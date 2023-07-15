Home and Away Spoilers – It’s over! Theo stunned as Kirby dumps him

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as an angry Kirby calls time on her relationship with Theo, Remi invites an old friend to Summer Bay.



Relations have been somewhat tense between the Lyrik band members in recent times, after guitarist Remi (Adam Rowland) took it upon himself to cancel the group’s upcoming tour in order to enter a Battle of the Bands contest.

Remi’s reasons were twofold, firstly he thought it would be a great opportunity for the band—there’s a top prize of $20,000 be a huge help in funding their planned album—but it also meant that he wouldn’t have to leave girlfriend Bree (Juliet Godwin) behind, who has been struggling with his comings and goings.

The rest of the band weren’t too impressed with Remi, with Kirby (Angelina Thomson) particularly angry about his arrogance in taking that decision without consulting the others. After being reminded by Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) of how ex-lead singer Bob (Rob Mallett) used to do exactly the same thing, Remi realised he’d stuffed up.

However, when it came to voting on whether to go ahead with Battle of the Bands, or to try and rebook their gigs, Kirby was shocked to find that both Eden and Theo (Matt Evans) were on Remi’s side in wanting to participate in the contest.

Kirby had expected boyfriend Theo to vote with her, regardless of his own thoughts on the matter (now who’s showing Bob tendencies?)—and was put out when Theo told her that not everything was about her.

Though she lamented to Eden that she and Theo don’t seem to be on the same page anymore, Kirby later agreed to go along with Remi’s plan.

When we rejoin the story next week, Kirby, Theo and Remi are away at a gig staking out the competition when Theo makes a mercy dash back to Summer Bay, having heard about the latest developments with Andrew (Joshua Hewson).

Theo had made it clear that Andrew was one of his top priorities at the moment, but Kirby isn’t happy when she wakes up in the motel to find Theo has disappeared, leaving only a note.

Kirby is the last thing on Theo’s mind as Justin (James Stewart) brings him up to speed on the situation, feeling guilty for his part in it, and he chooses to ignore text and phone calls from her throughout the morning.

When Theo eventually returns Kirby’s calls later in the day, he learns that she’s back in Summer Bay and asks if they can meet up… “I think we need to talk“.

Theo heads over to the share house, but it’s now Kirby who isn’t in the mood for talking, being peeved at Theo for ghosting her. Theo tells her the whole sorry tale of Andrew being conned by Margot as he walks with Kirby to work, but it seems that Kirby couldn’t care less, as she sarcastically comments on the ‘amazing conversation’.

In Kirby’s view, Andrew has professionals who can help him (that’s debatable!), and so Theo should be concentrating solely on the band.

Theo can’t believe Kirby’s attitude, particularly when he then learns that she’s still smarting from his voting against her the previous week. Kirby tells him to forget it and then proceeds to ignore him for the rest of her shift, resulting in Theo deciding he should spend the night back at home rather than her place.

The next day, the pair apologise to each other for how things ended up, with Kirby admitting she had been on the warpath. Theo figures that it all comes down to her trust in him, and whilst Kirby feels that she’ll get over it in time, Theo isn’t so sure she will.

When Theo then suggests that they should perhaps take a step back for a while, an enraged Kirby tells him not to bother—”We’re done!”

It’s the one thing that both Remi and Eden were afraid of when Kirby and Theo got together… so with half of the band now doomed to be at loggerheads, what future is there for Lyrik?

In the meantime, Remi tells Bree that he’s pondering ways for Lyrik to stand out at Battle of the Bands. If the recce of the other band told him anything, it’s that they’ve got some stiff competition.

Clearly having not learnt his lesson about discussing things with the rest of the band first, Remi decides to get in touch with a classic violinist he knows in the city—Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden).

Remi believes that Mercedes could take their perfomances up to the next level, and is thrilled when she calls to say she’s up for it. Bree points out that he should have consulted the others, and sure enough Eden is fuming when she later spots a text from Mercedes come in on Remi’s phone.

It’s clear that there’s more to Eden’s reaction than not asking the rest of the band though, there’s a history with Mercedes, and Eden can’t believe that Remi would forget about ‘what she did’… Remi says it’s ancient history, but Eden doesn’t like the idea of Mercedes joining them one bit.

The next morning, Theo meets a stranger as she roars up to the surf club on her motorbike—she’s looking for Remi.

Theo takes Mercedes over to the house where Remi immediately rushes over to give her a big hug.

Bree looks uneasy, could Mercedes’ history mean that she has something to worry about…?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 17th July (Episode 8041)

Justin fears for Andrew’s safety. Cash is determined to right a wrong. The threats against Marilyn escalate.

Tuesday 18th July (Episode 8042)

Margot torments Andrew. Justin and Cash locate Vita Nova. Marilyn’s friends rally around her.

Wednesday 19th July (Episode 8043)

Marilyn doubles down in her fight against Stunning Organics. Theo confides in Justin. Xander attempts to ease his survivor guilt.

Thursday 20th July (Episode 8044)

Xander and Kate take comfort in each other. Mali and Rose’s siblings push them back together. Theo and Kirby call it quits.

Friday 21st July (Episode 8045)

Kirby drowns her sorrows. Mali finds his way back to Rose. Rock chick Mercedes explodes into Summer Bay.