Home and Away promo sees Dean framed for PK’s death

A new Home and Away promo shows that Dean Thompson is set to be framed for the murder of PK, after his body was found on Summer Bay’s beach.

PK (Ryan Johnson) has become Summer Bay’s latest guest villain in recent weeks, making life hell for Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) as she tries to get herself out of debt.

Mackenzie and Felicity have been hosting illegal poker nights at Salt as a way raise some fast cash, and Felicity’s old contact Nathan (Ryan Panizza) has been a regular feature at each one.

The events have seen a myriad of players betting big whilst spending huge amounts of money behind the bar, and the takings have been slowly but surely getting Salt back in the black.

Nathan eventually invited along PK, a mysterious high roller who wanted to host his own private event with a huge buy-in. Mac initially resisted, but when PK promised her that the event could bag her $50,000 in one single night, she couldn’t say no.

However, PK convinced Mackenzie to host the event without Felicity’s help, claiming he’d feel more comfortable without the sister of a cop watching over things.

Without Felicity’s poker knowledge, Mac was out of her depth, and PK and tricked her into believing that the house had lost – something which is impossible in poker – meaning that she owed the players $100,000.

PK told Mackenzie that he had covered the house’s debt to the players, and that she could repay him by spending the night with him. Mackenzie refused, and promised to get him back once she discovered the truth about his manipulation, but things have gone from bad to worse in recent episodes.

PK proved he wasn’t to be messed when when he sent two of his heavies into Salt. They trashed the place, and when Tane (Ethan Browne) walked in and tried to intervene, they stabbed him.

Dean (Patrick O’Connor) tried to scare PK off by threatening to go to the police, but he retaliated by leaving a photo of Dean’s son Jai on the counter of Ben’s Boards.

Knowing he had to take drastic action to get rid of PK and keep his son safe, Dean invited the River Boys to Summer Bay, and recent episodes saw them pull up in a car with PK tied up in the boot.

What they did with PK after that remains to be seen.

Then, in the latest Australian episode which aired on Tuesday evening, Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) stumbled across a body while walking along the beach.

New cops Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) soon arrived and set up a crime scene.

Not long after, Rose found the deceased’s ID, and discovered it was none other than Peter King, aka PK.

Now, a promo for upcoming episodes show that Dean is set to be “the prime suspect” in the investigation, but hints that someone could be framing him.

The clip begins with Mackenzie sounding tearful as she tells Dean about the police’s grizzly discovery: “Hey you know that body that they found down at the beach? It was PK!”

The next shot shows the recent scenes in which Dean called on the River Boys to help deal with PK. We last saw him in the boot of one of the boys’ cars, with his hands bound and a rag stuffed in his mouth.

But what did Dean and the River Boys do with him next?

“What did you do to PK?” asks Ziggy, clearly worried that her boyfriend may have had something to do with his death.

Dean is ready to defend himself, reminding someone that “he threatened my son!”

We then flash back to PK sending Dean a warning by leaving a picture of Jai on the counter of Ben’s boards, before Dean lunges on him in the Surf Club, warning him “if you have hurt him…”

Dean is then seen washing blood off his hands in the kitchen of the farmhouse.

It seems Ziggy is concerned he may not be telling her the whole truth about what he and the boys did with PK.

“You punch on with the guy, and then he ends up dead,” she says, full of suspicion, as they walk through the park.

We then see Nathan being interviewed by Cash at Yabbie Creek Police Station.

“You might know if he had any enemies that wanted to get rid of him,” prompts Cash.

Nathan then utters the sentence that could change Dean’s life forever – “There is one person…”

Nathan himself is in serious debt to PK. Not only did he owe PK gambling money, but it was he who organised for the heavies to come and trash Salt, and PK refused to give him the cash to pay them after the bodged job left Tane with a stab wound.

He would clearly like to see the back of PK – did he spot an opportunity to kill him and frame Dean?

As Dean sits on one of the benches outside the Surf Cub, he’s approached by Cash and Rose.

“We need you to come down to the station with us, mate,” Cash tells him.

Then we see numerous officers descending upon the farmhouse, as we hear Cash say “we have a warrant to search the premises.”

“What?” Dean asks, incredulous.

What possible reason would the police have to get a warrant?

Sadly for Dean, it looks like someone is indeed setting him up. The police discover a wrench, stained with blood, in the boot of his car.

“That’s not mine,” Dean pleads, but it falls on deaf ears.

It’s enough evidence to make him the prime suspect, and we see Cash and Rose bundle him into the back of their police car.

The next shot shows Nathan watching on from his side mirror – is he the one who planted the wrench?

At the police station, as Dean is being interviewed, he pleads with Cash once again, telling him “you have to believe me, I had nothing to do with this.”

Considering Dean’s history with Colby (Tim Franklin) and Ross Nixon (Justin Rosniak), it seems unlikely that he would take such an extreme move.

However, with all the evidence pointing at him, and with a strong motive to boot, will Dean be able to explain his way out of a murder charge?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 25th May (Episode 7801)

Logan discovers the twisted truth. Jasmine takes up Xander’s crusade.

Thursday 26th May (Episodes 7802-7894)

Is Dean the prime suspect for murder? Mac and Felicity’s feud boils over. Bella gets a dream proposal.

Will Nikau obstruct Bella’s dreams? Mackenzie rekindles an old flame. Roo refuses to leave Martha’s side. Is Dean being framed for murder?

Leah grills Chloe about her romance with Theo. Martha and Roo face recovery apart.

Monday 30th May (Episode 7805)

Has Leah’s meddling ruined Theo’s love life? Logan goes off the rails. Will Xander sacrifice himself for Logan?

Tuesday 31st May (Episode 7806)

Will New York tear Bella and Nikau apart? Xander is caught in Millie’s trap. Logan attempts to clean up his drunken mess.

Wednesday 1st June (Episode 7807)

Bella prepares for the Big Apple. Dean leaves Ziggy in the dark. Can Rose turn Millie around with honesty?

Thursday 2nd June (Episodes 7808-7810)

Panicked Ziggy packs her bags. Dean is done playing nice with Nathan. Cash discovers Felicity’s crimes.

Justin gets sprung in the nude. Cash is forced to arrest Felicity. Will Mackenzie escape the police? Roo itches to get Martha out of hospital.

Roo’s vigour lands her in hospital. Logan and Jasmine clash. Justin puts his foot in his mouth. Can Theo win Chloe back?