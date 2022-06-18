Home and Away Spoilers – Tane stabbed as Mackenzie’s plan goes wrong

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mackenzie’s plan for revenge on PK ends in bloodshed, whilst Theo’s hidden talent is revealed as he romances Chloe…

When we left Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) last week, she had seemingly agreed to PK’s (Ryan Johnson) sickening proposal to clear her apparent debt by sleeping with him.

It all went wrong for Mac after she agreed to host an exclusive illegal poker event at Salt on PK’s request, which would have seen her business debts wiped out in one evening.

Whilst all her previous events had gone off without a hitch thanks to Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) guidance, PK was adamant that Flick needed to be kept out of the way for his special evening—claiming it was too risky to have the sister of a cop present.

Mac reluctantly agreed, despite admitting that she had no idea how the games worked. Flick’s attempt to attend the evening anyway was blocked when PK’s associate Nathan (Ryan Panizza) stopped her from leaving the Parata house.

Although Tane (Ethan Browne) was able to attend, it was only after his departure that PK revealed to Mac that the house had lost, and as a result, she owed the players $100,000.

PK explained to a dumbfounded Mac that he’d taken care of the debt, so now she owed it to him. He gave her the address of the hotel he was staying in, and his intention was all too clear. Although Mac reassured Ziggy that she wouldn’t sleep with PK, she then made her way to his hotel room…

This week, Ziggy reports back to Dean (Patrick O’Connor) on Mac’s predicament, and eventually spills on PK’s indecent proposal. Although Ziggy tells him that Mac wasn’t going to go through with it, Dean isn’t so sure—he knows how desperate Mac’s situation is.

Unable to track down Mac, the two race around to the Parata house, but are thrown a curveball when Tane and Flick tell them that the house cannot lose at poker….it’s impossible.

It’s then that the truth finally dawns on them, the whole thing has been a scam so PK can get Mac into bed!

Meanwhile, in the hotel room, PK pours Mac a drink and makes his move…

The next day, Ziggy and Dean are frantic with worry before they eventually find Mac on the beach. They’re relieved when she tells them that she didn’t go through with it, she couldn’t do it to Logan (Harley Bonner).

When the two tell her that the whole thing was a con, Mac feels sick to her stomach. Her anger rises as she explains that she gave PK the $50k she made from the night to try and placate him, and the worst part of all was the fact that she could see that he was enjoying it.

To Dean’s concern, Mac declares that PK is going to pay for what he did!

Later in the week, Mac lures PK to Salt intending to offer up another exclusive night to pay off her ‘debt’—her plan being to then double-cross PK and keep all the money for herself.

Mac turns on all the charm, but PK isn’t playing ball. She had the chance to pay off her debt, but her rejection means that he’s calling the shots. He suggests an alternative—he’ll run the nights and take 100% of the profits, whilst Mac serves the drinks.

Mac makes it clear that she’s not going to be pushed around, and she orders him to leave, but not before he makes a veiled threat that he could take over Salt.

Nathan soon shows up to warn Mac not to cross PK, but Mac takes no notice, stating that his word doesn’t count for much anymore. If Nathan had cared, he’d have not got her involved with PK in the first place!

But it seems Mac should have heeded Nathan’s warning when, later that evening, two men enter Salt whilst Mac and Dean are closing up.

One immediately pulls out a knife and orders Mac to start emptying the till.

Forced to kneel on the floor, Mac and Dean can only watch as the two thugs start smashing up the bar.

Hearing the commotion from downstairs, Tane and Flick race up to Salt. Their arrival causes enough of a distraction for Dean to grab one of the men, whilst Tane tackles the other.

After a struggle, the thugs make their escape, but Flick then spots Tane writhing in pain on the floor… he’s been stabbed!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Theo (Matt Evans) wants to cheer up Chloe (Sam Barrett) after the events of last week.

Chloe was horrified when Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Bella (Courtney Miller) learnt from her journal that she had been manipulating them for weeks, with Nik choosing to confront her in front of everyone at Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) farewell party.

Although he had been deliberately avoiding Chloe after she played games with him too, it was Theo who went after her and provided a shoulder to cry on.

This week, Theo talks with Justin (James Stewart), Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) about how he can cheer Chloe up. She’s feeling uncomfortable being at home following everything that went on with Nik. Maz suggests that Chloe needs a distraction.

Later that day, Chloe is working with Maz and Leah when she receives a text from Theo asking to meet her. Leah and Maz quickly usher Chloe out with knowing smiles…

Theo blindfolds Chloe and leads her to a surprise picnic at the secluded end of the beach, a pop-up luxury getaway.

Theo then proceeds to pull out a guitar and sing a song for Chloe, who is surprised to learn of his hidden talents.

Back at the house, Justin is quick to discover his missing guitar, surmising that Theo must have stolen it. He and Leah spend the whole evening debating if and why Theo took it, before Theo waltzes back in holding the guitar, and apologises for borrowing it without asking.

Leah’s surprised when Theo then reveals he can actually play, it’s just that he’s not done it in a while.

He explains that he had once saved up for his own guitar, before his father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) decided to smash it up and burn it. Leah is horrified that her brother could have done something so cruel.

The next day, Justin presents Theo with a second guitar he’d kept stored away, and when Leah returns home she finds Justin and Theo mid-duet.

Leah and Justin assure Theo that he can play and sing anytime he wants—the guitar is now his to keep.

Theo’s hidden talent came as no surprise to many Australian viewers of the show, given that actor Matt Evans had been a contestant on singing competition The Voice in 2020.

Matt reached the top 20 under the guidance of coach Delta Goodrem, after she took the unprecedented decision to pair him up with rival contestant Janie Gordon as a duet.

“That is super exciting for me because it is really nice to have both of the worlds combine,” Matt told Sydney Confidential of his opportunity to sing on Home and Away.

“It has been hard almost letting go of music by just doing the acting for a while so it is really nice to be able to do both. Music is for me like a second language and way to express myself.”

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 20th June (Episode 7791)

Mackenzie is out of options. Dean and Ziggy uncover PK’s scam. Theo gets a romantic visitor.

Tuesday 21st June (Episode 7792)

Theo strikes a chord with Chloe. Will Mac confess to Logan? The police have eyes on Logan.

Wednesday 22nd June (Episode 7793)

Logan and Xander clash over patient care. Millie pulls a disappearing act. Theo reveals his secret talent.

Thursday 23rd June (Episode 7794)

Roo’s positivity pays off tenfold. Is Xander’s kindness becoming dangerous? Nikau’s life goals need saving.

Friday 24th June (Episode 7795)

Rose digs the dirt on PK. John resurrects Nikau’s dreams. Mac’s revenge leads to bloodshed.

Logan receives disturbing news about the car accident, whilst Nikau rushes to save Millie from the surf…

