Coronation Street announce casting of Jacob Hay’s father

Coronation Street have this evening revealed that actor Ciaran Griffiths will soon be stepping onto the cobbles as Jacob Hay’s father, Damon.

Jacob (Jack James Ryan) has managed to turn his life around in the last year, having moved on from his past as a drugs courier for the now incarcerated Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

Since gaining a more acceptable line of employment at Underworld—and having recently moved into the flat above the builder’s yard with girlfriend Amy (Elle Mulvaney), and friends Aaron (James Craven) and Summer (Harriet Bibby)—things have been looking up for Jacob… but is the appearance of Damon going to put all his progress into jeopardy?

Jacob makes it clear that he wants nothing to do with his father when he unexpectedly turns up, and whilst Damon assures Jacob that he’s only there to make up for lost time and put things right between them, Jacob is dubious of his true intentions.

Indeed it seems there’s more to Damon’s agenda, when he sets his eyes on pursuing a business opportunity at the Viaduct Bistro—should Nick (Ben Price) and Leanne (Jane Danson) be cautious? Needless to say, the last thing Jacob wants is for Damon to have an excuse to hang around the street…

Damon will make his first apperance on the street in December, played by Ciaran Griffiths. Ciaran is perhaps best known for his roles as Gary Best in The Bill, and as Micky Maguire in C4 drama Shameless.

“I’m happy to be back in Manchester to see my family and friends after being away in Australia for the last 3 years,” Ciaran explains. “The city has changed so much! And what better way to tie it in with a stint on the Cobbles.”

“I watched Corrie as a kid and it’s great to be back with some old friends both cast and crew,” he continues. “I’m loving having the opportunity to work with some quality Northern actors whose work I have long admired, particularly on such a complex character like Damon.”

“Having Ciaran on board is so exciting and especially because the character he is playing is so interesting,“ adds Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod.

“Damon is charming and likeable on the surface but we will soon see he is much more complicated than that as he goes on to have an explosive impact, both in Jacob’s life and beyond.“

It’s not actually Ciaran’s first time on the street, having first appeared in October 2000 as Dean Sykes, the brother of established character Linda Baldwin (Jacqueline Pirie).

The character only spanned three episodes however, after his armed hold-up of Freshco saw him shot dead by police officer Emma Watts (Angela Lonsdale).

Only time will tell whether Damon ends up suffering a similarly dramatic fate!