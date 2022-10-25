Coronation Street Spoilers – Summer strikes a deal to sell her baby

Coming up next week on Coronation Street, Summer makes a deal to sell her baby, but will Aaron go along with it?

Last week saw the revelation that Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) is pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Aaron Sandford’s (James Craven) baby.

The news came out when Summer accidentally left her pregnancy test in the denim jacket she gave up at the clothes swap.

Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) went on to buy the jacket, giving Chesney (Sam Aston) quite the shock when he discovered a positive test in his girlfriend’s jacket pocket!

Paul (Peter Ash), however, knew the original owner of the jacket and had to cover his shock before heading off to confront Summer.

It wasn’t long until news got out, with Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) discovering her pregnancy after a wayward comment from Paul revealed a little too much information.

Now happily back with Aaron – after it was revealed that a warning-off from Paul was behind Aaron’s decision to end things – Summer has had someone to talk to about the huge development, and the pair have decided to make the decision together.

Summer’s diabetes means the pregnancy wouldn’t be an easy ride, and, coupled with her past history of eating disorders, she and Aaron soon agree that she’d be better off getting an abortion.

In last night’s episode, Summer told Aaron that she’d booked an appointment with Dr Gaddas to discuss getting an abortion, but that the appointment upset her and gave her second thoughts.

Billy also dropped some major hints to Summer that he disapproves of abortion, giving her more to think about.

However, there’s also the shock suggestion by newcomer Esther (Vanessa Hehir), who has offered Summer money to keep the baby!

Esther and her husband Mike (Tom Lorcan) are desperate for a baby of their own, but as they’ve struggled to conceive naturally, they think adopting Summer’s baby would be the perfect way to help her out.

Billy was horrified when he learnt what Esther had suggested and ordered her away… but Summer isn’t quite so disgusted at the idea.

In next week’s episodes, it’s revealed that Summer is still pregnant, and the idea of selling her baby is becoming more and more appealing.

After all, she could do with the money. It transpires that Aaron’s dad needs to go into rehab, but with a fee of £10,000, there’s just no way that they can afford it. But, with a little help from Esther and Mike, it might just be…

Summer heads to a private hospital where she meets up with the pair, who are unable to have children of their own. There, she reveals to them that she’s willing to let them adopt her baby!

The trio attend Summer’s first scan, where Mike assures her that he and Esther will provide her with all the financial and emotional support that she needs. It’s then that Summer drops her big bombshell – she’ll need £10,000 upfront for them to go ahead with the deal!

Returning to Weatherfield, Summer confesses to Aaron that she’s still pregnant after all, she’s going to give the baby to Mike and Esther, and that she’s got the £10k that will allow Aaron’s dad to go into rehab!

How will Aaron react?

With the rest of Coronation Street believing that Summer went to get the abortion, Billy becomes concerned when he finds her throwing up in the sink.

In reality it’s just morning sickness, and Summer has already gone to Dr Gaddas for advice on how to handle it. Unfortunately, Billy gets the wrong idea and jumps to conclusions – clearly Summer’s eating disorder has returned!

When Summer returns home, she’s in for a shock when Billy, Todd and Paul are all there waiting for her, ready to hold an intervention.

Will Summer tell them the truth?

There’s also another bombshell when Summer and Aaron tell Billy that they’re moving into the builder’s yard flat with Amy and Jacob. With shocks coming from every direction, will Billy give the young couple his blessing?

Here are next week’s Coronation Street Spoilers:

Monday 31st October (Episode 10783-10784)

Fiz’s heart sinks after she sees the first extract of the John Stape book in the Gazette.

Fiz suggests setting up a meeting with the journalist, but it’s possible the culprit is much closer to home.

Wednesday 2nd November (Episode 10785-10786)

Summer admits she’s still pregnant and has an idea to raise the £10k that Aaron needs.

Things get worse from Fiz and Tyrone as they read the second instalment of the book.

Nick wants Hope to stay away from Sam, causing Tyrone to lash out.

Tyrone’s irrational behaviour may have made things worse for Hope and Sam.

Arnie informs Daniel that he’ll need scaffolding at the back of the house to fix the roof, and Ed is not happy!

Laurence catches Sean trying to break into his phone.

Friday 4th November (Episode 10787-10788)

Billy stages an intervention when he gets the wrong idea about Summer.

Adam gives Fiz and Tyrone hope they may be able to get an injunction.

Adam warns Arnie that Tracey isn’t to be messed with.

Sean makes a grand gesture to win Laurence back, but will it be a success?