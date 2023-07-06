Home and Away Spoilers – Tane and Kahu leave Summer Bay

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane catches up with Kahu and forces him to face up to his actions – starting with a trip back to New Zealand!

Tane (Ethan Browne) is on the warpath next week, after realising that cousin Kahu (Jordi Webber) has skipped town after being uncovered as a lying toerag.

Kahu had already proved his dishonesty after disappropriating money loaned to him by Tane for a TAFE course, instead opting to send it to his mother back home in New Zealand.

It didn’t take long for Tane to discover that Kahu hadn’t enrolled at TAFE as claimed, the plan having been for Kahu to gain his Personal Trainer qualifications in order to progress his career at the gym.

Nevertheless, Tane agreed to let Kahu instead keep the money as an investment for a fishing trawler business he intended to start up—the money would go towards registering the business and applying for the relevant permits.

Tane’s suspicions grew as Kahu shamelessly started sniffing around other Summer Bay residents for money, and was furious to realise he’d been scammed again when an online search revealed that Kahu had not registered his business as promised.

When Tane contacted Kahu’s mother and learnt that he was allegedly working on a fishing trawler, Kahu was backed into a corner, admitting that he’d sent the money to her claiming they were the profits from his boat.

Kahu confessed that his mum had lent him $50,000 to buy the trawler, but a run of back luck and the high maintenance costs involved meant that the boat is now sitting at the bottom of a harbour. He hasn’t been able to fess up to his mum, worrying that she’d consider him a failure, and so has been in an endless loop of borrowing money whilst keeping up appearances.

Tane told Kahu that now was the time to be honest with his mum, and gave him some space so that he could phone and break the bad news, but Kahu instead packed his bags and fled Summer Bay.

Next week, Tane is feeling optimistic that he may finally have gotten through to Kahu, until he fails to show up for work the next morning. It doesn’t take long for Tane to realise that his cousin’s belongings have disappeared, and that he’s done a runner.

“Running from his responsibilities as usual,” Tane complains to Felicity (Jacqui Purvis). “I can’t believe I trusted him… again!”

Tane calls his aunt, who is still blissfully unaware of her son’s treachery as she confirms that she hasn’t heard from Kahu—according to her, he is still on his trawler.

Having already decided that he’s done with Kahu, there’s a last sting in the tail for Tane when he later receives a phone call from the bank. There’s been a suspicious transaction made on the gym’s credit card… a houseboat rental. So much for whanau loyalty!

“I guess that explains where Kahu is,” Flick sighs. “So what now?”

“Now…” Tane replies. “I go get him.”

Some distance from Summer Bay, Kahu is living the dream as he strums away on his guitar whilst moored up off a secluded beach.

However, the peace is soon shattered by the sound of an approaching speedboat… it’s Tane! Uh-oh!

Displaying some almighty audacity, Kahu asks Tane what he’s doing there.

“I could ask you the same thing,” Tane coldly replies as he pulls up alongside.

Kahu insists that he can explain as Tane demands answers about the credit card theft, but Kahu quickly realises that there is no way out of it. Instead, apparently unrepentant, he simply gives Tane the credit card, and asks him to get off his boat.

Tane points out that, considering he paid for it, it’s his boat and he isn’t going anywhere…

Kahu sulks inside for a while, but it’s clear that Tane meant what he said.

Quite where Kahu is hoping Tane will disappear to, considering the speedboat is long gone, is something of a mystery, but he eventually emerges back onto the deck to face his cousin.

Tane once again demands an explanation from Kahu, giving him the ultimate threat if he won’t talk…. he’ll tell his mum!

Kahu tells Tane that it wasn’t just a case of his mother lending him $50k, she had remortgaged her house and wiped out her entire savings. She put everything she had into her belief that he’d make a success of himself, and an ashamed Kahu has managed to squander it all.

Tane reminds Kahu that he owes his mum the truth, but Kahu again begs Tane not to tell her, believing it will break her heart. Tane won’t take no for an answer though; it’s about time Kahu took responsibility for his actions!

It’s not until the next morning that Kahu finally comes around, after Tane threatens to report him for credit card theft if he doesn’t confess and work to repay the debts he owes.

There’s one caveat though, Kahu insists that he needs to speak to his mum face-to-face. Tane knows exactly where this is going, as he pre-empts Kahu’s request of money for a plane ticket. Quelle surprise!

Tane agrees but can’t help but have his doubts. Kahu has given no reason to trust him so far, so why should he believe he’ll do as he says now?

Tane then comes up with the ideal solution… he’ll go with him to New Zealand. Apart from the obvious, Tane knows that Kahu could do with some support.

As the two jet off to cross the ditch, will Kahu finally face the music?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th July (Episode 8036)

Kirby feels betrayed. Kahu leaves Tane in the lurch. The search for Andrew’s family hits a dead end.

Tuesday 11th July (Episode 8037)

Andrew has a visitor. Kirby fears that she and Theo are on the rocks. Kahu has done a runner.

Wednesday 12th July (Episode 8038)

Justin and Leah prepare for an emotional farewell. Marilyn’s crusade draws unwanted attention. Tane shows his cousin compassion in the face of betrayal.

Thursday 13th July (Episode 8039)

Marilyn goes to the police with her fears. Is Mali’s friendship enough for Rose? Mac throws a party for Mali but not everyone’s invited.

Friday 14th July (Episode 8040)

Cash receives shocking news. Marilyn fears for her safety. Mali and Rose’s friendship is tested.