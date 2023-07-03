Home and Away Spoilers – Mali stuns Rose as he drops L-bomb!

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Mali and Rose reach a new point in their relationship, when Mali drops the L word. How will Rose react?

Mali (Kyle Shilling) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) have only been back together for six weeks, since their original breakup earlier this year over their differing values, and so Mali casually expressing that he loves her comes as something of a surprise to Rose.

The shock announcement comes after Rose reaches out to try and find a way for Mali to keep his surfing lessons running. Mali has been out of action with a perforated eardrum since saving Roo (Georgie Parker) and John (Shane Withington) from being blown to smithereens a few weeks back.

Although Mali got off comparatively lightly with his own injury, the need to keep out of the water has put his livelihood at risk. He only took over the board shop four months ago, and whilst the shop itself remains open, it’s the surfing lessons that bring in the majority of Mali’s income.

In desperation, Mali went against medical advice and attempted getting back on his board, with an earplug in to prevent any damage, but his recurring dizzy spells led to a near disaster when he wiped out. He certainly wasn’t going to make that mistake again!

With a heavy heart, Mali set about contacting all of his clients personally to explain the situation.

Surf club president Alf (Ray Meagher) has been kind enough to put a hold on the shop’s rent until Mali is back in the water, but Mali has so far refused any other help when it comes to pecuniary matters.

An attempt by housemate Mackenzie (Emily Weir) to cover his half of the rent didn’t go down well, whilst Mali has told Rose that he will not ask his family for any assistance. He was determined to set this board shop up independently having moved away from Mantaray Point, despite his family’s reservations, and he’s not about to go back to them cap in hand and be seen as a failure.

As Mali’s financial turmoil continues, a promo for this week’s episodes shows that his friends might just come up with the perfect solution.

Expressing her concern for Mali, Rose talks to her brother Xander (Luke Van Os), who in turn heads over to the farmhouse to have his own chat with Mali.

“You obviously don’t want to lose your business, so what are you going to do?” he asks Mali, who seemingly has no idea of how to respond.

That evening, Xander, Rose, Mackenzie and Mali come together to discuss potential options, when it seems that Xander has a brainwave.

“Come on…it’s obvious,” he explains… as the rest look at him cluelessly.

The next day, a sign adorns the beach announcing that the surfing lessons are back on!

Mali is supervising everyone, whilst seasoned surfer Mac and existing surfing student Xander are helping out with the physical aspects. As Mac brings one of the students in from the surf, Xander is on the beach taking another group of students through the basics of popping up on the board.

As Mali watches on with a big grin on his face, Rose runs up excitedly and he embraces her.

“If it wasn’t for you, none of this would have happened,” he tells her.

“Love you,” Mali then adds, before he runs over to Xander to show his appreciation for his help.

Rose is left stunned, was it just a casual term of affection, or was Mali really taking that next step in their still somewhat fledgling relationship…?

We’re sure that Rose will be left overthinking things, but will it inadvertently create a new obstacle for the pair, or will Rose reciprocate Mali’s gesture?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 3rd July (Episode 8070)

Irene and John are the talk of the town. Mali’s in financial turmoil. Marilyn closes a traumatic chapter of her life.

Tuesday 4th July (Episode 8071)

Rose and Mali come to an agreement. Irene and John turn heads. Felicity’s nightmare is not over.

Wednesday 5th July (Episode 8072)

Tane and Felicity don’t see eye to eye. Cash vows to find out what’s bugging Felicity. Marilyn suffers as a result of Irene’s prank.

Thursday 6th July (Episode 8073)

Will Mercedes leave Lyrik in the lurch? John comes clean. Is Justin losing Andrew to Tegan?