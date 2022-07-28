Home and Away Spoilers – Salt for sale as Mac’s sentencing arrives

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mackenzie has some tough decisions after her sentencing, while Chloe discovers the truth about how Mia and Ari bought the gym…

It’s finally time for Mackenzie Booth (Emily Booth) to have her day in court, as she prepares for the possibility of being thrown in prison for running illegal poker nights at Salt.

Mac had been determined to make the most of what could be her final day of freedom, but as she struggled to sleep that night, she ended up drowning her sorrows alone at Salt, with John (Shane Withington) discovering her passed out on one of the restaurant’s couches the next morning.

As Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) came to her rescue, Mac broke down in her brother’s arms, begging him to not make her go to court.

As we return to the action this week, Mac apologises for her dramatic outburst, as Dean points out that the most important thing is for Mac to show up in court to admit to her mistake—hiding out won’t do her any favours.

Realising that she can’t bury her head in the sand, that being the thing that got her into debt in the first place, Mac agrees that it’s time to face the music.

Back home, not knowing when she’ll be back again, Mac asks Ziggy to look after Dean, before Mac and Dean leave for the courthouse…

Meanwhile, at Salt, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane (Ethan Browne) find a pile of paperwork on the bar along with an envelope addressed to her—Mac is handing her control of the business; she really believes that she’s going to jail!

Flick goes into a panic, telling Tane that there’s no way she can take on that responsibility, particularly when it was her idea to hold the poker nights that led to Mac being charged in the first place.

Tane suggests that she could perhaps repay Mac by keeping the business going, but Flick doesn’t think she’s manager material—how’s she supposed to keep Salt afloat when Mac couldn’t?

Flick’s relief is palpable when Mac later returns to Salt—she’s avoided prison and been landed with a good behaviour bond and a hefty fine!

As the delight at seeing her boss a free woman subsides, Flick’s mood changes as she angrily gives the paperwork back to Mac—announcing that she now won’t have to be guilt-tripped into running Salt after Mac dumped it on her!

Flick tells Mac that it was unfair of her to play off her guilt, but Mac wants to make it clear that Felicity has nothing to feel guilty about. She apologises as she explains that Flick was the only person she could trust to actually run the business.

The two make up but with Mac’s fine only adding to her existing debt, she now finds herself back at square one.

Flick has her own ideas on how to pay it off, as she suggests talking to some rich investors, but she’s insulted when Mac immediately dismisses her idea as being dodgy—so much for trusting her!

Mac later admits to Dean that she doesn’t want to drag other people into her mess again, but he eventually convinces her that she needs to accept help if she has any chance of saving the business.

Apologising, Mac agrees to Flick’s idea and she has a good idea of where they can start—an old boyfriend of hers who lives in the city—as she asks Flick to accompany her.

On their return a few days later it seems the fish haven’t been biting, but when Mac later talks to one of the investors on the phone, she’s thrown when they make her a very generous offer.

It’s finally the answer to all of Mac’s debt problems…. so why isn’t she more enthusiastic about it?

The investor is offering much more than she’d asked for, and it almost seems too good to be true. Mac admits that she’s second-guessing her judgement after what happened with PK (Ryan Johnson), but even then she isn’t so sure that she could watch someone come in and take over her business when she’s used to being her own boss.

So it’s with a heavy heart that Mac makes her final decision… she’s going to sell Salt!

Everyone’s disappointed at the decision as they watch the For Sale sign go up, but does Flick have another card up her sleeve….?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Chloe’s (Sam Barrett) new job managing the books at the gym means she’s no longer at a loose end, but she soon uncovers a mystery which she is determined to get to the bottom of.

Tane is enjoying having more time to spend time with girlfriend Flick after employing Chloe, and he’s impressed when she shows Tane a new booking app that she has created for the gym.

But when Chloe starts going through some paperwork later on, she discovers the contracts for the sale of the gym, and is surprised to see just how much mum Mia (Anna Samson) and late stepdad Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) paid for it.

With no sign of a business loan to be found, something isn’t sitting right with Chloe—how on earth did Ari and Mia afford it?

Little does Chloe realise that the purchase of the gym came from the proceeds of the robbery that Ari went to prison for over a decade earlier.

Mia had secretly kept the cash hidden away in storage, and when the two were desperate to adopt a child last year, Mia figured that owning their own business would put them in good stead.

After Mia talked a reluctant Ari round, he and Tane laundered the money through some contacts, and were able to purchase the gym from Jasmine (Sam Frost).

Chloe questions Tane on the sale but he claims to have no idea, and tries to dissuade her from looking too much into it—if Mia wanted her to know, she’d have told her.

Chloe relates her concerns to boyfriend Theo (Matt Evans) that evening, who points out that his parents had certainly never talked about money matters with him, so it’s nothing too unusual.

In the end, Theo suggests that all Chloe can do is ask Mia herself.

But Chloe’s not satisfied when Mia tells her that they had savings, and as she begins to question Irene (Lynne McGranger) and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) about Jasmine, Tane begins to panic, warning Chloe that if she keeps pushing, she may not like what she finds…

As Chloe refuses to let it drop, she again asks Tane where Ari and Mia would find $150,000—it certainly wasn’t from savings when Mia had to work two jobs to put food on the table.

“I mean what did they do, did they rob a bank?” she asks lightheartedly.

Tane’s reaction is all Chloe needs to finally put two and two together….

NOTE: From Monday 1st August onwards, the afternoon airing of Home and Away on Channel 5 will be 30mins later at 1:45pm.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 1st August (Episode 7821)

Felicity becomes the boss. Is Mackenzie facing prison? Justin gets busted by Leah.

Tuesday 2nd August (Episode 7822)

Mac refuses Felicity’s help. Theo snaps at Justin’s betrayal. Chloe follows the money trail.

Wednesday 3rd August (Episode 7823)

Is Rose planning an escape? Theo must perform under pressure. Chloe cashes in on a big family secret.

Thursday 4th August (Episode 7824)

Rose and Xander land a new pad. Marilyn cracks the whip on Tex. Rose gets a hint of romance. Nikau suffers an injury at work.

Friday 5th August (Episode 7825)

Mac gets thrown a lifeline – will she take it? Nikau spends an unexpected night with Naomi. Felicity launches a secret mission to save Salt.