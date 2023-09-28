Home and Away Spoilers – Justin and Forrest feud to destroy Lyrik

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Kirby gets used to life as a solo artist, an ultimatum from Forrest threatens to destroy Lyrik once and for all.

If Kirby (Angelina Thomson) leaving Lyrik for a solo career wasn’t enough of a blow for her former bandmates, Kirby’s new manager Forrest (Elijah Williams) delivers Justin (James Stewart) a shocking ultimatum that threatens to destroy the band completely!

Having been the only one willing to partake in most of the publicity drive for Lyrik’s newly released album, Kirby was beginning to feel very underappreciated by Remi (Adam Rowland), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Theo (Matt Evans)—particuarly since she had been the only one working a proper job in recent months to ensure they could still pay the rent on No. 55.

So when renowned label rep Forrest Duke came a-knocking on her door (well, technically he rang her), Kirby was willing to hear him out, despite knowing that he only represents solo artists.

A couple of meetings and a luxury hamper later, Kirby was convinced that the promises of a solo career given to her by Forrest were worth the risk, and she broke the news to Justin and Remi that she was leaving Lyrik.

Justin, Remi and Theo, though of course devastated, understood Kirby’s position, but Eden was less willing to forgive Kirby for walking out on the band that they’d first started in high school.

Kirby attempts to lay low on her return from the city next week, though the fact that she continues to live with Remi and Eden could cause some tension. Kirby tells Justin that things are moving at a fast pace, with Forrest preparing to announce that Kirby’s going solo the very next day.

It’s bad news for band manager Justin, he’s right in the middle of promoting Lyrik’s album and in less than 24 hours the band in that form will no longer exist.

Justin hopes to talk with Kirby further, but Forrest introduces himself and bluntly tells Justin that he’d prefer him not to talk with Kirby directly—all communication should be through him from now on.

Justin takes the opportunity to talk with Forrest about Kirby’s announcement, asking if there’s any way it can be delayed. Forrest won’t budge though, as he tells Justin that they need to keep the momentum going. Forrest claims that Lyrik will be fine, many bands change lineups all the time.

Justin isn’t so sure however, so when he next sees Kirby the next morning he can’t resist appealing to her better nature, reminding her that it’s her friends that she’ll be affecting.

Despite the launch only being hours away, Kirby asks Forrest to delay it. Forrest feels Justin has a nerve going to her after he explicitly told him not to, but Kirby reminds Forrest of his promise to value her input.

When Kirby explains that she couldn’t face going home to Eden and Remi last night, instead staying over at the Pier apartment, Forrest thoughtfully suggests that she should let him manage all the business decisions from now on. That way, he can be the bad guy in the eyes of her mates.

Forrest heads over to the Morgan house to tell Justin that he’s reluctantly delayed the launch following Kirby’s request. He’s annoyed however that Justin went against his wishes, and so decides to deliver a bombshell of a different kind…

The label are now witholding all copyright on any material written by Kirby Aramoana. The album will have to be removed from all platforms with immediate effect, and Lyrik will be forbidden from playing any songs that hold her writing credit… which, given Kirby was their main songwriter, is all but one of their entire catalogue!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Tane (Ethan Browne) receives some bad news when he hears sister-in-law Gemma (Bree Peters) has been involved in a car accident in New Zealand.

Gemma, Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) mum, came to Summer Bay with Nik and Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) back in 2020, but ended up staying in NZ after she went there to scatter late husband Mikaere’s ashes six months later—much to the disappointment of many fans, who at the time saw her as the most popular member of the family.

Although Gemma has the support of the massive Parata whānau, Tane can’t help but feel torn after hearing that she will be in hospital for quite some time with a broken leg and collarbone. Nik, who now lives in New York with girlfriend Bella (Courtney Miller), is trying to make his way over but everything is booked out.

Despite the situation, Tane refuses to leave wife Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) so soon after her own ordeal. With her attacker Jeremy (James Dyke) now locked up awaiting sentencing, Flick assures Tane that she will be fine, even if she doesn’t fully believe it herself. He needs to be with his family.

Just as Tane is booking his flight however, Flick receives a phone call that sends a chill down her spine. Opting to keep the news from Tane, he heads off to the airport the next morning oblivious to the fact she is now facing further turmoil.

After waving Tane off, Flick immediately heads across the road to see Eden, where she explains that her attacker has requested to meet with her!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd October (Episode 8096)

Can Eden trust Cash? Dana risks blowing her own cover. Rose traces her roots.

Tuesday 3rd October (Episode 8097)

Justin does damage control for Lyrik. Harper struggles to contain Dana. Kirby counsels a torn Rose.

Wednesday 4th October (Episode 8098)

Kirby is frosted out by her friends. Bree proposes a house-swap. Justin tries to play hard-ball.

Thursday 5th October (Episode 8099)

Mackenzie sees red over Justin’s bad news. Eden’s on the warpath. Felicity rallies the women of Summer Bay.

Friday 6th October (Episode 8100)

Theo explores life after Lyrik. Eden refuses to give up on her dreams. Felicity receives a bombshell.