicinity was mysteriously out of action.

Is Cash onto something?

But more importantly…

Who is Irene’s granddaughter?

We’ve no idea! This is the first time in Irene’s history that there’s ever been mention of a granddaughter who is now old enough to be bearing children, and like in most situations where continuity comes into question, the show is deliberately vague on the details, not even giving her a name.

For Irene’s first 25 years on the show, she had three children that we knew of—Nathan (David Dixon/Craig Ball), Damian (Matt Doran), and Finlay (Tina Thomsen).

Finlay has two children that we’ve heard of, Paul and Mark, both born in 1997.

Paul’s birth was seen on-screen, after Irene acted as a surrogate for Finlay and her partner Barry (David Woodley). Fin gave birth to Mark off-screen some weeks later, after miraculously falling pregnant herself soon after they’d gone to the US to perform the surrogacy procedure.

Despite Irene’s two grandsons now being 26 years old, and with both long-term fans and Lynne McGranger herself calling for the show to make use of their existence, they are yet to visit Irene in Summer Bay, with the pair only having one or two references over the years.

That said, when Irene was seen looking at a photo of Finlay’s children in 2016, it showed a boy and a girl with no explanation. At the time, given that Fin has had the most mentions out of all of Irene’s children with no inkling of a daughter, this was put down to a poor choice of prop.

Irene’s youngest son Damian was last seen in 1996 and became a priest. He was last heard to be living in New Zealand, and is obviously very unlikely to have had any offspring.

Nathan, who was last seen on the show in 2002 after being released from prison, reformed himself and went on to marry an Irish nurse he had met in Summer Bay, Grace O’Connor (Mary Docker). We’ve never heard whether the two have children, so it could be possible that they have a daughter of up to 20 years old who’s never been mentioned.

There is of course another son, though he’s been seemingly forgotten already despite the drama that surrounded him only a few years ago. In 2015, Irene revealed that she had given birth to a child after being abused by her uncle as a 14-year-old, with long-lost son Mick Jennings (Kristian Schmid) soon being introduced to the show.

We won’t go into all the details that you can read in his profile, but through his rape of Billie Ashford he did end up ‘fathering’ Irene’s grandaughter Luc. Now six years old—despite the show delivering a continuity clanger this year by telling us she was about to turn five—Luc lives in Cyprus with her sort-of-stepfather VJ Patterson (Matt Little).

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd October (Episode 8096)

Can Eden trust Cash? Dana risks blowing her own cover. Rose traces her roots.

Tuesday 3rd October (Episode 8097)

Justin does damage control for Lyrik. Harper struggles to contain Dana. Kirby counsels a torn Rose.

Wednesday 4th October (Episode 8098)

Kirby is frosted out by her friends. Bree proposes a house-swap. Justin tries to play hard-ball.

Thursday 5th October (Episode 8099)

Mackenzie sees red over Justin’s bad news. Eden’s on the warpath. Felicity rallies the women of Summer Bay.

Friday 6th October (Episode 8100)

Theo explores life after Lyrik. Eden refuses to give up on her dreams. Felicity receives a bombshell.