New Home and Away promo sees a collapse, a drowning and a proposition

A new Home and Away promo shows that Salt’s dodgy poker nights reach their climax, as Tane collapses, a new character faces an emergency, and Mackenzie receives an indecent proposal.

Up until last week, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) had managed to host two underground poker nights at Salt without anything going wrong. Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) was charged with bringing in the players, each of whom would bet big, but more importantly, spend big behind the bar.

The events have helped Mackenzie pay her debts, and while they didn’t solve her financial woes completely, they were enough to make things a lot more stable. So, she called time on the poker nights and was ready to throw herself back into her regular business.

That was until Nathan (Ryan Panizza), one of the top players, turned up at Salt in a bad way.

He claimed he had been beaten up by guys he owed money to, and asked Mac to host another poker night so he could win the money to pay them back. She refused, but, feeling sorry for him , she lent him the money to pay his debts, even though it meant she couldn’t pay her overdue rent to John Palmer (Shane Withington).

To her surprise, Nathan quickly paid her back, and with significant interest! She eventually caved and agreed to host another poker night, but was taken aback when Nathan introduced her to a friend of his – PK (Ryan Johnson) – who wanted to join.

Mac explained that they had a long waiting list for tables and that they vetted all potential players, but she soon changed her mind when PK told her to name her price.

Their third poker event proved to be very fruitful as the cash rolled in, and as Mac revelled in the huge success of the evening, PK had a business proposal for her.

He wanted an exclusive evening with one table, 10 players… and a $5000 buy in per player!

The thought of clearing her debts in one night is too tempting for Mac, who agrees to PK’s one-off event. However, as a new promo shows, PK has more on his mind than just a poker night – he’s trouble, and he’s about to make Mackenzie an illicit proposal.

The promo begins with Mackenzie walking down a hallway of a hotel.

“I’d like to make you an offer,” PK tells Mac, as we flash back to the moment he asked Mackenzie to host the exclusive event at Salt.

However, it isn’t the only offer he has for Mackenzie.

The synopsis for next Tuesday’s episode tells us that “PK suggests a sickening repayment plan,” hinting that things haven’t gone according to plan.

“One night with me, and I can make all of your problems go away,” he tells her, sinisterly.

The exclusive event takes place next week. With Ryder (Lukas Radovich) having left for his new job on a cruise ship, it leaves only Mackenzie and Felicity hosting the night – something with scares Felicity.

In another promo, which aired after Thursday’s episode and shows scenes which from next Monday’s episode, Felicity looks worried as she clarifies with Mackenzie, “our biggest poker night yet is tomorrow, and it’ll just be the two of us staffing it?”

Yet actually, it appears Mackenzie won’t even have Felicity there for support!

In another scene, PK tells Mackenzie that it may be best if they lose Felicity for the night. Mac is insistent that “she is my right hand girl,” but PK reminds her that she’s the sister of a cop.

It seems Mackenzie is going to be alone in a room full of gamblers, with the decision costing her big.

“You can’t go through with this,” Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) warns her, as they sit around one of the poker tables. “You know that, right?”

However, it seems Mackenzie’s debt situation has gotten out of hand, as we hear her say, “now I owe $150,000!”

Clearly her one night with PK hasn’t given her the financial freedom she was promised, but how she has racked up so much additional debt remains to be seen.

As she walks along the hotel corridor, she hesitates with a nervous look on her face.

“What choice do I have?” we hear her ponder.

Unsurprisingly, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) isn’t happy when Ziggy tells him what his sister is considering doing.

“What if Mac goes through with it?” Ziggy whispers.

“We have to find her, tonight!” says Dean.

During a series of blink-and-you’ll-miss-them shots at the end of the promo, we see Mackenzie reach the room of the hotel, throw her head back in frustration and and prepare to knock.

Will she give into PK’s sordid request, and spend the night with him?

Yet the drama doesn’t only focus on Mackenize, as the promo shows Tane (Ethan Browne) collapse.

It’s only six months since Tane collapsed at the gym, having had his drink spiked by stalker Anne Sherman (Megan Smart). She then proceeded to set up a pesticide sprayer to shower down on him, containing toxic organophosphate.

The incident nearly cost Tane his life, and when the mist spread upstairs into a function at Salt, it led to the hospitalisation of Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) and later Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

Now, six months later, it seems Tane is about to collapse in the Surf Club building once again – this time, upstairs at Salt. The new promo sees Flick call out Tane’s name, before shouting “call an ambulance!”

Felicity looks scared as she’s crouched down over her boyfriend, who’s writhing in pain.

Has the incident occurred during one of the poker nights, or is it unconnected?

Then, the promo shows Millie (Zara Zoe) struggling under water, as she still has on her hospital wrist band, and a square plaster above her right eyebrow.

We first saw Millie in Wednesday’s episode, when Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Xander (Luke Van Os) came across her and Logan’s (Harley Bonner) cars having collided on Old Yabbie Creek Road. Millie was driving with her best friend, Jo, but Jo died of her injuries when she left the car to get help.

What causes Millie to end up struggling in the waters off Summer Bay?

What appears to be Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) rushes into the sea in his lifeguard uniform to rescue her.

Then, we see a mysterious figure begin to smash up Salt.

First, what looks like copious amounts of ice falls down the side of the bar.

Then, the figure opens the wine fridge and sends a bottle flying, smashing on the floor.

Finally, as the text reads “It’s about to explode,” we see Jasmine walk towards a police cordon set up on the beach.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), Rose (Kirsty Marillier) and a number of officers are standing around, along with what appears to be at least two forensic officers in blue suits.

Has Millie survived her ordeal?

It’s set to be an unmissable week of Home and Away, next week on Seven.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 8th May (Episode 7789)

PK gives Mackenzie an ultimatum. Felicity won’t take orders from a stranger. Is Martha avoiding her health troubles?

Tuesday 9th May (Episode 7790)

Rose is concerned for Xander. PK suggests a sickening repayment plan. Felicity becomes a captive in her own house.

Wednesday 10th May (Episode 7791)

Mackenzie is out of options. Dean and Ziggy uncover PK’s scam. Theo gets a romantic visitor.

Thursday 11th May (Episodes 7792)

Theo strikes a chord with Chloe. Will Mac confess to Logan? The police have eyes on Logan.