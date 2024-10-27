Home and Away Spoilers – Cash digs for dirt on Eden’s new man

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Cash crosses a line when he learns that his ex-fiancée Eden is seeing another man.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) was heartbroken when her fiancé Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) decided to dump her immediately following Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) funeral, citing that it was for her own protection as everyone he loves ends up dying.

After spending several weeks trying to get Cash to see sense, Eden reluctantly gave up after he made it clear that he wouldn’t change his mind. They were over for good.

Eden was buoyed somewhat a couple of weeks ago after meeting Tim Russell (George Pullar), with the pair immediately hitting it off. However, there was quite a big issue in that he was the counsellor assigned to her sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto), as she sought help to prevent her from falling back into substance abuse.

Remi (Adam Rowland) was surprised to come home and find Eden kissing a stranger on the sofa, and was in disbelief when Eden confirmed that Tim was Abby’s counsellor, warning her she was making a big mistake.

Despite their reservations about ethics, the pair began sleeping together, and Eden was soon feeling guilty after Tim’s guidance saw him help Abby and Eden repair their strained relationship.

Reading a heartfelt letter that Abby had written her, Eden broke down and admitted to brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) that she and Tim had slept together.

Levi was furious that Eden could be so selfish as to jeopardise Abby’s recovery, and made known his feelings towards Tim by punching him in the face.

In the end, knowing that it would get out eventually, Eden decided that the knowledge of their dating would only set Abby back further, and reluctantly called things off with Tim. Tim subsequently stepped down as Abby’s counsellor, giving her the excuse that he had too many clients on his books.

However this has already had a detrimental effect on Abby’s recovery, with Abby now refusing to start seeing any alternative counsellors in case they abandon her too.

Meanwhile, Cash had been ready to leave town for good after accepting a position in a police station out in the country, but changed his mind at the last minute and instead opted to remain stationed at Yabbie Creek, even if it meant taking a demotion to Constable.

But it looks as though Cash could be about to start abusing his position this week, when he learns of the new man in Eden’s life.

As a promo for tonight’s episode shows, Cash approaches Eden in Salt figuring that they could at least go back to being friends now that he’s sticking around. Eden is understandably in disbelief at the suggestion, telling him the answer is no.

When Cash approaches Levi for advice, Levi is forced to hold his tongue as he tells him that Eden has a lot going on at the moment, and maybe he should give it some time.

That evening a concerned Cash debates texting Eden to see if everything’s okay, but instead opts to head across the road with some beers.

But when he heads around the side of the share house, he’s stunned to spot Eden kissing Tim. Despite their break-up, it would seem that the pair have decided to rekindle things after all!

Although Cash had insisted that he and Eden would never get back together, he is immediately jealous that she’s has managed to move on from him so quickly.

As TV Week reports, Cash is further incensed when he learns that her new bloke had in fact been Abby’s counsellor.

“Cash is suspicious of Tim because he sees how he’s blurring an ethical line with his work/romance situation,” Nicholas Cartwright told the magazine. “He doesn’t want Eden to become a victim of his weird obsession with clients’ family members.”

As a result, Cash decides to blur some ethical lines of his own, and starts his own investigation into Tim and his past.

Cash pulls Tim and Eden over while they’re out in his car, claiming it to be a random stop, which enables Cash to get Tim’s licence details. This now gives Cash everything he needs to be able to look Tim up on the police computers, which he uses to his advantage in the name of ‘protecting’ Eden.

Cash obsessively begins to stalk Tim and Eden, looks up all of Tim’s friends and family, and even attempts to break into Tim’s car to search for ‘evidence’ of his wrongdoings.

“Cash will stop at nothing to make sure Eden is safe,” Nicholas added. “And if that means using his police powers to achieve that, so be it.”

As Cash digs for any dirt he can find on Tim, will his abuse of power be discovered?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 28th October (Episode 8388)

Levi asks for Tim’s help with Abigail. Eden rejects an olive branch from Cash. Mali lies to ward off a love rival.

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 8389)

Theo exposes Mali’s lie. Eden and Tim’s secret is out. Cash crosses a line.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 8390)

Remi comes into money. Cash digs for dirt on Tim. Will Mali pursue his crush?

Thursday 31st October (Episode 8391)

Justin fears for Theo. Cash targets Tim. Remi gives back.

Home and Away Most Popular Character 2024 Vote for your favourite ever Home and Away character in Back to the Bay's 2024 'Most Popular Character' poll. Enter your five choices, listing your favourite character first. Your first choice will get 5 points, your second choice gets 4 points, your third choice gets 3 points, with your fourth and fifth choices getting 2 and 1 points. If you vote more than once, your most recent entry will be used. Please enter both first and surnames so we definitely know which character you mean. Email address

Favourite Character 1

Favourite Character 2

Favourite Character 3

Favourite Character 4

Favourite Character 5

Subscribe to our weekly spoiler newsletter (totally optional) Δ