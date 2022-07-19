Channel 5 to air two Neighbours specials after final episode

Channel 5 have announced that they will air two special Neighbours documentaries after the show’s final episode airs on Friday 28th July.

There is just over one week to go until Neighbours airs its final ever episode. After 37 years, the Ramsay Street soap is coming to an end with a grand finale that promises magic for everyone as the past and present collide.

In the UK, viewers will see the final three episodes on Friday 28th July, a day after they air in Australia.

The first of the three episodes will air in the usual daytime slots of 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5, while the final two episodes will air in an hour-long special from 9pm.

Viewers can expect a nostalgia-fest as a number of the show’s biggest names from the 1980s – including Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kyle Minogue) themselves – mix with the show’s current cast in a giant street party following the wedding of Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

After the final episode, the UK broadcaster will air two special Neighbours documentaries – Neighbours Made Me A Star at 10:05pm, followed by Neighbours Greatest Hits at 11:30pm.

Neighbours Made Me A Star

As we say goodbye to Erinsborough after almost 4 decades on our screen, Channel 5 delves into the Neighbours archive to pay tribute to the residents of Ramsay Street and the stars it shot to fame.

This 90-minute programme celebrates the show’s most loved characters and their careers after departing Erinsborough.

In 1988, nearly 20 million British viewers tuned in to see the wedding of the nation’s favourite sweethearts, Charlene and Scott. Back then, viewers had no idea that the pair would go on to storm the charts and tread the boards in the West End, and we hear from their colleagues who spotted their drive and determination in those early days.

The programme also tells the story of Nina Tucker (Delta Goodrem) whose phenomenal music career was kick-started by the show when her storyline saw her singing her own songs.

Neighbours Made Me A Star also explores the successes of Mike Young (Guy Pearce) and Donna Freedman (Margot Robbie) who took on Tinseltown and even secured an Oscar nomination in the process.

The show also hears from the stars who stayed in the series or returned, getting the grittiest of storylines – from affairs to tragic deaths and transformations – and becoming household names in the process.

The special documentary features exclusive interviews with the cast and crew including Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Annie Jones (Jane Harris), Ryan Moloney (Toadie), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) and Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy).

It also includes an interview with Neighbours‘ exceptional casting producer Jan Russ, who discovered some of the show’s biggest names.

Neighbours Greatest Hits

Ramsay Street has kick-started the career of pop star after pop star. In the second of the night’s special programmes, Channel 5 hits up the jukebox to bring us some of Erinsborough’s finest musicians… and guilty pleasures.

From one hit wonders to pop princesses, this is a celebration of the music and videos from Down Under.

While megastar Kylie Minogue (Charlene Robinson) struck it lucky from the off and stormed the charts across the decades and across the world, poster boy Jason Donovan (Scott Robinson) gave fans at least ‘Ten Good Reasons’ to swoon. Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, Delta Goodrem (Nina) conquered the Aussie charts, raking in 9 number one singles.

And although some would become music mainstays, others would light up the charts in a slightly shorter blaze of glory.

Who could forget Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson) and his leather jacket in the video for ‘Don’t It Make You Feel Good‘? Or sexy songstress Holly Valance (Flick) dishing out her kisses? Or even 90s Natalie Imbruglia (Beth Brennan) tearing the house down with ‘Torn’?

But not everyone went at it alone – step up Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland) who joined electropunks Rogue Traders to score a UK number 3 with ‘Voodoo Child‘.

Neighbours’ final ever episodes air in Australia in a three-part special on Thursday 28th July, simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach from 7:30pm.

UK viewers will see the final three episodes a day later, Friday 29th July on Channel 5.

The first of the three episodes will air in the show’s usual daytime slots of 1:45pm and 6pm, and the final two will air in a special primetime slot at 9pm. Read more…

Spoilers for Neighbours’ final week:

Happy ending or heartbreak for Susan Kennedy?

Toadie and Melanie’s Wedding Gallery – A Neighbours Photo Special

Here are the spoilers for the final week of Neighbours:

8897 – Monday 25th July (UK) / Tuesday 26th July (Aus)

Refusing to be pushed around by Izzy, Susan put her own plan in motion.

Already juggling some major life decisions, Chloe is reeling from her surprise visitor.

Jane’s encouraged not to give up on Clive.

8898 – Tuesday 26th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

As Byron reveals all, Nicolette and Jane find themselves back at odds.

Susan regrets her ultimatum.

Toadie makes a bold choice to allow him and Melanie to look forward to their future.

8899 – Wednesday 27th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Both packing up to move, Terese and Paul are once again thrown into each other’s orbits.

Toadie is surprised by a visit from an old friend.

Jane is upset to discover Nicolette’s plans to move to New York.

8900 – Thursday 28th July (UK) / Wednesday 27th July (Aus)

Glen comes to a painful realisation.

Leo joins David and Paul in deciding to move to the US.

Dazzled by his wealth, Izzy soon crosses a line with Shane Ramsay.

8901 – Friday 29th July (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

As Karl and Susan prepare for confrontation, Izzy’s next move surprises everyone.

Toadie and Melanie are thrilled when Callum arrives, but Amy is still missing.

Clive’s grand gesture is thwarted by the return of Mike Young.

8902 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

Jane and Mike embark on a sentimental journey through time.

Susan grapples with the departure of all her neighbours.

Toadie and Melanie’s wedding gets underway.

Old feelings are confronted.

8903 – Friday 29th July, 9pm (UK) / Thursday 28th July (Aus)

The past and present collide as we say goodbye to Ramsay Street.