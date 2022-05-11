Dean calls on the River Boys in new Home and Away promo

A new Home and Away promo has teased the return of the River Boys, as they head back to Summer Bay to help sort out Mackenzie’s latest predicament.

Before you get your hopes up, it looks like Dean won’t be calling on Heath Braxton for support this time, but rather a selection of random River Boys from the Mangrove River gang as they look set to take on PK (Ryan Johnson) and his heavies.

UK viewers have just seen Mackenzie host her first poker night as a way of paying off her business debts in order to keep Salt in business. However, Australian viewers are a number of weeks ahead, and are currently watching Mac get out of her depth as she becomes addicted to the thrill of hosting game after game.

Recent episodes have seen the arrival of PK, a supposed high roller who persuaded Mac to host a private poker game with a limited number of players, each of whom would pay $5,000 to buy in.

Up until now, Mac has been supported by Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and Ryder (Lukas Radovich), but Ryder has recently departed for a job on a cruise ship, while PK demanded that Felicity sit the game out as she’s the sister of a cop.

In the most recent episode, which aired in Australia on Wednesday, PK lied to Mac by telling her that the house had lost, meaning she now owed him a massive $100,000.

He told her that he would wipe her debt clean if she spent the night with him in her hotel room.

“One night with me and all your problems go away.”

Mackenzie tried to reason with him, offering him the $50,000 buy-in from the players, a payment plan and even a stake in Salt as ways to settle their debts, but he wasn’t interested, and insisted that one night with him would make them even.

Mackenzie later broke down when she bumped into Ziggy and Dean at the beach, and claimed that she had decided against sleeping with PK at the last minute. However, she did hand over the $50,000, meaning the restaurant itself is still in debt, and she still owes PK another $50,000.

Dean (Patrick O’Connor) had the unfortunate task of telling his sister that she’d been tricked. The house can’t lose at poker, there’s no way she owes PK or the other players anything.

“It was a scam,” he explained. “You didn’t lose any money last night, PK lied to you. The house can’t lose, that’s not how poker works.”

In a promo which aired after the episode, we see the aftermath, and things are about to take a dangerous turn as Mackenzie enacts a plan of revenge which will “lead to bloodshed.”

At the end of the episode, Mackenzie told Dean and Ziggy that they’re “gonna play him at his own game.”

However, unsurprisingly, it appears PK won’t take her revenge plan well.

A series of dramatic shots show a number of heavies smashing up Salt, as Dean and Mackenzie are forced to kneel in the middle of the restaurant with their hands above their heads.

The half-siblings share worried looks as the men destroy the bar around them, and Mackenzie flinches as a glass smashes against the wall.

It isn’t just the bar that’s in danger – with Dean helping his sister out, this is about to get deeply personal.

The next shot shows Dean downstairs in the Surf Club, looking at a picture of his son, Jai (River Jarvis).

He has an expression of fear and anger on his face as he looks up – has someone left the photo at his workplace as a threat?

In the next shot, he lunges towards PK and grabs him by his suit jacket.

“If you have hurt him…”

Logan (Harley Bonner) also seems set to discover the truth. The promo sees him sat in Salt with a teary Mackenzie, as he asks her, “so you’ve been lying to me for weeks?”

If Mackenzie really did spend the night with PK to get herself out of trouble, where would that leave them?

And, considering Mackenzie had failed to even mention any of her poker nights to her boyfriend, let alone her proposition from PK, will the revelation spell an end to their relationship regardless?

Mackenzie’s deceit isn’t Logan’s only worry. He was driving the car that collided with new character Millie (Zara Zoe) in last week’s episodes, leaving her hospitalised and killing the passenger and Millie’s best friend, Jo. As that storyline progresses, we see Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Logan talking.

“So you’re saying this accident was my fault?” Logan asks, to which Cash replies, “it’s starting to look that way.”

With Logan set to leave Home and Away later this year, could either storyline be paving the way for his exit?

As if that wasn’t enough, Tane finds himself caught up in Mackenzie’s debt drama.

