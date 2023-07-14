Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn left terrified as Irene’s house is attacked!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Marilyn’s feud with Stunning Organics takes an even more sinister turn, when the beloved Beach House comes under attack!

Marilyn (Emily Symons) has been camping out at the Beach House in Irene’s (Lynne McGranger) absence ever since she received a threatening voicemail from someone connected to the skincare company.

Marilyn had earlier spoken to a journalist at local paper The Coastal News, with her story detailing the various tactics the company has used to intimidate their brand ambassadors and cover up their dodgy products.

Alf (Ray Meagher) and Roo (Georgie Parker) were both there to support her, and also received a namecheck in the article.

The story backfired however when Marilyn later received an anonymous voicemail.

“You were warned to keep your mouth shut,” the garbled voice stated. “Now you’re gonna suffer the consequences, you and your friends better watch your backs.”

Marilyn and Roo immediately reported the message to Rose (Kirsty Marillier) at the police station, but they found that the number had been spoofed, with no way to trace it.

Left with no option but to watch her back as warned, Marilyn distanced herself from Roo and Alf by staying over at Irene’s, telling Roo that she was spending some time with a friend in Yabbie Creek.

Next week, Marilyn is distracted at the diner coffee cart as copies of The Coastal News—with her face on the front page—seem to sit on every table, serving as a constant reminder of her predicament. Marilyn is puzzling over the phenomenon when John (Shane Withington) arrives for his free coffee and notices her bewilderment, which she quickly excuses.

When Marilyn brings over his coffee, John can’t help but point out the suited gentleman, Dylan (Simon Emmanuel), seated at a nearby table who is watching Marilyn’s every move.

Marilyn is immediately on edge as Dylan continues to stare at her with a wry smile, John commenting that she obviously has an admirer.

Dylan soon makes his exit, but ensures to place his copy of The Coastal News face up on the table, weighed down so that it doesn’t move. It’s clear that Marilyn is being watched, and further subtle warnings are being sent…

When Alf then shows up, asking about the friend Marilyn stayed with last night, John can see that Marilyn is lying.

John later questions her, noting that she’s been on edge all morning, and threatens to ask Alf what’s going on until Marilyn states that she doesn’t want him involved—he would only cancel his trip to see Martha (Belinda Giblin). When Marilyn claims that she simply spent the night at Irene’s, given that she was asked to look after the Beach House whilst she was away, John can’t see why Marilyn would need to lie Alf about it.

The moment is interrupted when Marilyn receives a message from a city newspaper who wish to run her story. John’s quick to congratulate her, but Marilyn gets worked up—she doesn’t want to cause any more fuss!

John later calls round to the Beach House where he explains to Marilyn that he’s worried about her. If she wants him to back off then fair enough, but he needs her to know that she’s got a friend if she needs one.

Marilyn finally decides to open up to John about everything that’s been going in with Stunning Organics, and how she feels that Alf and Roo are safer if Marilyn stays at the Beach House.

When John brings up the new interview request, Marilyn explains that she’s not going to do it, thinking she’s caused enough trouble already.

Marilyn admits that she feels bad for letting all of the other victims of the company down by not proceeding, but John assures her that she’s played her part, it’s time for someone else to take up the slack.

The moment is suddenly interrupted by a surprise delivery, as a brick flies through the window of the Beach House!

Marilyn screams as John jumps up to try and catch a glimpse of the perpetrator, but it’s of no use as they hear a motorbike drive off.

John unfolds the note that’s wrapped around the brick, and it’s clear to them both that Stunning Organics are watching Marilyn’s every move—”No more interviews. Or else.”

John boards up the window and tells Marilyn that he’s going to stay right there with her until it’s sorted, but Marilyn declines his offer.

Marilyn insists that he doesn’t need to babysit her, and since she’s not doing the interview anyway, there shouldn’t be anything more to worry about.

John reluctantly leaves Marilyn on her own, but it seems she may begin to regret her decision when night falls.

As Marilyn locks up the windows, she hears a commotion coming from the front door.

Grabbing a nearby frying pan, that is handily sitting on the side in the downstairs bedroom, a terrified Marilyn creeps back towards the living room.

As she hears the front door open and someone enter, Marilyn screams as she runs around the corner and readies herself to attack…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 17th July (Episode 8041)

Justin fears for Andrew’s safety. Cash is determined to right a wrong. The threats against Marilyn escalate.

Tuesday 18th July (Episode 8042)

Margot torments Andrew. Justin and Cash locate Vita Nova. Marilyn’s friends rally around her.

Wednesday 19th July (Episode 8043)

Marilyn doubles down in her fight against Stunning Organics. Theo confides in Justin. Xander attempts to ease his survivor guilt.

Thursday 20th July (Episode 8044)

Xander and Kate take comfort in each other. Mali and Rose’s siblings push them back together. Theo and Kirby call it quits.

Friday 21st July (Episode 8045)

Kirby drowns her sorrows. Mali finds his way back to Rose. Rock chick Mercedes explodes into Summer Bay.