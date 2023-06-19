Logies 2023: Home and Away bags 6 nominations

The nominations have been announced for this year’s Logies, and the cast of Home and Away are in the running to win three of the coveted awards.

The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards are set to take place on 30th July 2023, and the cast of the series won’t have far to travel. The ceremony has been held on the Gold Coast since 2018, but this year’s awards are taking place at The Star in Sydney, marking the first time the Logies have been held in Sydney for 37 years.

No stranger to the awards, Home and Away has snagged six nominations across three categories.

Whilst the series itself appears in the list for Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie, Ray Meagher and James Stewart have been nominated for Most Popular Actor, whilst Emily Symons, Lynne McGranger and Ada Nicodemou are up for Most Popular Actress.

Co-star and Gold Logie winner Georgie Parker took to Instagram, posting a cast photo, with executive producer Julie McGauran and series producer Lucy Addario, to congratulate her fellow actors on their nomination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by georgieparker (@georgieparker)

It’s the first time that Emily Symons, Lynne McGranger and James Stewart have been nominated.

Lynne spoke to 7Life about her nomination, expressing her surprise at finally being nominated after 31 years on the show.

“I still feel like it’s not real,” she said. “It’s very surreal, I can’t explain it. It’s just like why after 31 years I’m suddenly nominated?”

She also expressed her surprise at this year’s nominations all going to the “old people” on the show.

“It’s like they’ve gone, ‘Let’s nominate all the old people on [Home and Away] this year, what a good idea,'” she told the publication.“It’s sort of like old power and it is very exciting.”

Both Ray and Ada are no stranger to the Logies. With his first nomination, Ray took home the Gold Logie in 2010. Eight years later, he took home the Most Popular Actor award.

Ada has also been nominated for several awards, including the Gold Logie in 2001, 2002 and 2006. The first two times, she missed out to Georgie for her portrayal of Terri Sullivan in All Saints, with John Wood winning for his role as Tom Croydon in Blue Heelers in 2006.

The series itself is no stranger to the award ceremony, with the most wins of any other series in Australian history. It has a staggering 48 wins across the series’ history, and over 168 nominations:

1989: Most Popular New Talent – Nicolle Dickson (Bobby Simpson)

1990: Most Popular Program (NSW) – Home and Away

1991: Most Popular Drama Series – Home and Away

1991: Most Popular Actor – Craig McLachlan (Grant Mitchell)

1991: Most Popular Program (NSW) – Home and Away

1992: Most Popular Program (NSW) – Home and Away

1993: Most Popular Series – Home and Away

1994: Most Popular Series – Home and Away

1994: Most Popular New Talent – Melissa George (Angel Parrish)

1995: Most Popular Series – Home and Away

1995: Most Popular Actor – Dieter Brummer (Shane Parrish)

1995: Most Popular Actress – Melissa George (Angel Parrish)

1996: Most Popular Series – Home and Away

1996: Most Popular Actor – Dieter Brummer (Shane Parrish

1996: Most Popular New Talent – Nic Testoni (Travis Nash)

1999: Most Popular New Female Talent – Kimberley Cooper (Gypsy Nash)

2000: Most Popular New Male Talent – Justin Melvey (Harry Reynolds)

2001: Most Popular New Female Talent – Tammin Sursok (Dani Sutherland)

2004: Most Popular New Male Talent – Kip Gamblin (Scott Hunter)

2004: Most Popular New Female Talent – Isabel Lucas (Tasha Andrews)

2005: Most Popular Actress – Bec Cartwright (Hayley Smith)

2005: Most Popular New Male Talent – Chris Hemsworth (Kim Hyde)

2005: Most Popular Australian Drama Series – Home and Away

2006: Most Popular Australian Drama Series – Home and Away

2006: Most Popular Actress – Kate Ritchie (Sally Fletcher)

2006: Most Popular New Male Talent – Paul O’Brien (Jack Holden)

2006: Most Popular New Female Talent – Jodi Gordon (Martha Mackenzie)

2007: Most Popular Australian Drama Series – Home and Away

2007: Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian TV – Kate Ritchie (Sally Fletcher)

2007: Most Popular Actress – Kate Ritchie (Sally Fletcher)

2007: Most Popular New Female Talent – Amy Mathews (Rachel Armstrong)

2008: Most Popular Australian Drama Series – Home and Away

2008: Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian TV – Kate Ritchie (Sally Fletcher)

2008: Most Popular Actress – Kate Ritchie (Sally Fletcher)

2008: Most Popular New Male Talent – Lincoln Lewis (Geoff Campbell)

2009: Most Popular Actor – Todd Lasance (Aden Jefferies)

2010: Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian TV – Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart)

2010: Most Popular New Male Talent – Luke Mitchell (Romeo Smith)

2012: Most Popular New Male Talent – Steve Peacocke (Darryl Braxton)

2013: Most Popular Actor – Steve Peacocke (Darryl Braxton)

2014: Most Popular Drama Program – Home and Away

2014: Most Popular New Talent – Bonnie Sveen

2015: Logie Hall of Fame – Home and Away

2015: Most Popular Drama Program – Home and Away

2015: Most Popular Actor – Steve Peacocke (Darryl Braxton)

2016: Best Drama Program – Home and Away

2018: Most Popular Actor – Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart)

2022: Most Popular Drama Program – Home and Away

With this year’s five nominees having more than 100 years of Home and Away service under their belts, we couldn’t think of a more deserving group of candidates – chookas!

The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards will air on the Seven Network on Sunday 30th July 2023 at 7:30pm.