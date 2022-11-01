Coronation Street Spoilers – Billy discovers Summer’s baby sale plot?

Next week on Coronation Street, Summer and Aaron’s baby-selling secret may be about to come out as they’re caught red-handed by Billy.

Will Billy discover Esther and Mike’s plan?

Young lovers Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Aaron (James Craven) have had a rocky few weeks, which culminated in Summer discovering she was pregnant.

There was the small matter of their breakup in early October. Aaron decided to end things with Summer to spend more time focusing on his alcoholic dad Eric (Craig Cheetham), who was hospitalised after causing a house fire.

Aaron was then threatened by Paul (Peter Ash), who told him to end things as Summer deserved someone better. He did just that, with no idea that his girlfriend had some massive news of her own…

Thankfully he and Summer got back together shortly after, and decided to make a decision on the pregnancy together.

They eventually agreed that Summer would get an abortion, with her diabetes and history of eating disorders meaning that pregnancy would simply be too difficult, and they weren’t ready to have a baby together anyway.

However, it wasn’t long before Summer was propositioned by Mike (Tom Lorcan) and Esther (Vanessa Hehir), a couple who Billy had been helping, and who have been unable to have a child of their own.

The pair wanted to pay to adopt Summer’s baby, but Billy soon found out what they were proposing and sent them away.

In this week’s episodes, Summer meets up with Mike and Esther in secret, where she announces that she’s willing for them to adopt her baby after all. However, she wants a downpayment of £10,000 for the deal to go ahead.

She wants the money to pay for Aaron’s dad to go into rehab, and shocks Aaron when she returns to Coronation Street and tells him she’s sorted the cash.

Aaron is stunned at the revelation, as actor James Craven recently told EverySoap: “At the end of the day, they are selling a baby and he knows that it’s not necessarily ethical and maybe not right in the eyes of society.

“He worries that Summer is prepared to go through all of this just for him, she’s suggesting they do this to put his dad through rehab, it’s giving him this mounting guilt.”

However, Aaron starts to come around when he meets Mike and Esther.

“He thinks maybe they are good people,” James explains. “Maybe we can actually do a good thing here, not just for his dad but for two people who just really want to have a family.

“That’s definitely what he clings on to and as opposed to just thinking these people have given us £10,000 to buy our baby.”

At the end of the week, Summer surprises Billy when she announces that she’s moving out, as she and Aaron are moving into the builders’ yard flat alongside Amy (Elle Mulvaney) and Jacob (Jack James Ryan).

This is despite Tracy’s attempts to put a stop to things, as she begs Amy not to move out… but it’s too late, all of the youngsters have already made up their minds.

Kicking off next week’s episodes (Monday 7th November), Todd is shocked when he pops around to Billy’s flat to find that Summer preparing to move out.

When he and Billy catch up at the Rovers, Billy admits that he’s been far too overbearing with Summer of late and thinks he’s pushed her to leave.

Todd later tells Summer just how hurt Billy is that she’s leaving.

This was never Summer’s intention, and she heads back to the flat where she reassures Billy that she loves him, and that she’ll miss living with him.

Later in the week, Mike and Esther pop round to Summer and Aaron’s new flat to visit the pair and discuss their unconventional plan.

It’s terrible timing as the intercom rings soon after – Aaron answers it to find Billy is downstairs; he’s decided to pay them a visit at the exact same time!

As far as Billy knows, Summer went ahead with her abortion, and he believes that he successfully scared away Esther after overhearing her offer to buy the baby.

Now he’s about to stumble across the pair in Summer and Aaron’s new flat. Will he figure out what’s really going on?

Sam wants to visit Harvey in prison

Elsewhere in Weatherfield next week, Sam (Jude Riordan) reveals to Roy (David Neilson) that he’s been reading up about restorative justice, just one year after the death of his mother Natasha (Rachel Leskovac) at the hands of Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

We know that young Sam has been writing to locked-up drug lord Harvey multiple times a week, and now he confesses that he wants to visit him in prison.

Unsurprisingly, Nick refuses to take him, so he asks Roy if he’d go with him instead.

Roy feels like he’s got no choice but to tell Nick what Sam’s asked of him.

When Leanne finds out, she urges Nick to consider letting Sam go ahead with the visit – maybe it’ll give him the closure he so desperately needs?

Here are next week’s Coronation Street Spoilers:

Monday 7th November (Episode 10789-10790)

Tyrone hits out at the journalist behind the John Stape book.

Sam wants to visit Harvey in prison having read about restorative justice.

Billy fears that he’s pushed Summer away as she prepares to move out.

Tracy begs Amy not to move out, but her mind is made up.

Wednesday 9th November (Episode 10791-10792)

Fiz and Tyrone fail to stop the publication of the book.

Tyrone is arrested on suspicion of assault.

Bernie comes face to face with Fern’s ex-husband.

Friday 11th November (Episode 10793-10794)

Tyrone buys up all of the John Stape books from the local bookshop – will it be enough?

Summer admits to keeping Billy in the dark.

Stu’s court hearing arrives.