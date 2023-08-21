This week on Home and Away in Australia, Rose finally gets to meet the man that she believes is her biological father.

Rose (Kirsty Marillier) has been curious about her biological father ever since she witnessed the importance that boyfriend Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) aboriginal background has on his family’s life, after meeting his mum Vicky (Ursula Yovich) for the first time.

Although Rose was very happy to be brought up by her stepfather, Alexander Sr, she has always had a yearning to learn about her true heritage.

A call to her mum Yvette yielded no information though, as she refused to talk about it. Cash pointed out that Rose could use her own detective skills to try and track her father down though, by treating it like any other case (albeit without the use of any police databases).

With the only slice of information Rose had being that she knows her mum dropped out of Uni after discovering she was pregnant, Rose looked to searching any old alumni photos, and seemingly hit the jackpot when she finally found a photo of her mother taking part in the Uni’s drama group.

With only one black man in the rest of the drama group photos, Rose quickly deduced that the man must be her father (perhaps a bit of a leap given there was a whole Uni worth of students, but we’ll go with it).

The only issue was that the man in question, Samuel Edwards (Bert LaBonté), was actually the senior lecturer running the group.

Rose’s half-brother Xander (Luke Van Os) was initially upset about Rose’s wish to find her biological father—feeling that it seems his own father wasn’t enough for her, and worrying that she’d upset their mother.

Although he eventually told Rose that he would support her in wanting to find out about her heritage, he still remained somewhat uncomfortable privately.

When Rose made some, ahem…’unofficial’ enquiries on the police databases, she discovered that Samuel was born in South Africa. Furthermore, he was also married to someone else at the time Rose would have been conceived.

Yvette hanging up on Rose after hearing Samuel’s name only strengthened Rose’s suspicions, and last week she took a drive to Samuel’s house.

Although she found herself unable to knock on the door at the time, this week Rose decides to return and finally find out the truth.

Rose writes a letter to Samuel and places it in his postbox, unsure of what his response will be. If he’s still married to the wife that he cheated on, as Rose pondered last week, he may well reject her outright.

TV Week reports that Samuel is quick to respond however, when he phones Rose and tells her he’d like to meet her that very day!

Not knowing what to expect of Samuel, nor wishing to get hurt, Rose is cautious as she arrives at his home, to the point where Samuel wonders why she’s being so hostile.

With a lifetime of questions, Rose can’t help but ask why he’s had nothing to do with her.

Rose is surprised when Samuel then reveals that he knew nothing of Rose’s existence—he didn’t even know that Yvette was pregnant when she dropped out of Uni.

Samuel explains that he would very much like to get to know her now, in the hope of making up for the past 27ish years.

Is Rose about to get the ideal outcome that she was hoping for?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 21st August (Episode 8101)

Cash makes an enemy. Felicity is torn. Harper and Dana’s secret is sprung!

Tuesday 22nd August (Episode 8102)

Will Cash throw Dana to the wolves? Justin fights for Theo’s music career. Bree makes Remi a generous offer.

Wednesday 23rd August (Episode 8103)

Theo cops Remi’s fury. Bree is reminded of her dark past. Is Rose about to meet her father?

Thursday 24th August (Episode 8104-8106)

Rose seeks answers about her past. Felicity leans on her friends. Alf can hear, but will he listen?

Cash wants to protect his sister. Alf’s great mood rings alarm bells. Xander avoids Kirby.

Felicity prepares to face her attacker. Tane returns home to an empty house.