A spoiler for the first of next Thursday’s (19th May) tripe episodes reads “Will Tane pay for Mackenzie’s crimes?”

While the heavies appeared to be leaving Mackenzie and Dean alone as they smashed up Salt, it looks like Tane may not be so lucky.

The promo shows one of the men kicking and punching him, before a suited man who appears to be PK jumps in and pulls the man off him.

Has even PK realised that this is a step too far?

Tane writhes in pain on the floor, where he’s later discovered by Felicity.

She screams out for someone to call an ambulance, as her boyfriend lays badly beaten on the floor.

Will Tane be okay?

Logan may not be happy with Mackenzie’s actions, but he’s still a doctor and a loyal member of the Summer Bay community, and he still wants to help.

A spoiler for the second of next Thursday’s episodes reads “Can Logan’s sacrifice save Tane’s life?” – just what sacrifice will he have to make?

Then, it’s the moment Dean makes a desperate move to help his sister out.

The final of next Thursday’s triple bill tells us that “Dean plots revenge”, and the promo now shows that he turns to his old Mangrove River mates – the River Boys – for help.

“The River Boys? Are you serious?” asks Ziggy, dumbfounded.

In the final scenes of the dramatic promo, we see Dean and three of his old gang mates pull up in Summer Bay and step out of the car.

As they open the boot, and we see Dean and a long-haired gang member stare at what’s inside, we hear a worried Ziggy ask, “what did you do?!”

Based on the River Boys’ history in Summer Bay, we can’t imagine it’s anything good…

What lengths has Dean gone to, to protect his sister?

The promo also sees newcomer Millie get into trouble in the sea off Summer Bay.

Shots of Millie struggling underwater were first shown in a previous promo which aired last week, but the new promo shows the scenes in more detail.

Nikau (Kawakawa Rox-Reo) spots her getting into difficulty from the beach and blows his whistle, before running into the water as Bella (Courtney Miller) watches from the shore.

Will Millie survive?

Another scene sees romance for Theo (Matt Evans) and Chloe (Sam Barrett). The two have had a turbulent relationship so far – Theo began flirting with her from the moment he arrived in Summer Bay, but Chloe was with Ryder (Lukas Radovich) at the time and initially had no interest.

She was soon won over by his charm and they became friends, which riled up Ryder and played a part in their breakup. The two shared a brief kiss while Ryder was being sick during one of his and Theo’s online challenges.

They slept together while Chloe was struggling to cope with Ari’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) death, raising Theo’s hopes that there could be something between them. Yet Chloe soon cruelly shot him down and made it clear to Theo and everyone around her that their night together was a mistake.

Recently, she has had a chance of heart and the two kissed once again.

They now seem set for romance, and the promo shows Theo leading a blindfolded Chloe along the beach, before removing the blindfold to reveal a picnic beneath a makeshift structure, complete with pillows, his guitar and flowers.

Will the pair finally find happiness together?

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Thursday 12th May (Episode 7792)

Theo strikes a chord with Chloe. Will Mac confess to Logan? The police have eyes on Logan.

Monday 16th May (Episode 7793)

Logan and Xander clash over patient care. Millie pulls a disappearing act. Theo reveals his secret talent.

Tuesday 17th May (Episode 7794)

Roo’s positivity pays off tenfold. Is Xander’s kindness becoming dangerous? Nikau’s life goals need saving.

Wednesday 18th May (Episode 7795)

Rose digs the dirt on PK. John resurrects Nikau’s dreams. Mac’s revenge leads to bloodshed.

Thursday 19th May (Episode 7796–7798)

Nikau’s dreams are in John’s hands. Logan discovers Mac’s secret. Will Tane pay for Mackenzie’s crimes?

Can Logan’s sacrifice save Tane’s life? Mackenzie attacks her tormentor. Dean receives a sickening threat.

Dean plots revenge. Marilyn grounds a frantic Roo. Theo fears he’s in the friend-zone.